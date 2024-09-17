What’s coming at Meta Connect 2024? Leaked details on VR, AR, and AI breakthroughs

Lauren Wadowsky on under Tech News , Byunder

From a budget-friendly Quest 3S headset to cutting-edge augmented reality glasses, Meta is poised to shake up the tech world once again. With AI advancements also rumored to take center stage, this event could redefine how we experience VR and AR.

Discover the the leaks on headsets, AI & AR

As anticipation builds for Meta Connect 2024 (September 25–26), the tech world is buzzing with leaks and rumors about what Meta has in store. Will there be a new Quest headset? Are the rumored augmented reality glasses ready? Today, I’m highlighting what we expect to see at the Reality Labs-focused event, based on accidental leaks, rumors, and the company’s own announcements.

Meta’s fall event, now called Meta Connect, is cornerstone of the company’s VR and AR innovations. Despite a few rebrands, the event remains a major platform for Meta to reveal its latest technologies. This year, the spotlight will likely be on two trends that have dominated the tech world—artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality.

While Meta’s initial focus on the metaverse has somewhat cooled, blending AI and AR might be a more practical way to keep that vision alive. Alongside these advancements, an upgraded, affordable VR headset might be the push they need to solidify their place in this space.

With that said, here’s a look at what I expect from Meta Connect 2024, set to kick off virtually on September 25 for two days of announcements.

An affordable Quest headset

Meta Quest 3S leaked image

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta will introduce an affordable version of the Quest 3, to be named the Quest 3S. It will be an entry-level device and possibly much cheaper than the Quest 3, $300 or $400 instead of $500. Meta has confirmed the headset.

Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar speculates that a cheaper headset will allow developers to make games that span both the Quest 3 and Quest 1 & 2 price points (the performance gap between the devices is huge).

Meanwhile, Meta can’t stop teasing the headset. Luna, the leaker sharing the majority of the Quest 3S information, shared a final design image of the Meta Quest 3S on X as well as an accidental teaser. We should also note that Quest 3S appeared accidentally Meta Quest store pages. So, in all likelihood, we will see the Quest 3S released at Meta Connect 2024.

Orion AR smart glasses

Meta x Rayban stories on a man

Meta’s enthusiasm for augmented reality has been going strong for years, and a pair of AR glasses codenamed Orion has reportedly been in development. “It’s probably our most exciting prototype to date,” Meta’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, said in a conversation with The Verge last year.

According to a leaked roadmap shared in early 2023, Meta plans to launch full-fledged AR glasses in 2027, capable of projecting high-quality avatars into the real world. But before then, the company plans to release other AR and VR devices, including a follow-up to its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

While the 2027 AR glasses may still be a few years away, we could very well see the next iteration of the Ray-Ban smart glasses at Meta Connect 2024.

Meta AI

Meta AI illustration

Another major focus for Meta Connect 2024 will likely be the company’s advancements in artificial intelligence. Meta has already invested heavily in its AI technology, Meta AI, integrating it into platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Web. Meta AI also plays an important role in products like the Ray-Ban smart glasses and Meta Quest 3.

Speculation is swirling about what’s next for Meta AI. Laptop Mag muses about the potential introduction of a voice assistant like ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode and Google’s Gemini Live. There are even rumors that Meta may introduce celebrity voices for its AI assistant, adding a personalized touch to its user experience.

For further proof, the company released a multi-modal AI search on its Ray-Ban smart glasses in January–it allowed users to ask questions and get answers about objects in the room. The cameo sparked a lot of interest when it was released, so we can foresee additional AI advancements announced for the Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Final thoughts on Meta Connect 2024

Meta Connect 2024 will offer us a deeper look into the company’s next-generation hardware and software innovations. From the affordable Quest 3S headset to the exciting developments in AR with the Orion smart glasses, Meta is clearly gearing up to push boundaries. With AI set to play an even bigger role in Meta’s future products, we’re excited to see the event as it unfolds!