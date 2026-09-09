ZenoWell brought vagus nerve stimulation to IFA Berlin, with Luna Plus as the centerpiece

Wearables have gotten very good at counting things. Steps, heart rate, sleep stages, HRV, we’ve had access to that data for years now. What’s harder to find is a device that tries to do something with it in the moment, rather than just logging it for a dashboard you’ll check tomorrow. That’s the gap ZenoWell aimed at with Luna Plus, which was the centerpiece of their booth at IFA Berlin 2026.

What ZenoWell Showed at IFA

ZenoWell set up at Hall 25, Stand H25_389, from September 4 to 8, showing off Luna Plus alongside another wearable, Vita Mini. The company’s pitch for this year was less about a single new product and more about a direction: taking transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation, or taVNS, out of a lab context and into a daily routine people can actually stick with.

Visitors at the booth could also try a 20-minute Reset demo, a hands-on intro session distinct from the actual reset modes Luna Plus runs day to day. Worth noting only because IFA copy tended to reuse “20 minutes” for two different things, and it was easy to conflate the demo with the product experience. The team also used the stand for one-to-one conversations with practitioners, distributors, and technology partners, which suggests ZenoWell treated IFA as much as a B2B moment as a consumer showcase.

What taVNS Actually Is

If you’re not familiar with taVNS, the short version is that it’s a non-invasive way to stimulate pathways associated with the vagus nerve through the ear. It’s the same basic mechanism you’ll see across a handful of wellness wearables lately, but Luna Plus’s angle is pairing the stimulation itself with the AI-driven guidance layer that’s become table stakes for anything in this category. The vagus nerve runs through the ear canal on its way to the brainstem, which is the physiological reason ear-based stimulation is the delivery method of choice here rather than, say, a wristband or chest strap.

In practice, that means a fairly simple physical setup. Luna Plus connects an earpiece to a small controller, which gets moistened with gel or water before it’s placed in the left ear. From there it’s a matter of picking a mode and adjusting intensity until you feel a mild, comfortable tingling. It’s a low-friction routine by wearable standards, closer to putting in an earbud than strapping on a chest monitor.

Six Modes, One Device

Luna Plus ships with six reset modes: Sleep, Relax, Relief, and Medit run natively on the device, while Focus and Digest live behind the app. That’s a wider spread than most single-purpose wellness wearables attempt, evening wind-down and after-meal tension aren’t usually handled by the same hardware. Whether that breadth translates into six things done well, rather than six things done adequately, is the kind of question that only shows up after actual use, not from a spec sheet.

The AI Coach Layer

The app reads check-ins alongside whatever body signals are connected, and recommends a mode based on that combination. In the one example ZenoWell showed, a late check-in about caffeine intake prompted a suggestion to run Sleep Mode. It’s a reasonable proof of concept for how the coaching is meant to work, though “adapts to your habits over time” is a claim that needs a longer stretch of real use to actually confirm, not something a first look at a booth demo can settle either way.

Worth knowing: the core app functionality is free for life, but the AI Coach specifically runs on a separate allowance. New users get a 7-day premium trial before needing to draw on a credit balance for continued AI Coach use, a meaningfully different cost structure than a flat subscription, and one that matters more once the trial period runs out than it does on day one.

Tracking Without Requiring a Wearable

Where Luna Plus gets more interesting is the tracking layer. Paired with ZenoWell’s Zenoband Mobi, it picks up heart rate, HRV, sleep, blood oxygen, and temperature. But there’s also a face scan feature built into the app that reads HR and HRV on its own, no wearable required. That’s a meaningful inclusion for anyone who doesn’t want to commit to a second device just to get baseline readings.

For people who already own a wearable, Luna Plus lists compatibility with WHOOP, Oura, Garmin, COROS, Fitbit, and Health Connect, so the tracking layer doesn’t necessarily require buying into the Zenoband Mobi at all if you’re already wearing one of those. That’s a more flexible setup than locking everyone into a single proprietary tracker.

Where the Science Actually Stood

ZenoWell was fairly direct about this part, and it’s worth taking them at their word rather than reading more into it: neuromodulation research is still evolving, and the company framed its own work as following that science rather than having settled it. That’s a more honest position than a lot of wellness hardware takes, and it was worth keeping in mind for anyone who got hands-on time with Luna Plus at the show. Non-invasive and ear-based doesn’t mean clinically proven, and ZenoWell didn’t claim otherwise.

Worth a Second Look

Luna Plus was a reasonable test of whether vagus nerve wearables can move past the early-adopter niche and into something closer to a daily habit. The six-mode spread, the flexible tracking options, and the AI layer all pointed in that direction. Whether it holds up outside a trade show demo is the next question, and one worth answering with real time on the device rather than a booth walkthrough alone.