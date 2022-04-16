Most innovative workout gadgets of 2022 to buy for your home gym

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 16, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Bored by your current workout routine? These innovative workout gadgets should spice things up. Check them out in today's roundup.

Most innovative workout gadgets of 2022 to buy for your home gym
NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells in use

Had enough of your old treadmill? Switch up your workout with some new gear from our list of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2022. These high-tech, clever gadgets offer brand-new takes on all sorts of workouts.

Some of the most innovative workout gadgets we’ve seen so far this year are the Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment. The weights are connected and work with 3D Temp Vision to track your moves and offer guidance. It’s like having a trainer in your house.

Then, who wouldn’t love to get the benefits of a 45-minute run in under 10 minutes? It’s possible thanks to the CAROL AI-powered exercise bike and its REHIT workouts. AI-driven, this bike learns how hard to push you.

2022 has given us a slew of cool new ways to stay fit and motivated. Read all about them below.

1. The Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment include weights that connect to your TV or iPhone for full personal training.

Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment in a house setup

We’re pretty sure your current weights don’t connect to your TV or offer real-time guidance. But that’s exactly what the Tempo Move does. Powered by 3D Tempo Vision, this improved training system gives you faster progress.

Get it for $495 on the official website.

2. The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror helps you get more out of every workout with personalized plans and add-ons.

FORME Studio smart fitness mirror in use

Get more out of your at-home workouts with the FORME Studio smart fitness mirror. This 43-inch UHD 4K display connects you to live 1-on-1 training. Meanwhile, you can select a mix of programs and classes.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

3. The Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera keeps you motivated by displaying you on the TV screen next to your instructors.

Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera in use

It’s easier to push yourself if you know you have the correct form. The Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera helps with that, showing you on the TV next to your trainers so that you can self-adjust.

Get it for $295 on the official website.

4. The REAXING One infinity One all-in-one workout station includes a treadmill, racks, bars, and more in a sleek, futuristic design.

REAXING One infinity One all-in-one workout station product demo

Level up your at-home training with the REAXING One infinity One all-in-one workout station. It gives you more workout solutions, including toning, strength, cardio, and even cognitive training. With its 100% Italian style, it’s one of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2022.

Contact the company for its price.

5. The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells range from 5 to 50 lbs and are Alexa compatible for voice-enabled weight modification.

NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells in use

All it takes is an Alexa voice command to shift weight increments while training with the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells. The LED screen displays your current weight selection, while the square weight plates prevent unwanted rolling.

Get it for $429 on Amazon.

6. The Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike boasts a curved HD touchscreen that takes you on a scenic ride. Otherwise, rotate it to face you during floor exercises.

Echelon EX-8s connect bike product demo

Stationary bikes aren’t just for cycling anymore when you have the Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike. Its HD screen transports you while 3,000 on-demand workouts, 40 daily live classes, and over a million music choices ensure your exercise is never dull.

Preorder it for $2,299.99 on the official website.

7. The CAROL AI-powered exercise bike gives you the benefits of a 45-minute run in under 10 minutes, helping you work out smarter and shorter.

CAROL AI-powered exercise bike in a home setup

You know that run you take every day? You might not need it when you have the CAROL AI-powered exercise bike. It provides effective cardio in just 15 minutes a week with its reduced exertion high-intensity interval training (REHIT) workouts, making it one of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2022.

Get it for $2,395 on the official website.

8. The Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment offers a connected fitness platform that delivers engaging total-body workouts.

Liteboxer wall mount boxing equipment product demo

Add an entire boxing setup to your home without taking up much space with the Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment. It comes with everything you need for a complete boxing workout and even works with music and expert training.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

9. The Renpho Smart Jump Rope has app connectivity that tracks your skip number, skip time, calories burned, and more so you can focus on pushing yourself.

Renpho smart jump rope product design

Jumping rope has met the digital age with the Renpho Smart Jump Rope. Its app connectivity gives you greater insights into your skipping sessions. It even offers 3 skipping modes, upping the challenge and fun. For this reason, it’s one of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2022.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

10. The SmartMat interactive Yoga mat has smart sensors that can detect when you’re out of alignment and provides tips for improvement.

SmartMat interactive yoga mat in use

Take the guesswork out of practicing yoga and pilates solo with the SmartMat interactive Yoga mat. Its advanced sensor tech gives you real-time feedback on your moves.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

Make your training more engaging in 2022 with the most innovative workout gadgets out there. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
