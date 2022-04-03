Latest tech gadgets to buy in 2022–Dyson Zone, eero Pro 6E, and more

It's already Spring and there are plenty of opportunities to buy and use new gadgets. Not only that but there are plenty of great devices on the horizon too. From the Dyson Zone to the Apple Mac Studio, see which gadgets are on our list for the best you can buy in 2022. Read on to learn more!

IKEA VAPPEBY on a table

With 2022 well underway, you might be wondering what kind of interesting or unique gadgets are now available. Maybe you’re curious to see what sort of new tech and devices are coming to the market. If you feel like you missed the latest releases over the past few months, don’t sweat it.

We’ve got you covered. Today we’re going to take a look at a slew of the latest tech gadgets to buy in 2022. From the Dyson Zone to Apple’s Mac Studio and Studio Display, there are lots of fun devices to check out. Let’s go ahead and get started!

DJI M30 Series drones are enterprise-ready, weather-resistant, and offer 48 MP 16x optical zoom.

DJI M30 Series drones

Professionals looking to get their hands on some cutting-edge tech might be interested in an enterprise-ready drone. While the following drones in particular are on the pricier side, they’re also some of the best and latest tech devices you can buy for your company in 2022.

The DJI M30 Series drones are perfect for commercial businesses, industrial companies, and emergency services. They feature 48-megapixel cameras capable of 200x max zoom or 16x optical zoom. It also includes swappable batteries, IP55 water and dust resistance, 6-way sensing, and a high-res thermal counter. Not only that, but they have a 7,000 m service ceiling and a redesigned controller with a large display. You really can’t go wrong.

The DJI M30 Series drones are available here starting at $9,999.

Apple Mac Studio is massively powerful with the M1 Ultra and M1 Max chips, plus up to 128 GB of RAM.

Apple Mac Studio (sitting right of the monitor)

Recently Apple unveiled its Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display (we’ll touch on the latter next). It’s a wildly powerful computer setup capable of just about anything you can think of. It’s especially perfect for creative professionals who need a machine that can do some seriously heavy lifting.

The Mac Studio comes with the option of Apple’s M1 Max processing chip or its latest M1 Ultra chip. The computer is capable of reaching a bandwidth as high as 800 GB/s and up to 128 GB of unified memory. Not only that, but the M1 Ultra packs a whopping 20-core CPU and a 64-core GPU. There’s even up to 8 TB of storage capacity. Wondering about connectivity? Don’t worry, there’s a myriad of ports along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. This is about as high-end and elite as it gets right now and easily one of the best tech gadgets of 2022.

You can get the Apple Mac Studio here starting at $1,999.

Apple Studio Display delivers a 27″ 5K Retina screen, Dolby Atmos, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera.

Apple Studio Display

As mentioned above, the other half (available separately) of the Mac Studio setup is the accompanying Studio Display. While it may seem small for those who prefer larger monitors, don’t let that fool you. It’s got some tricks up its sleeve.

The Apple Studio Display delivers a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with narrow borders and an all-aluminum casing. It also offers the option of a stand which allows you to adjust its position, including orientation (portrait or landscape). The advanced monitor features a 12 MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage support, along with more than a billion colors. It can fast-charge devices, has a 96W Thunderbolt port, and brings a 6-speaker sound system with Dolby Digital spatial audio. Not only that but there’s even an Apple A13 Bionic chip–the same chip found in the iPhone 11–also built into the device. It’s one impressive display.

You can get the Apple Studio Display here starting at $1,599.

Dyson Zone combines over-the-ear headphones with personal air purification technology.

Dyson Zone with headphones and breathing visor

Do you live in a densely populated urban area? Sometimes these environments can be noisy and air contamination higher, which is why Dyson wants to offer a way to alleviate this oftentimes frustrating issue. That’s why we’re going to step into the Dyson Zone.

Dyson Zone is a wearable gadget that combines over-the-ear headphones and personal air purification technology. It works by drawing in air through the exterior of the earphones and routing it through a visor that fits over your face. Though it appears as if it does, it actually doesn’t touch your face. It does however supply you with fresh, purified air with a containment reduction of more than 99%. The headphones are also balanced for effectively enjoying music and feature multiple listening modes, like noise cancellation. As far as the latest tech for 2022 goes, it’s certainly interesting.

The Dyson Zone is set for a release later this year.

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display offers blockchain connectivity, NFT support, and up to 4K resolution.

Tokenframe 21.5-inch NFT Display

Are you an NFT collector? Do you have art on the blockchain? Why leave it in the far corners of your crypto wallet collecting pixelated dust when you can put it on display in your home? NFT art is one of the latest and greatest things in tech in 2022, so it makes sense that we’re seeing some cool new gadgets come from it.

The Tokenframe 21.5-inch NFT Display is exactly what you need if you’re holding onto some fun or beautiful NFT artwork. The device is easy to set up, using a simple QR code to connect, and you can even link multiple Tokenframes together. The gadget offers support for Metamask, Fortmatic, and WalletConnect as well. You can even use its dedicated app to adjust things light brightness and volume or create schedules. Lastly, it comes in multiple styles and resolutions for you to choose from.

