Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures

Light up your life with these small but mighty EDC flashlights! The Lumintop Ring King and Mankerlight Striker Mini bring pocket-size power to everyday adventures.

Flashlightgo EDC flashlights deliver compact power for any adventure

I’ve got adventurers in my family. So when the holidays roll around or their birthdays are near, I know exactly what to buy: EDC gadgets. A palm-size, lightweight design characterizes EDC products, so they’re ideal for my favorite boaters and hunters.

Well, I recently came across 2 new EDC flashlights that sparked my interest: the Mankerlight Striker Mini and Lumintop Ring King at Flashlightgo.

These flashlights are two of the tiniest, most well-built ones I’ve seen. Our team received them for testing purposes at Gadget Flow, and I’ll cover various pros and cons of each, helping you decide if they’re the right gift for your loved one or if they fit your EDC needs.

Let’s check them out!

Mankerlight Striker Mini in Green

Mankerlight Striker Mini: A powerful pocket EDC tactical flashlight

If you’re looking for an EDC flashlight that you or someone you love can take everywhere, the Mankerlight Striker Mini is worth considering.

At first glance, you’ll notice that the build quality is excellent. It feels weighty in the hand, and the materials are high-quality.

A palm-size flashlight

At Gadget Flow, our reviewers loved the compact design of the Mankerlight. It fits easily in the hand, making it ideal for everyday emergencies like quick car inspections or searching for a dropped earring in a dark corner.

It’s also just the right size for adventures. You can pack it easily in a backpack. It also fits in shirt and pant pockets, so you can have it nearby while you fish or set up camp.

A high-performance adventure flashlight

Meanwhile, your loved one can count on this flashlight to illuminate their way. It uses the effective Osram KW CSLNM1. TG LED, giving an output of up to 635 lumens. It also shines a light beam of up to 1,411 feet. So it reliably brightens dark paths.

All of this is a surprising amount of power for a flashlight of its size. If your loved one is in the great outdoors and needs to check their gear at dusk, they’ll be happy to have this EDC flashlight.

High-quality military-standard materials

What’s more, this outdoor gadget has been crafted with attention to detail, using premium materials and cutting-edge technology. The aluminum body has a military specification type III anodized finish, resisting corrosion and wear.

Plus, the IP68 rating keeps the flashlight safe from dust and ensures it’s waterproof up to 2 meters deep for 30 minutes. So, if it gets splashed with rain or even falls in a puddle, no one has to stress; it’ll still work.

Lumintop Ring King: A keychain flashlight for prepared people

Lumintop Ring King in lifestyle scenes

Know someone who likes to be prepared for everything? Or maybe you have a friend who needs a little help in that area. In either case, the Lumintop Ring King is one of our favorite EDC flashlights for the job.

User-friendly operation

When your friend is looking for a set of keys that fell under their car seat, the last thing they need is a flashlight that’s complicated. Thankfully, using the Lumintop Ring King is super simple with its intuitive controls.

So they can turn the flashlight on or off by fully pressing the switch. If they’d like momentary illumination, a half-press will do the trick. Otherwise, to change modes, they’ll continuously half-press the switch.

An adaptable flashlight

What’s more, this flashlight adapts to different power sources. That’s right, it supports either a single 14500 battery or an AA battery. This allows the gadget to power with whichever battery you have on hand, providing more flexibility.

A powerful LED keychain flashlight

Many keychain flashlights have wimpy outputs. But the Lumintop Ring King is different. It actually has an impressive intensity of 800 cd, allowing it to reach distances of up to 180 meters.

What’s more, it has a power output of 10W. So you can be sure its light reaches even dark corners. This is the ideal keychain flashlight to keep on a backpack during nighttime walks or on wilderness adventures.

Mankerlight Striker Mini & Lumintop Ring King cons

While both the Mankerlight Striker Mini and the Lumintop Ring King have excellent qualities, we wouldn’t be great reviewers if we didn’t discuss some drawbacks of these EDC flashlights. Here are some from our hands-on reviewers.

One reviewer mentioned that, despite a compact size, both flashlights seemed quite heavy for an EDC gadget. So, if you’re looking to cut down on any excess weight in your backpack, these flashlights might not be what you’re after.

Another note was the small selection of color choices, which, at the time of writing, are black and green for the Mankerlight Striker Mini and 1 color choice for the Lumintop Ring King. At Gadget Flow, we can always have more colors!

Flashlights for your adventures

These LED flashlights have proven to be remarkable choices for anyone seeking reliable illumination in various situations.

Starting with the Mankerlight Striker Mini, I was impressed by its solid build quality and compact design. The impressive output of up to 635 lumens and a beam distance of 1,411 feet from such a small flashlight is remarkable.

On the other hand, the Lumintop Ring King, with its user-friendly operation and adaptability to different power sources, caters to those who prefer to be prepared for any situation. Its ability to reach distances of up to 180 meters with a power output of 10W is a testament to its capabilities. It’s an excellent keychain flashlight for any outdoor adventure.

In my opinion, both the Lumintop Ring King and Mankerlight Striker Mini are excellent choices depending on your specific needs. Whether you need a powerful and compact flashlight for outdoor adventures or a reliable keychain flashlight for everyday tasks, these EDC flashlights have you covered.

So, when it comes to finding the perfect gift for your adventure-loving family member or enhancing your own EDC gear, these 2 flashlights are definitely worth considering.

The Lumintop Ring King costs $41.39, and the Mankerlight Striker Mini costs $49.99. Both are available for purchase on Flashlightgo.