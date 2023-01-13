The most interesting tech concepts we wish were real

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 13, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Wish you had a car that changes color or a display that bends and slides? So do we. These are the concept gadgets of 2023 we wish were real.

The most interesting tech concepts we wish were real
BMW i Vision Dee concept car design

We’re always looking for the latest concepts in technology. And we’re happy to report that, following CES 2023, there are plenty of new ideas to gush over. From vehicles with a personality to an immersive gaming cushion, these are the tech concepts we wish were real.

Related: Meet the future of work with these must-have office gadgets and accessories

Fancy a car that can change colors whenever your mood changes? You’d get that from the BMW i Vision Dee and its innovative E-Ink technology. This car has a voice, facial expressions, and its own personality.

Then, you can upgrade your gaming space in a discreet yet significant way with the Razer Project Carol. This cushion for gaming chairs includes immersive surround sound and cutting-edge haptics.

Ready to be impressed? Check out the gadgets below!

1. The Samsung Flex Hybrid folds and slides in a 10.5- or 12.4-inch screen. This concept explores the future of foldable phones and tablets.

The most interesting tech concepts we wish were real
Samsung Flex Hybrid with additional display

Expand your portable content viewing options with the Samsung Flex Hybrid display. This cool concept gadget folds and slides. So you could watch a sports game on the full tablet and pull out the additional screen to view stats and more.

2. The Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller makes it easy to access game libraries across multiple devices. It’s an improved PC gaming controller.

Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Enhanced Game Controller
Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller in white

Continue your game easily around the house with the Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller. This concept lets you access your gaming libraries on multiple screens and devices. Additionally, it has a fingerprint reader, voice control, and haptics.

3. The Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit helps users with disabilities enjoy the thrill of games. This project is in its development phase.

The most interesting tech concepts we wish were real
Sony Project Leonardo top view

Get a customizable gaming experience with the Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit. It boasts multiple customizations, allowing users to create their own playing experience. In fact, the controller comes with analog stick caps and buttons in various shapes and sizes. Even better, players don’t have to hold the controller in their hand. It’s one of those tech concepts we wish were real.

4. The L’Oréal HAPTA handheld computerized makeup applicator helps people with limited mobility apply lipstick. It’s coming in December 2023.

L'Oréal HAPTA
L’Oréal HAPTA applying lipstick

The L’Oréal HAPTA handheld computerized makeup applicator makes beauty products more accessible. It steadily and easily allows users to apply lipstick at home using technology created by verily. What’s more, it combines smart motion controls with customizable attachments.

5. The SCIO magnetic camera system comes with a camera, filters, and a magnetic cap for iPhone photography. Contact the creator for collaboration possibilities.

The most interesting tech concepts we wish were real
SCIO components on a smartphone

Transform your iPhone into a portable photography studio with the SCIO magnetic camera system. It comes with everything you need for high-quality photography from an iPhone. What’s more, this system connects magnetically to your bare iPhone or with a dedicated case for a secure attachment.

6. The D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds have a case with an interactive touchscreen. It displays headphone details and audio controls.

D TWS True Wireless Earbuds
D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds and case

Charge, control, and store your earbuds in 1 place when you have the D-TWS True Wireless Earbuds. Its triangular-shaped case is quite innovative with its interactive touchscreen. Displaying details like battery life and power, it also lets you control the audio settings. For that reason, it made our list of tech gadgets we wish were real.

7. The Dell Concept Nyx Companion is a lightweight tablet-like device you can view and access in VR and XR environments.

The most interesting tech concepts we wish were real
Dell Concept Nyx Companion beside a desktop computer

Want a consistent tool for use in VR and XR environments? Check out the Dell Concept Nyx Companion. It can be used in all of these spaces and keep users’ content in 1 place as they move. That way, they won’t need to take photos of a whiteboard or copy notes for uploading to a different space.

8. The Razer Project Carol offers immersive head support with surround sound plus haptics. It provides surround immersion without cable clutter.

Razer project carol
Razer Project Carol on a gaming chair

The Razer Project Carol brings immersive surround sound to gaming setups without the extra wires or setup constraints. A cushion that affixes to all major brands of gaming chairs, it’s calibrated for near-field surround sound and haptics powered by Razer HyperSense.

9. The BMW i Vision Dee concept car acts like a digital companion. It shows what’s possible when software and hardware are combined.

