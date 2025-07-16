How to enhance your online privacy and security

By Madhurima Nag on Jul 16, 2025, 3:30 am EDT under Productivity Tips,

Online privacy used to feel optional, but with data breaches and hackers everywhere, protecting your digital life is now non-negotiable. From using a dedicated IP VPN and strong passwords to enabling 2FA, updating your software, and avoiding phishing traps, a few smart habits can save you from major headaches—and keep your data exactly where it belongs.

Let’s go back a few years earlier. Online privacy, then, used to sound like one of those “I’ll worry about it later” things, right? Like flossing or reading terms and conditions. 

But with all these data breaches, hackers, and identity theft happening more often, I have come to realise that my personal info is just out there doing flips on the internet for everyone to see. Now, locking things down feels way more important and urgent.

So to safeguard mine, I started taking proactive measures. I started using a VPN, got a password manager, and stopped clicking shady links promising free iPhones.

It is not about being paranoid; it is about not being an easy target. In a world where your Wi-Fi fridge might know more about you than your friend, I think a little more digital privacy goes a long way

Why a Dedicated IP VPN Can Boost Your Security

If you think that now is the time for you to finally get serious about your online privacy, then I think it is time for you to use a .  It is not like the regular shared VPN you use. This one is a dedicated VPN and is yours and yours alone. 

This means no randoms, no security risks from shady neighbours, and a lot more consistency when logging into stuff like work dashboard or banking apps.

Plus, websites are less likely to freak out and throw up annoying CAPTCHAs or block you because you ”look suspicious.”

Businesses love it for remote teams because it keeps internal tools safe without exposing sensitive info to the wild west of the internet.

Use Strong and Unique Passwords

We are now here, living in 2025, and if your password is still something like “123456” or your dog’s name with a 1 at the end, we need to have a chat.

This way, you are literally serving your private information to somebody you should not be, on a platter. What you need to do is keep your account safe by using passwords that are strong and unique. 

I can understand that making passwords sounds boring and like a lot of work, but trust me. It works and is very important. Make your password strong by mixing in big letters, numbers, and symbols. 

Just make sure it is something you can remember. Or you can use a password manager like me to keep track of everything. It is super simple. 

And one important thing: do not reuse passwords. I know it’s tempting and easy, but if someone cracks one, they basically have the keys to your whole online life.

Need a scary reminder? Let’s go back to 2020 when hackers gained access to major Twitter accounts of Elon Musk and Barack Obama. The lesson? Make your passwords strong, weird, and just for you. Your future self will thank you.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

I’ll say that two-factor authentication is something standing between you and some random hacker trying to steal your social media account, or worse.

Here is the deal: passwords alone are not going to cut it anymore. That is where the Two-Factor Authentication comes in. It is basically like having a second lock on your digital door. 

Let’s see how it works: you enter your password, and then confirm that it’s really you with the code sent to your phone. So even if someone figures out your password, they cannot get in without the code sent to your phone (something you have). Magic.

And this isn’t just some tech paranoia, Google’s 2FA has literally stopped billions of hacking attempts. One study back in 2017 even showed that people who turned on 2FA were 50% less likely to be hacked. That is a pretty solid stat.

So if you have not set up 2FA yet, what are you waiting for? It takes two minutes and saves you from a world of trouble.

Use Encryption for Communications

Let me put it like this, if you are sending messages without encryption these days, it is basically like mailing a postcard. Anyone along the way can read it. 

Encryption is your digital envelope and wax seal. It’s scrambled your messages in a way that only the person you’re sending them to can open and understand them.

There are apps like Signal or services like Protonmail, which are built with this in mind. They lock your chats and emails in a way that even the app cannot read anything itself.

If you remember, in 2013, Edward Snowden showed us how the government was collecting our phone logs, emails, and browsing data, even if we were just googling cute cat videos.

I think that was the major wake-up call for everybody, and just like tha,t everybody started to realise how their so-called private messages were not so private after all. 

That is when encrypted messages came into the scenario because people wanted to talk without feeling like someone was always looking at what they were talking about.

So if you are sharing anything personal and important, I suggest doing it while your texts are encrypted. 

Keep Software Up-To-Date

Let me tell you, hitting that “remind me later” button on software updates might feel harmless, but it is like leaving your front door wide open and hoping no one walks in.

Updates are not just about new features or a slightly different-looking button; they often come with security patches that fix bugs and holes. Hackers already know how to exploit..

Let me give you a perfect example. WannaCry, back in 2017. It was a hit on over 200,000 computers in 150 countries just by taking advantage of a Windows flaw. Let me tell you something even more interesting. Microsoft had already released the fix months before that attack. People just didn’t update.

So the next time your phone or laptop asks for an update, I suggest you do it and not keep it for later.

Be Wary of Phishing Scams

Phishing is the favourite way of a hacker. It is like the version of someone trying to pick your pocket while being friendly.

Sometimes, you will get emails or messages that look real, like they are from your bank, your boss, or even a friend. But, surprise, they are actually from hackers trying to trick you. 

 In 2020, some and sent fake emails to Microsoft Teams users, trying to steal their login information.

That is why you need to be wary of weird links, urgent language, or sketchy Centre addresses. And if you’re running a business, teach your team to spot these tricks, too.

A little phishing training goes a long way because, once those credentials are gone, so is your security.

Install Antivirus Software

According to you, your antivirus might not be the coolest thing on your computer, but honestly, it is really like your quiet bodyguard. It protects you more than you can even notice. 

Every time you click on something catchy or download something that might be bad for your device, your antivirus steps in and blocks any kind of bad stuff that is trying to mess with your computer. 

Remember the infamous WannaCry ransomware attack in 2016, I just told you about? A lot could have been avoided if people just had good antivirus software. Simple as that. 

So, regular scans and real-time protection? Not optional.

Summing Thoughts

I will wrap up by saying that the internet is basically the wild West with better means, and if you’re not securing your data, you are asking for trouble.

Boosting your online privacy and security is not just for people who know tech. It is for literally everyone and is not that hard.

So go on, lock your data down and keep your digital life as drama-free as your group chat pretends to be.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
