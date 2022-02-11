The most useful bike gadgets and accessories for the adventurers in your life

Keep the cycling adventurers in your life safe and happy with only the most useful cycling gadgets out there. These helpful items improve their visibility and keep them connected, hands-free.

SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets in use

Got cycling enthusiasts in your life? Support their favorite endeavor by giving them some of the most useful bike gadgets and accessories. From a smart helmet to a water bottle that doesn’t leave the water tasting like plastic, these are the cycling gifts to give.

Keep them connected with the SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets. Not just protective gear, they also connect to smartphones, letting your cyclists call home or connect with other riders in their group.

Then, the Arclight LED Bike Pedals ensure your loved ones are clearly visible on the road during city jaunts or country rides since they highlight a cyclist’s biological motion.

Read more about these practical bike gadgets, and more, in the list below.

1. The SENA M1 &M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets connect to an adventurer’s phone via Bluetooth, letting them stay in touch with family and friends.

SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmet product demo

It’s easy for your adventurers to contact family and friends while wearing the SENA M1 & M1 EVO smart Bluetooth helmets. With a simple Bluetooth connection, they can call family at home or other riders in a half-mile range with the up to 9-channel capability. They even work via voice command.

Get them starting at $139 on Amazon.

2. The GnarLab CaptR wireless GoPro controller attaches to the handlebar and displays the camera’s status, battery life, and mode.

GnarLab CaptR in a video

Do your adventurers record their great cycling feats with a GoPro? They’ll love the GnarLab CaptR wireless GoPro Controller. It attaches their GoPro to their bike’s handlebars, where they can easily see the camera’s status and battery life.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The Arclight LED Bike Pedals make cyclists up to 57% more visible, keeping your adventurers safe on both long and short rides.

Redshift Arclight LED Waterproof Modular Bike Pedals
Arclight LED Bike Pedals in use

Safety is always a concern when you have a cyclist in your life. Improve their on-road visibility with the Arclight LED Bike Pedals. They enhance a rider’s biological motion, making them easier to see. For this reason, they’re one of the most useful bike gadgets out there.

Preorder it for $109 on the official website.

4. The Topo Designs Mini Bike Bag has ample space for your cyclist’s essentials and comes in an array of beautiful color combinations.

Topo Designs Mini Bike Bag on a bike

Every bicyclist needs a great handlebar bag like the Topo Designs Mini Bike Bag. Its water-repellent exterior keeps its contents dry. And, while this bag is gorgeous, it’s also durable thanks to the paracord zipper pull and webbing.

Get it for $39 on the official website.

5. The CORKY X sunglasses-mounted rearview mirror helps them keep an eye on what’s going on behind them without actually turning.

CORKY X in a video

Give the cycling enthusiast in your life a view of the traffic behind them with the CORKY X sunglasses-mounted rearview mirror. It rests at the edge of their field of view so that it won’t block their vision.

Get it for about $63 on the official website.

6. The Tactica M.110 bike multitool gives them 17 different tools, keeping them prepped for anything that happens on the road.

Tactica M.110 in a person’s hands

Any cyclist would be happy to have the Tactica M.110 multitool in their handlebar bag. It includes 2 tire levers, a universal wrench, a heavy-duty socket, a high-torque socket, and more, which is why it’s one of the most useful bike gadgets you can buy.

Get it for $39.95 on the official website.

7. The Bosch Smart system eBike package personalizes their eBiking experience with a display, companion app, and rechargeable battery.

Bosch Smart System eBike package
Bosch Smart System on a bike

Does your cycling adventurer want to go electric? Get them the Bosch smart system eBike package. Its clever app connects them to their ride by recording their activities and customizing riding modes. It also helps them keep an eye on information like battery life.

This gadget’s price is TBA, and it’s available from select retail locations. Find a dealer in your area on the official website.

8. The LEZYNE Pocket Drive high-volume pump fills mountain bike and other high-volume tires precisely and quickly. The compact design travels easily.

LEZYNE Pocket Drive
LEZYNE Pocket Drive in black

With the LEZYNE Pocket Drive high-volume pump, your loved ones can inflate their tires quickly and accurately. Made from CNC-machined aluminum, it’s durable. Plus, it’s Presta and Schrader compatible.

Get it for $25.59 on Amazon.

9. The Bontrager Ion Comp R/Flare R City Bike Light Set helps riders see and be seen on any trail, off-road path, or city street for safety.

Bontrager Ion Comp R Flare R
Bontrager Ion Comp R/Flare R City Bike Light Set

The Bontrager Ion Comp R/Flare R City Bike Light Set is a comprehensive way to improve your loved one’s visibility pretty much anywhere. It includes a Daytime Running Light mode on both lights, while the Flare R City shines a wide beam ideal for city rides.

Get it for $134.99 on the official website.

10. The Bivo Duo 25-oz stainless steel water bottle keeps your cyclist hydrated in an eco-conscious way and leaves a clean taste.

Bivo Duo in black

Give your cyclist a better water bottle with the Bivo Duo 25-oz stainless steel water bottle. It’s made from 100% recyclable stainless steel and has a BPA-free polypropylene lid. What’s more, it is lightweight and doesn’t leave a plastic taste on water.

Get it for $44 on the official website.

Keep your bike-loving friends and family safe and having fun with the useful products on this list. Which ones will you buy? Let us know in the comments.