You can pre-order Tokenframe 21.5-inch NFT Display here starting at $777.

beeing B-BOX is a beehive you can maintain and enjoy at home, plus it helps bees and the environment.

beeing B-Box home beehive

I’m not gonna lie, bees can freak me out because some are unpredictable. Yet at the same time, I also love the little guys. They’re necessary for the environment and they bless us with one of nature’s most delicious gifts: honey!

The beeing B-BOX is a beehive you can maintain and enjoy at home. This is bee-cause it only requires 1-square meter of space and adapts to all garden areas. It keeps things simple too, by separating the places in which bees live and where they store honey. It’s specially designed to help you avoid harming bees by accident and also makes it easy to extract only what honey you need while leaving plenty for the ones who made it. Best of all, it’s a great way to help keep the bee population thriving and support the environment. I’ve already added one to my gadget wish list.

You can get a beeing B-Box here for $542.

Apple iPad Air (2022)

The iPad Air has always been a popular option in Apple’s tablet offerings. The 2021 version brought us a truly spectacular redesign along with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support. Now, it’s even better.

The iPad Air (2022) updates the already-great 2021 version to an M1 processing chip with an 8-core CPU. There’s also a 16-core Neural Engine and a 12 MP ultrawide front-facing camera. 5G connectivity and USB-C support keep things fast and simple, while the device itself is incredibly lightweight. It’s even got a Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and an anti-reflective coating. If you tend to be on the creative side, we highly recommend combining it with the latest Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard as well. It’s the perfect tablet for your daily travels and routine. Not only is it one of the latest tech gadgets in 2022, but it’s also one of the best.

You can get the iPad Air (2022) here for $600.

GameZtation pop-up gaming desk transforms to save space and features PC and console support.

GameZtation pop-up gaming desk

Here’s one for the gamers out there (which let’s face it is probably at least half of us, right). Imagine a desk made especially for gaming that can tuck itself away when you don’t need it, but conveniently unfold when you do?

The GameZtation pop-up gaming desk transforms to save space in smaller rooms that need it. For example, the gadget uses durable materials that keep it working effectively as it folds away or into action and supports PC and console setups. There’s also room for LED lighting and an optional trolley for tower PCs. The real mind-blower, though, is that its assembly only requires installing 8 screws. Yes, please!

The GameZtation pop-up gaming desk is coming soon. You can learn more about it here.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router can connect to more than 100 devices over 2,000 square feet.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router

Is it time to replace that old router you’ve been using for the past 5-years? Yup, we hear you. Thankfully, you’ve got a great new product available from Amazon that’s sure to provide home-network solutions.

Amazon’s eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router is coming soon and features a wide range of 2,000 square feet, along with the ability to support over 100 different devices at once. It uses TrueMesh technology and offers incredibly high speeds. It even can act as a smart hub with built-in Alexa voice control. Last, but not least, are automatic updates that keep the device current so you don’t need to worry about doing it manually. It’s an affordable, self-managing solution with a slew of great features.

You can pre-order the Amazon eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi router here for $299.

Garmin Descent G1 Series watches are ready to take on your underwater adventures and more.

Garmin Descent G1 Series watches

If you’re an active and adventurous person, you may find that some activities are a little too rough for other watches–including the Apple Watch. No worries, though. Garmin’s got you covered.

The Garmin Descent G1 Series watches are capable of working up to 100 meters underwater and have leakproof inductive buttons. There’s also a durable sapphire lens. This rugged and durable watch series is compatible with QuickFit bands too, which is an added bonus. There are also other handy built-in features like analytics tracking, 24/7 health tracking, and 48-hour battery life. This is definitely the watch to take adventuring with you, especially if you expect it to get wet.

You can get the Garmin Descent G1 Series watches starting at $550.

Samsung Galaxy A Series (2022) brings 5G connectivity, 2-day battery life, and a 64 MP OIS camera.

Samsung Galaxy A Series (2022) 5G smartphones

Listen up Samsung fans! Did you hear about the new Samsung Galaxy A Series? It’s here and ready to capture all your best moments this Spring and Summer. Are you ready?

The Samsung Galaxy A Series (2022) brings 5G connectivity, along with a slew of other great features. It includes 2 new models: the A53 5G and the A33 5G. Depending on which model you choose, there’s a 64 MP OIS camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera–all powered by AI. There are also improved processing and Super AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, ranging between 90 Hz and 120 Hz. Fast-charging and OneUI are included as well. Leave it to Samsung to keep itself amongst the latest tech you can buy in 2022.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy A Series (2022) here starting at $409.

What new gadgets will you buy for the Spring?

With all these great new devices and innovative new tech, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. Better yet, Spring is coming and Summer will follow hot on its heels, so what gadgets will you snag for the warm seasons? It’s a great time to grab yourself something new, and you’re not alone! We’re ready to add one of these super-cool items to our carts too.

What are the latest tech gadgets you’re most excited about for 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

