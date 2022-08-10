Meet the portable charger that’s 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 10, 2022, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Need a fast charger for on-the-go use? Check out the AOHI Magcube 30W PD mini charger. It packs 30W of power into a tiny, travel-friendly design.

Meet the portable charger that’s 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers
The AOHI Magcube 30W charges quickly

Take powerful charging on the go with the AOHI Magcube 30W PD mini charger. This tiny gadget gives you a 30-watt power delivery in the size of an Apple 5W charger but charges devices up to 3 times faster.

Tired of lugging around a large laptop charger when you work from a coffee shop or visit friends for the weekend? Go for something smaller with the AOHI Macube 30W PD Mini Charger. This tiny charger adds fast power to your devices. Let’s check it out.

AOHI Magcube 30W is an everyday carry gadget

Charge your devices 3 times faster

No one likes sitting around, waiting for their devices to charge. After all, you want to get out and use them. The wait may be over if you add the AOHI Magcube 30W PD mini charger to your mobile workstation or EDC.

This miniature charger powers your iOS, Android, and Google devices with up to 6 times the power and 3 times faster than most 5W chargers. It brings your phones, tablets, and other USB-C devices up to speed, letting you get to your meeting or work session sooner.

With this handy device, even your MacBook Air charges at full speed while you’re away from your normal workstation.

AOHI Magcube 30W product video

Bring this compact charger with you anywhere

While nothing quite tops faster power delivery, this mini charger’s tiny footprint comes pretty close. At 1.1″ long, wide, and high, it’s such a compact charger. It fits between 2 fingers and weighs only 0.9 pounds.

Compare that to Apple’s 30W MacBook charger that’s as wide as your hand. You need to keep it in a bag since there’s no way it will fit in your back pocket.

On the other hand, the AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger is pocket-size, so you can simply store it in your pocket when you’re on the move. It’s also great for travel since it cuts down on the weight your tech adds to carry-on luggage.

Go for GaN+ power with this portable charger

GaN chargers are known for giving consumers more bang for their buck. They’re smaller and allow for fast charging. This mini charger is no different, relying on the latest GaN+ tech. It allows the AOHI Magcube 30W to be small in size and disperse energy and transmit power more efficiently.

Power your devices safely

Meanwhile, you get peace of mind when you charge your laptop, tablet, phone, and other devices with this mini charger. That’s because the company uses the same PI chip as leading brands along with 3-stage intelligent charging tech.

So you can expect high-quality protection for your devices with this 30W charger. And, with 3 different charging currents that change according to charging status, it also keeps battery health in mind.

Charge nearly any device with this GaN gadget

Do you use Apple and Android devices? You won’t have to worry about compatibility with this mini charger. It works with multiple fast-charging protocols. It delivers the correct voltage and power to iOS and Android phones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, and more.

The charger actually auto matches your device with its corresponding fast-charging needs. It’s one charger that fits all your devices—you don’t need to worry about the switchover.

See charging status & enjoy trickle charging mode

Wouldn’t it be nice to see your device’s charging status? It’s a feature that’s not typically available on most chargers. This compact charger, however, gives you a visual symbol for each of the 3-stage charges.

An amber light glows when your devices are fast charging. And you’ll see a solid blue light during a standard charge. Finally, the trickle charging mode is signified by a green charging light. This way, you’ll never have to wonder about your device’s charging status.

As for the trickle charging mode, it’s a cool feature for charging smaller devices like wireless earbuds and smartwatches. It charges the battery slowly over a period, without the risk of overcharging.

Choose it for your on-the-go needs

Should you buy the AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger? If you work remotely from different locations like coffee shops and rentals, the answer is a resounding yes. This charger’s tiny footprint is easily portable and adds safe, fast power to your devices.

Likewise, this charger is a great choice for busy parents or students. It gets your devices to full power faster, ensuring they’re ready whenever you need to run out for class or pick up the kids from soccer practice.

Buy the AOHI Magcube 30W for $19.99 on Amazon. What space-saving workspace gadgets do you use? Let us know in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes

Work and live in a city? eScooters and eBikes are great options for getting around. Yes, instead of cursing at the traffic, you can scoot—or bike—around it with these eScooters and eBikes for city commutes. From stylish lightweight eBikes to..
Ergonomic home office gear for more comfortable workdays
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Ergonomic home office gear for more comfortable workdays

You want your office to support your productivity—and your health. And when your office is at home, you can trick it out with the ergonomic office gear of your dreams. Yes, split keyboards, standing desks, and the like can have..
The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday

Do you love tech that takes you 100+ years into the future? We’re talking about gadgets with space-age designs and mind-blowing capabilities—like delivery robots and holographic desk displays. They’re some of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now, and you’ll..
20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget

Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you..
The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022

Lighting is nothing to overlook in your home. While basic recessed lights are common, you can make things more interesting when you add layers of light. Think of ceiling lights with nature-inspired hues and table lamps with off-center orbs. They’re..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more

You want the best for your fur baby. When it’s time to buy new pet gear, you look for products that go above and beyond. Like a smart pet camera that dispenses treats or a babbling water fountain. Only the..
These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life

Are you a shoe fanatic? Then don’t miss these must-have footwear gadgets and accessories. These incredible products keep your feet comfier and more stylish than ever. And some even help with shoe display. Whatever your shoe needs, these items take..
Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press

Scale up your rosin production with the ROSINBOMB M-60. This rosin extractor lets you easily and safely create high-quality essential oils at home. Even better, its patent-pending technology enables continuous pressing, so you don’t have to stop and scrape. You..
Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more

There’s something about puzzle-based games. They get you thinking outside the box and make you use your knowledge in ways you normally wouldn’t. In fact, they’re like stretches for the brain, and—just like those yoga poses—they’re energizing and feel-good. Puzzles..
The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022

Love traditional watches? Then you’ll want to check out the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022. These finely crafted timepieces combine a one-of-a-kind design with a traditional automatic movement. From an Earth-inspired watch to one that’s just 1.75..
The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days

Do you get caught in rainstorms on the regular? Maybe the stormy weather lasts for weeks where you live. If dealing with rain is common for you, the best waterproof gadgets and gear can help. They keep you warm, dry,..