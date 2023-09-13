Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 13, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Hands on Review,

Light up your life with these small but mighty EDC flashlights! The Lumintop Ring King and Mankerlight Striker Mini bring pocket-size power to everyday adventures.

Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures
Flashlightgo EDC flashlights deliver compact power for any adventure

I’ve got adventurers in my family. So when the holidays roll around or their birthdays are near, I know exactly what to buy: EDC gadgets. A palm-size, lightweight design characterizes EDC products, so they’re ideal for my favorite boaters and hunters.

Well, I recently came across 2 new EDC flashlights that sparked my interest: the Mankerlight Striker Mini and Lumintop Ring King at Flashlightgo.

These flashlights are two of the tiniest, most well-built ones I’ve seen. Our team received them for testing purposes at Gadget Flow, and I’ll cover various pros and cons of each, helping you decide if they’re the right gift for your loved one or if they fit your EDC needs.

Let’s check them out!

Mankerlight Striker Mini in Green

Mankerlight Striker Mini: A powerful pocket EDC tactical flashlight

If you’re looking for an EDC flashlight that you or someone you love can take everywhere, the Mankerlight Striker Mini is worth considering.

At first glance, you’ll notice that the build quality is excellent. It feels weighty in the hand, and the materials are high-quality.

A palm-size flashlight

At Gadget Flow, our reviewers loved the compact design of the Mankerlight. It fits easily in the hand, making it ideal for everyday emergencies like quick car inspections or searching for a dropped earring in a dark corner.

It’s also just the right size for adventures. You can pack it easily in a backpack. It also fits in shirt and pant pockets, so you can have it nearby while you fish or set up camp.

A high-performance adventure flashlight

Meanwhile, your loved one can count on this flashlight to illuminate their way. It uses the effective Osram KW CSLNM1. TG LED, giving an output of up to 635 lumens. It also shines a light beam of up to 1,411 feet. So it reliably brightens dark paths.

All of this is a surprising amount of power for a flashlight of its size. If your loved one is in the great outdoors and needs to check their gear at dusk, they’ll be happy to have this EDC flashlight.

High-quality military-standard materials

What’s more, this outdoor gadget has been crafted with attention to detail, using premium materials and cutting-edge technology. The aluminum body has a military specification type III anodized finish, resisting corrosion and wear.

Plus, the IP68 rating keeps the flashlight safe from dust and ensures it’s waterproof up to 2 meters deep for 30 minutes. So, if it gets splashed with rain or even falls in a puddle, no one has to stress; it’ll still work.

Lumintop Ring King: A keychain flashlight for prepared people

Lumintop Ring King in lifestyle scenes

Know someone who likes to be prepared for everything? Or maybe you have a friend who needs a little help in that area. In either case, the Lumintop Ring King is one of our favorite EDC flashlights for the job.

User-friendly operation

When your friend is looking for a set of keys that fell under their car seat, the last thing they need is a flashlight that’s complicated. Thankfully, using the Lumintop Ring King is super simple with its intuitive controls.

So they can turn the flashlight on or off by fully pressing the switch. If they’d like momentary illumination, a half-press will do the trick. Otherwise, to change modes, they’ll continuously half-press the switch.

An adaptable flashlight

What’s more, this flashlight adapts to different power sources. That’s right, it supports either a single 14500 battery or an AA battery. This allows the gadget to power with whichever battery you have on hand, providing more flexibility.

A powerful LED keychain flashlight

Many keychain flashlights have wimpy outputs. But the Lumintop Ring King is different. It actually has an impressive intensity of 800 cd, allowing it to reach distances of up to 180 meters.

What’s more, it has a power output of 10W. So you can be sure its light reaches even dark corners. This is the ideal keychain flashlight to keep on a backpack during nighttime walks or on wilderness adventures.

Mankerlight Striker Mini & Lumintop Ring King cons

While both the Mankerlight Striker Mini and the Lumintop Ring King have excellent qualities, we wouldn’t be great reviewers if we didn’t discuss some drawbacks of these EDC flashlights. Here are some from our hands-on reviewers.

  • One reviewer mentioned that, despite a compact size, both flashlights seemed quite heavy for an EDC gadget. So, if you’re looking to cut down on any excess weight in your backpack, these flashlights might not be what you’re after.
  • Another note was the small selection of color choices, which, at the time of writing, are black and green for the Mankerlight Striker Mini and 1 color choice for the Lumintop Ring King. At Gadget Flow, we can always have more colors!

