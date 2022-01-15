Most innovative gadgets you can get for yourself in 2022

Love reading about the latest tech innovations? Then have a look at today's digest. These new gadgets have some of the coolest ideas to look forward to this year.

ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR™ voice-activated mirror in the living room

Every January, it’s nice to take stock of the big ideas that can potentially influence gadgets this year and beyond. it’s even better when they’re actually for sale.Yes, these are the most innovative gadgets you can get for yourself in 2022.

Want to go that extra mile for your meetings? Get the ABUSIZZ Lamp +. This incredible gadget projects images from your device onto a tabletop. There, you can manipulate the content with your hands.

And on the home front, there’s actually a voice-activated gadget that can run you a hot bath while you do something else.

We’ve got some cool stuff on the horizon this year. Let’s check it out.

1. The ABUSIZZ Lamp + high-resolution projector displays content from your phone onto a table where you can interact with it, using your finger as a mouse.

ABUSIZZ Lamp + projecting on a table

The ABUSIZZ Lamp + high-resolution projector looks like a hanging lamp, but it’s actually a projector. You can use your finger as a mouse on the table, and its images are in full HD.

Get it from $7,950 on the official website.

2. The Samsung Home Hub smart home dashboard

Samsung Home Hub front view

With the Samsung Home Hub smart home dashboard, you can check on your pet using your Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ camera. Or get help planning and buying food for a recipe. Even better, the 8.3-inch tablet works in its dock, or you can carry it around the house.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame is a handy place to show off your NFT, crypto-art, or regular art as high-tech beauty.

Netgear Meural Canvas II on a video

Need a frame for your digital art? The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame is a great one which is why it’s one of the most innovative gadgets you can get for yourself in 2022. It comes in 3 sizes and has an anti-glare, matte display.

Get it for $399.95 on the official website.

4. The LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance automatically illuminates when you knock on its door twice.

LG Instaview Double Oven Range in a kitchen

Yes, you can communicate intuitively with the LG Instaview Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance. Just knock on its door twice to switch on the interior lights. The ProBake Convection technology heats up quickly, so you don’t have to preheat.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

5. The Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device pours a hot bath via voice command for easy relaxation. It even drains the water.

Kohler PerfectFill on a wall

For deep relaxation, you need the Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device in your bathroom. Its integrated voice assistant works with a drain kit and digital valve to run your bath water at your command.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $2,700.

ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR hanging above furniture

The ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR voice-activated mirror is a smart home gadget disguised as a decorative mirror. It plays music, acts as a smart home hub, lets you check the weather, and so much more. It connects over Wi-Fi and works with Alexa Voice Servies.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

7. The L’Oréal Colorsonic handheld hair color device makes DIY hair coloring easier. Plus, it helps you mix the right formula every time.

L’Oréal Colorsonic in a video

With the L’Oréal Colorsonic handheld hair color device, coloring your hair on your own is no longer an all-night task. Its brush oscillates 300 times in a minute for quick, even coverage.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

8. The Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots move stuff around the house, giving you a helpful extra pair of hands.

Labrador Caddie and Retriever in a kitchen

The Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots are some of the most innovative gadgets you can get for yourself in 2022 because they follow set routes and have specific stops, helping you move small and large objects from room to room.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $1,500. Learn more about it on the official website.

9. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop comes with 2 displays—a 17.3-inch main and an 8-inch secondary.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 top view

Multitask better with the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop. Its secondary display shows content from another device or app while you work. So you won’t have to carry your tablet or a second screen with you. It also works as a notebook and comes with a digital pen.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $1,399. Learn more about it on the official site.

10. The LG CLOi GuideBot can serve as your business’ information desk. It even guides visitors to a specific location in a store.

LG CLOi GuideBot in a mall

Can’t find enough employees? The LG CLOi GuideBot can answer customer questions and even explain a sale, which is why it’s one of the most innovative gadgets you can buy yourself in 2022.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official site.

These gadgets make life easier, safer, and more enjoyable in some pretty innovative ways. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