BMW i Vision Dee Movie

The BMW i Vision Dee concept car offer’s BMW’s vision of digital mobility’s future. This car boasts a sporty design with both minimal forms and digital features. For instance, the kidney grille and headlight form a digital panel that can look like lights or eyes. It’s one of our favorite tech gadgets we wish were real.

10. The Ram Revolution Concept electric truck is designed to meet the specific demand of truck owners in terms of payload, range, towing, etc.

Ram Revolution Concept product video

The Ram Revolution Concept electric truck aims to set the stage for future electric trucks. Its STLA frame has space for a large battery, while the sporty design catches the eye. Then, the Ram Track Rail System gives you several cabin setups for hauling flexibility.

These concept products offer pretty cool hints about the tech we can expect in the future. But we wish they were available now! Which of these concepts do you wish were real? Let us know.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Bedtime gadgets that enhance your sleep routine
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Bedtime gadgets that enhance your sleep routine

You want to make sleep a priority in 2023. And you know that having a consistent bedtime routine is one of the best ways to drift off faster and sleep more deeply. That’s where these 10 bedtime gadgets that enhance..
Best gaming gadgets and gear we look forward to in 2023
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best gaming gadgets and gear we look forward to in 2023

You know us here at Gadget Flow. We love our gaming gear. Luckily for us—and all you gaming fans reading this—there are a ton of awesome things to come. Keep reading for the best gaming gadgets and gear we expect..
Meet the future of work with these must-have office gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the future of work with these must-have office gadgets and accessories

Ever wonder what the future holds for work? Well, wonder no more because these must-have office gadgets and accessories offer some insights. Yes, the latest workspace gadgets point to work that’s more hybrid, productive, and comfortable than ever. Related: Most..
Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023

CES 2023 wrapped up this weekend, leaving us with plenty of food for thought about what’s in store for AI in the year ahead. For that reason, we’re highlighting the most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023. There’s a lot..
The Core Bench by McCall Fitness transforms into 12 different pieces of exercise equipment
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Core Bench by McCall Fitness transforms into 12 different pieces of exercise equipment

Elevate your 2023 workouts with the McCall Fitness Core Bench. This premium home fitness gadget transforms into 12 different pieces of gym-quality workout equipment, working your entire body. Even better, it takes up only 10–12 square feet. Want to upgrade..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best smart home gadgets from CES 2023
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best smart home gadgets from CES 2023

With all the new releases from CES last week, you probably feel the pressure to step up your smart home game. We don’t blame you! So here are the best smart home gadgets from the show. Sure, you might have..
Best of CES 2023: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, DisplaceTV, Sony Project Leonardo & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of CES 2023: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, DisplaceTV, Sony Project Leonardo & more

Have you kept up on all the CES announcements? If not, don’t worry, just check out our CES 2023 category to catch up. And, if you want to take a look at the best of CES 2023, today’s blog is..
CES 2023 day 2 favorites—Nanoleaf 4D, Project Leonardo, Samsung SmartThings Station & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2023 day 2 favorites—Nanoleaf 4D, Project Leonardo, Samsung SmartThings Station & more

Like CES 2023 Day 1, CES 2023 day 2 has also had great new product announcements. There’s a TV you can literally stick on any surface, an accessibility gaming kit for PS5, and so much more. Related: Check out all..
CES 2023 day 1 favorites—Dell 6K Monitor, Acer electricity-generating bike desk, AI exoskeleton & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2023 day 1 favorites—Dell 6K Monitor, Acer electricity-generating bike desk, AI exoskeleton & more

CES 2023 has started, and it has everything from more Matter-enabled smart home gadgets to smart TVs for the Metaverse. This whole new world of tech will pave the way for 2023’s futuristic innovation. Related: Best robots coming in 2023—HP..
Best robots coming in 2023—HP SitePrint, Amazon Astro, Mirokai & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best robots coming in 2023—HP SitePrint, Amazon Astro, Mirokai & more

It’s 2023, and robots are now a part of nearly every sector, from household help to industrial applications. So what new robotic creations will we see this year? Check out today’s roundup of the best robots coming in 2023. Related:..
Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023

2023 is set to be another great year for smart home gadgets. This year, you’ll see a robot lawn mower that navigates entirely via GPS and a smart cutting board that calculates the nutritional value of the food you cook...