Get hands-on training for emergency situations with ER School, an immersive VR experience

Does your staff need CPR and AED training? Consider ER School, an innovative emergency training program in VR. It's convenient and cost-effective.

ER School during CPR training

Get hands-on CPR and AED training with ER School, a VR medical emergency training program. This VR simulation teaches users how to administer CPR and an AED in lifelike situations.

Are you in charge of arranging emergency training for your team? Maybe you want to learn CPR or improve your skills. Well, now you can get immersive training anywhere, in VR, with ER School.

ER School is a VR emergency rescue educational program

This new program shows you actual medical techniques, guiding your actions using accurate tracking and voice commands. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Use actual chest compression techniques in VR

If a coworker collapses at work, would you know how to help? Ensure you and your colleagues are prepared by enrolling in ER School.

The first lesson covers chest compressions at the office. The program provides an example of an office emergency where there’s no AED.

In these cases, you’ll need to go for CPR. You’ll learn the proper procedure and precautions. You’ll also get guidance on checking for consciousness and seeking help.

ER School during a training program

Learn how to use an AED in this VR emergency rescue program

So what’s an AED? It’s an Automated External Defibrillator, a medical device that checks the cardiac state of a patient. It can apply an electric shock to the heart to get it beating again.

It’s a lifesaving device but requires training. You can learn to use one in this VR medical emergency training program. Like the CPR training, you’ll be immersed in a situation and learn how to use an AED.

Medical professional with VR headset (Image Credit: Micheal Ogungbe, Unsplash)

Hand-joint recognition checks your hands’ position

ER School does more than teach procedures and steps, however. It also offers practical, immersive guidance on hand placement during CPR, which is a relief.

In fact, the program recognizes your hand movements via hand-tracking technology. This way, you can use your hands to practice, not hold VR controllers.

Meanwhile, ER School can tell if you place your hands properly and let you know if you need to adjust them. So it’s comprehensive training that readies users for real-life experiences.

EMS professionals during an emergency (Image Credit: Mat Napo, Unsplash)

React to simulated emergencies with voice commands

You wouldn’t stay silent in a real crisis. So your VR experience should be able to respond to your voice as well. That’s exactly what this VR medical emergency training program does.

It gives you experience with unexpected circumstances and lets you use voice commands to control the situation. So it may train you to use phrases like, “Can you hear me?” and “Can somebody call an ambulance?” These help you respond with confidence in an emergency.

ER School recognizes your voice. It allows you to check the patient’s consciousness, seek help from bystanders, and communicate with others using a command system.

It’s a unique feature, immersing users in an emergency situation. Even live classroom situations would struggle to give learners such a lifelike experience.

ER School
Meta Quest 2 headset (Image Credit: Vinicius “amnx” Amano, Unsplash)

Test your knowledge with this VR medical training tool

But the training doesn’t end with the experience. ER School lets you demonstrate mastery of the procedures and techniques through quizzes and assessments.

During the VR experience, you receive pop-up quizzes at each stage to check your understanding of the concepts and practices covered. These quizzes also teach basic medical knowledge and safety protocols.

Then, you get feedback on your practice in areas like performance and communication. You’ll receive an evaluation at each stage and scorecard results. So if you’re weak in any area, you can review those concepts until you master them.

Use ER School in hospitals, schools, and public offices

Professionals working in hospitals, schools, and public offices are great candidates for this VR medical emergency training program. They work with vulnerable populations or in office spaces with many colleagues and visitors. With more people trained in emergency practices on staff, these organizations can reduce the risk of fatalities on their premises.

Choose a practical emergency training

Most of all, ER School is a practical solution for emergency training. Trainees can participate in the program anytime instead of waiting for a live class.

Live training sessions are costly to set up and challenging to prepare. Then, once the course is over, there’s no opportunity to review. However, with ER School, users can practice their skills repeatedly.

Read our verdict on ER School

Thanks to advances in VR technology, live classes alone may no longer be the best way to train for medical emergencies.

On the other hand, ER School submerges users in medical situations and instructs them on proper technique firsthand. It also lets them respond with voice commands and identifies areas for improvement.

Cost-effective and convenient, this VR medical emergency training program is one we wholeheartedly recommend. It’s a great addition to any hospital, school, or public office training curriculum.

Love this program? Back it on Kickstarter for $45. Have you ever used a VR training program? Tell us about it!

