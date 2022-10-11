Keep yourself and your dog hydrated on the go with the Asobu Buddy Bottle

Adventures with your best friend are much easier with the Asobu Buddy Bottle. It includes detachable food and water bowls in a rugged design.

Keep yourself and your dog hydrated on the go with the Asobu Buddy Bottle
Asobu Buddy Bottle and bowl

Keep doggy food and water bowls with you at all times with the Asobu Buddy Bottle. This dog-friendly water bottle features 2 detachable bowls—one for water and another for food. That way, you’re always ready when Cookie’s hungry or thirsty.

Tired of packing plastic baggies full of treats and food when you go on adventures with your dog? And what about those dog and food bowls? Most aren’t convenient to carry.

Well, that’s about to change with the Asobu Buddy Bottle. This helpful pet gadget combines a stainless steel water bottle for humans and detachable water and food bowls for your dog, making outings effortless. Let’s take a look at it.

Asobu Buddy Bottle in lifestyle scenes

Hydrate your dog for her health

Just like humans, dogs need to hydrate frequently throughout the day. Having plenty of water regulates their metabolism and is important for the proper functioning of their digestive systems.

According to the brand, water is also important for cleaning toxins from dogs’ systems. If this doesn’t occur, the toxins can build up and damage vital organs like the kidneys and heart.

What’s more, unlike us, dogs can’t sweat to cool down. To lower their temperature, dogs must pant to have water evaporate on their tongue.

You know that giving your dog plenty of water is essential. However, most dog bowls are too wide and unwieldy to carry for long periods, and that’s where this dog-friendly water bottle comes in.

Asobu Buddy Bottle in a color option

Choose a pet-friendly water bottle

You carry a water bottle for yourself, don’t you? Then wouldn’t it be great if you and Cookie could get water from the same container, without cross contamination? You can with the Asobu Buddy Bottle.

The water bottle portion for humans is made of 18/8 food-grade stainless steel. It’s both healthy to drink from and durable. The copper and vacuum insulation keep water cold.

Then, the spout is easy to drink and pour from. Yes, you can easily pour water from this bottle into the included bowl. And you can take plenty of water for both of you thanks to the bottle’s large capacity.

Asobu Buddy Bottle and a dog

Help Cookie hydrate with the stainless steel water bowl

And what will you pour that water into? The detachable stainless steel water bowl, of course. It fits over the nested food bowl, so it’s easy to remove when Cookie needs a drink.

Simply twist the bowl off the bottle and fill it with water. With the Asobu Buddy Bottle, you and your dog can enjoy a refreshing drink, and you aren’t stuck carrying bulky dog gear for the rest of the day.

What’s more, a non-slip rubber base on the bowl prevents slippage when Cookie’s a little too excited about her water.

Asobu Buddy Bottle in a video

Fill the food bowl with your dog’s meal

But this dog-friendly water bottle doesn’t stop at hydration. No, its designers included a handy food bowl that nests in the stainless steel water bowl.

You can fill it with food before you leave home and screw it back into the bottle. This keeps the food fresh and protected while you walk or run. And it’s right where you need it when Cookie gets hungry.

Carry this pet parent gadget easily

This dog-friendly water bottle is all about pets and their owners, right down to the carrying handle. Large and paw-shaped, it’s cute to look at and makes the Asobu Buddy Bottle easier to carry.

You won’t have to struggle with handleless large capacity water bottles anymore. This pet gadget has the functionality you need and is convenient to use.

Don’t worry about this stainless steel water bottle leaking

Even better, you don’t have to worry about leaks with the Asobu Buddy Bottle. It boasts a screw-on lid that doesn’t let water escape.

So go ahead, keep it in the backseat of your truck while you drive through mountains. This water bottle won’t let water escape.

Furthermore, a silicone grip around the cap ensures comfortable, effective closure. So you won’t have to hurt your hands for a tight fit.

Read our verdict on the Asobu Buddy Bottle

Pet parents everywhere are going to love this dog-friendly water bottle. Combing feeding bowls with a water bottle for humans is genius and practical. Now, instead of packing bags of food and bowls for your dog during adventures, all you need is this water bottle.

Finally, its stylish colors and modern silhouette make it a pet product you’ll actually enjoy carrying. Coupled with premium materials that are healthy for both of you, it’s worth adding to your pet gear.

Love the Asobu Buddy Bottle? Preorder it for $31.93 on Kickstarter. What pet gadget do you use and love? Tell us your recommendations!

