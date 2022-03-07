Get the immersive, high-fidelity haptics you’ve experienced in theme parks with the D-BOX VIBE

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 7, 2022

You don't have to wait until your next movie theater or theme park trip to experience great haptics. With the D-BOX VIBE, you can enjoy high-quality, immersive effects at home for any kind of content.

D-BOX VIBE with a woman reclining

Feel the rumble of the racing vehicles as you watch your favorite car-heist flick—right in your living room—when you have the D-BOX VIBE chair. This haptic entertainment seat features 65,000 haptic effects up to 1G in force and works with all kinds of content.

While you can’t travel to amusement parks and movie theaters every day, you can make your home entertainment just as captivating by adding high-quality haptics with the D-BOX VIBE.

This incredible chair adds movement, textures, and vibrations to any scene, drawing you into your favorite shows, games, movies, and music. Let’s check it out.

D-BOX VIBE in lifestyle photos

Add high-fidelity haptics to your living room

So what exactly are high-fidelity haptics, and what makes them so immersive? According to the company’s Indiegogo page, the D-BOX VIBE creates sensations using over 65,000 haptic effects, supporting innumerable scenes.

The setup consists of the HAPTICODE software, a processor, and D-BOX 1.5″ actuator. These features combine to simulate a slew of impacts and movements.

Meanwhile, all the effects synchronize in real time for accurate, fast feedback under 5 ms—that way, you feel that cannon blast as it occurs on screen.

Additionally, this chair simulates lifelike physics with a G-force of up to +/-1G. Then, a vertical and backward tilt recreates movements and impacts.

D-BOX VIBE with a woman seated

Experience the action

Why just view content when you can experience it? This haptic entertainment seat allows you to be part of whatever you’re watching.

So yes, you’ll feel hard right turns during a high-stakes car chase, terrifying explosions, and breathtaking flights just like the main characters. With this seat in your living room, it’s safe to say your home entertainment will reach a whole new level.

D-BOX VIBE in a video

Use this entertainment chair with devices you already own

Don’t worry; you won’t have to replace your current devices just to ensure you have gadgets that’ll work with the D-BOX VIBE. The creators say the chair is compatible with most of the tech you own. So your laptops, tablets, TVs, gaming remotes, etc., should all work with this cool chair.

D-BOX VIBE with devices

Watch all your favorite streaming services

Even better, this haptic entertainment seat is also compatible with your cable, streaming, satellite, and on-demand services.

What’s more, you get a free 12-month subscription to the company’s high-fidelity haptics online catalog of over 2,200 D-BOX coded titles, including selections from Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and HBO Max.

But you don’t have to rely on the subscription. Simply enable the Adaptive Audio mode for the proprietary tech to produce a haptic experience in real time from an audio feed, allowing you to feel the bass and impacts from any game or movie.

D-BOX VIBE with a man gaming

Make your games more immersive than ever

Your games also get more immersive with the D-BOX VIBE. In fact, you can enjoy high-fidelity haptics on over 90 select PC games from publishers like Microsoft and Ubisoft with titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, F1 2021, and others.

Otherwise, you can get haptics on any PC game in the Adaptive Gaming mode. It delivers real-time haptic feedback in response to input from a controller or a keyboard on the same network as the chair. You can also map a range of haptic effects to buttons and control axes.

Accentuate your home decor with this immersive chair

The D-BOX VIBE blends right into your living room’s seating arrangement with its modern design and compact shape.

Whether you choose the 100% genuine leather option or one of the beautiful, durable fabric selections, the materials are high quality and look great. The company prides itself on the chairs’ craftsmanship and tasteful look.

Add a table or ottoman to this entertainment seat

And to take that look even further, you have the option of adding either a table or ottoman. Yes, this chair becomes much more comfortable and convenient with a handy table or footrest.

Enjoy a simple installation process

Worried about setting up a haptic entertainment chair? You needn’t be; the D-BOX VIBE’s setup process takes just a few steps, and you won’t even need to call any specialists.

Customize your experience

Your experience can fit your preferences thanks to the control settings built into the chair. There, you can manage the vibration and movement intensity. Otherwise, you can customize it with the D-Box HaptiSync app.

Make your home entertainment a genuine experience with the D-BOX VIBE. This incredible chair lets you feel like you’re a part of your entertainment thanks to its over 65,000 high-fidelity haptic effects. Compatible with your favorite content and devices, it’s an entertainment gadget you’ll love to own.

Preorder the D-BOX VIBE for $1,999 on Indiegogo. Do you own a haptic chair? Let us know how it’s working out for you in the comments.

Latest Blog Posts
These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system

Your open front lawn and driveway are beautiful entrances, but they make accessing your home a little too simple for thieves. Deter them by outfitting your exterior with any of these smart home floodlight cameras. Related: The coolest home improvement..
How to get distributors to sell your product
Marketing Tips
By Madhurima Nag

How to get distributors to sell your product

To do this, you must have a firm grasp of how to get distributors to sell your product. That’s where it’s helpful to partner with a retail consultant that can take on the heavy lifting and teach you more about..
B&O Beosystem 72-22 has a design based on the 1972 Beogram 4000c turntable
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

B&O Beosystem 72-22 has a design based on the 1972 Beogram 4000c turntable

While Bang & Olufsen doesn’t always get the attention its competitors receive, it certainly deserves to. Its products frequently shine in both high-end development and the way its products deliver amazing audio playback. For those who are fans, you’ll be..
Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes, plus battery power
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp helps defeat eye strain and has 3 modes, plus battery power

How many of us sit in front of our computers every day? How many of us stare at our phone screens? We’re constantly exposed to harmful blue light, but few people realize it can come from more than just digital..
Weekend Digest: The most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far

It’s only March and 2022 is already shaping up with a whole lot of super-cool, if not at least interesting, new gadgets. More importantly, many of these are innovative gadgets. But is that really important? Absolutely it is. This is..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

