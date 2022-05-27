Fast-charge 2 laptops simultaneously with this 4-port desktop charger

Tired of waiting for your devices to charge? This 4-in-1 desktop charger makes it speedier and easier with simultaneous fast-charging and Intelligent Power Allocation.

AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger can charge 2 laptops

Power your work devices faster and more conveniently with the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger. Tiny but powerful, this 4-in-1 desktop charger can fast-charge 2 laptops at once, 1 laptop at 100W, and up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Laptops and other workspace gadgets take time to charge. And this is unfortunate because you always need them now.

But what if you had a charger that was more work friendly? The AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger is the answer with its fast-charging capabilities and compact design.

AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger in different scenarios

Charge 2 laptops at the same time with this GaN charger

Yes, you can actually fast-charge 2 laptops at once with this 4-in-1 desktop charger, thanks to its dual USB-C ports with 120W total output. It allows you to bestow 60W of power to each laptop at the same time.

Now, instead of prioritizing which of your laptops you should power sooner, you can charge both. This is incredibly useful for office professionals and work-from-homers alike.

AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger in a video

Power a MacBook Pro 16″ from 0% to 45% in 30 minutes

Want an even faster charge for a single laptop? Switch to just 1 USB-C port for up to 100W PD. This will take your 16″ MacBook Pro from 0% to 45% in just 30 minutes, giving you plenty of battery for your next meeting.

This solves the issue of long laptop charging sessions. And, once you’re done fast-charging 1 laptop, you can enjoy 4 ports with Intelligent Power Allocation from the same charger.

AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger charging devices

Get 4 ports with Intelligent Power Allocation

This GaN charger features AOHI’s Intelligent Power Allocation technology in all 4 ports. Across the 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, this technology evenly distributes 120W of power to each connected device.

4-Port charging

So if you’re charging 4 devices—including a laptop in a USB-C port—you can expect 45W of power in both USB-C ports and 18W in both USB-A ports.

Otherwise, if you’re charging both a laptop and a mobile phone in the 2 USB-C ports, you can expect 65W for the laptop and 20W for the phone. Meanwhile, the USB-A ports both receive 18W of power.

3-Port charging

Then, if you’re powering 3 devices in the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger, you’ll receive 65W for a laptop in a USB-C port, 45W in the second USB-C port, and 10W for 1 USB-A port.

So, from your MacBook Pro to your wireless mouse, you can charge all your devices in various configurations with the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger.

AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger powering a laptop

Keep your desk tidy with a compact charger

Tired of having chargers scattered across your desk and floor? It can be a thing of the past when you go for this 4-in-1 desktop charger.

Measuring only 1.77″ long by 1.77″ wide by 3.35″ high, it’s one of the smallest chargers you’ve ever owned. Even better, it weighs only 0.84 pounds, making it a worthy travel companion.

All this is thanks to the latest GaN technology, which cuts down on the weight and size of chargers. Yes, this palm-size charger is your solution for a more organized, streamlined office space.

Charge most of your devices with this desktop charger

You’ve got quite a collection of gadgets to charge at your desk, from speakers to tablets. Luckily, the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger is pretty versatile. It can power virtually all USB-A and USB-C devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, etc.

It’s an all-in-1 charger for your work, travel, and personal needs. If your device requires USB charging, this 4-in-1 desktop charger can probably give it juice.

The typical charger leaves a lot to be desired compared to a GaN version like the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger.

Impressively, this tiny device can fast-charge 2 laptops at once and allocate 120W of power across 4 ports. It fulfills all your USB-charging needs and fits compactly on your desk. Add it to your office setup for quick, convenient power.

Get the AOHI Magcube 120W Desktop Charger for $87.99 on the official website.