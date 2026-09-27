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Logitech PRO gaming hardware just got more interesting
Tech News

Logitech PRO gaming hardware just got more interesting

Sep 27, 2026, 3:08 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Logitech PRO gaming hardware just got more interesting
Logitech

Gaming gadgets tend to get the same updates every year: fewer grams, more DPI, a higher polling rate. So when Logitech unveiled its new PRO lineup at G Play 2026, I expected more of the same.

That’s not what I got. This round of Logitech PRO gaming hardware hands players control over how their gear responds. The lineup includes: a mouse, a keyboard, a headset, and a mousepad. Logitech’s pitch this year is configurability over speed.

The Logitech gaming mouse that rethinks the click

Does anyone need another lightweight, high-DPI gaming mouse? Didn’t think so. That’s why the Pro X3 Superstrike caught my attention.

Logitech took out the traditional microswitches and replaced them with its Haptic Inductive Trigger System, or HITS. A physical switch no longer decides when a click counts. You do. The actuation point adjusts in 10 stages, the rapid trigger reset point in five, and haptic feedback in six, so the click still feels like a click. Logitech says the setup cuts click latency by up to 30 ms. It costs $199.99 and ships October 6.

It’s also lighter than the previous Superstrike, at 59g, and battery life now tops 135 hours. But those are the least interesting numbers here. Deciding when and how a click registers changes the interaction. That’s a big deal in the gaming world.

The Pro X2 Rapid gaming keyboard follows the same logic

If you’ve been watching gaming keyboards, magnetic switches won’t surprise you. But here they fit an interesting pattern. On the Pro X2 Rapid you can set each key’s actuation point anywhere from 0.1mm to 4mm, in 0.05mm steps. Rapid Trigger resets a key as soon as your finger starts lifting, and Key Priority registers a second input without making you release the first. That helps with strafing in shooters. It’s $229.99 and available now.

Put it next to the mouse and the pattern is clear:

  • Mouse: customizable clicks
  • Keyboard: customizable key presses

Logitech’s gaming peripherals fit the person using them, not one average player.

The rest of the Logitech gaming gear fits the same idea

The Pro X3 Lightspeed headset ($250, October 8) gets a 70-hour battery, a 48kHz mic, and a 10-band EQ in G Hub. In practice, that means less charging and more say over how your games sound.

The Pro X Control mousepad ($60, October 8) is the first mousepad to carry the PRO badge. It pairs a knitted cloth surface for predictable glide with a high-friction base that stays put. It’s the least revolutionary of these gaming accessories, but consistent glide supports the same goal: input that behaves the same way every time.

A different question for gaming hardware

Gaming hardware has spent years in a faster, lighter, more arms race. Logitech’s new PRO lineup has a new focus and asks: what if your gear responded more precisely to you?

I welcome more gaming hardware that adjusts to its player’s style, not the other way around. It’s a breath of fresh air, and one I’ve been waiting for.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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