Flashlights for your adventures

These LED flashlights have proven to be remarkable choices for anyone seeking reliable illumination in various situations.

Starting with the Mankerlight Striker Mini, I was impressed by its solid build quality and compact design. The impressive output of up to 635 lumens and a beam distance of 1,411 feet from such a small flashlight is remarkable.

On the other hand, the Lumintop Ring King, with its user-friendly operation and adaptability to different power sources, caters to those who prefer to be prepared for any situation. Its ability to reach distances of up to 180 meters with a power output of 10W is a testament to its capabilities. It’s an excellent keychain flashlight for any outdoor adventure.

In my opinion, both the Lumintop Ring King and Mankerlight Striker Mini are excellent choices depending on your specific needs. Whether you need a powerful and compact flashlight for outdoor adventures or a reliable keychain flashlight for everyday tasks, these EDC flashlights have you covered.

So, when it comes to finding the perfect gift for your adventure-loving family member or enhancing your own EDC gear, these 2 flashlights are definitely worth considering.

The Lumintop Ring King costs $41.39, and the Mankerlight Striker Mini costs $49.99. Both are available for purchase on Flashlightgo.

Hands on Review

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more

We’re following the Apple September event. Everyone who follows Apple know that this one’s all about the—you did not hear it!—new iPhone 15. The event began at the Apple Park with Tim Cook and showed us glamorous Apple Watch upgrade..
Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table

Elevate your home pizza nights with the Everdure KILN R Series. This pizza oven for your backyard cooks pizza in 2 minutes. Plus, it has a rotating table, giving you an evenly-cooked pie, every time. Anyone who loves pizza knows..
Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source

Want to drink fresh, safe water while you hike? Maybe you’re not sure about the water quality at your school or office. Well, that’s where the Vitaloop can help. This filtration water bottle cleans water from pretty much any source...
Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants
Product Reviews
By Mane

Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants

Withings ScanWatch Light and ScanWatch 2 are both health-focused smartwatches equipped with features for tracking movement, heart rate, and menstrual cycles. Plus, they boast an impressive 30-day battery life. Smartwatches offer a wide range of features and functions that make..
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers
Product Reviews
By Mane

Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor, Legion Go is Lenovo’s first Windows 11 gaming handheld device. It creates an immersive experience for its gamers. The IFA 2023 event has brought us a delightful surprise in the form of..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ugreen announces the release of a 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger

Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has partnered with Navitas Semiconductor. They announce the release of their new 5-port 300W GaN desktop charger: the Ugreen Nexode 300W desktop charger. A 300W GaN charger First of all, “Navitas has been..
XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with Dolby Vision
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K home projector brings bright visuals with Dolby Vision

Discover the HORIZON Ultra 4K long-throw home projector by XGIMI, a game-changer for home theaters and living rooms. It delivers stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, 4K UHD resolution, and a laser/LED hybrid system. Read our review to explore its innovative..
LG StanbyME Go is a brilliant portable touchscreen companion in a briefcase design
Product Reviews
By Mane

LG StanbyME Go is a brilliant portable touchscreen companion in a briefcase design

The StanbyME Go is a 27-inch LG smart TV with a 1080p touchscreen, all compacted in a stylish briefcase and complete with the company’s WebOS TV software and a wireless 3-hour lasting monitor. Check out this portable touchscreen TV! Isn’t..
LandAirSea 54 review: This GPS vehicle tracker provides real-time locations
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LandAirSea 54 review: This GPS vehicle tracker provides real-time locations

Do you want to keep track of a fleet of cars or expensive equipment? Then check out the LandAirSea 54 GPS tracker for vehicles. It provides real-time location tracking that works. Get the location of anything, anywhere it goes! When..
Best products of IFA 2023: HONOR, Roborock, Withings & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best products of IFA 2023: HONOR, Roborock, Withings & more

So we’ve come to the end of Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show and, to be honest, this year was simply overwhelming for us. To see so many products in action at IFA 2023 was one of a kind. We tested..
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3: Samsung, mophie, Eve & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 3: Samsung, mophie, Eve & more

Welcome to day 3 of our coverage of IFA 2023 in Berlin. We’ve walked miles across the exhibition space, attended product launches, and tested new innovations. Now we’re sharing our favorites in today’s roundup of the best gadgets of IFA..