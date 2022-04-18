Must-have muscle massage guns and relaxation gadgets for post-workout recovery

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Muscle soreness shouldn't come between you and your workouts. Luckily, these massage guns and relaxation gadgets speed up recovery and ease discomfort.

Flow NANO heated massage gun in use

On days when you work out a little harder than usual, it’s essential to have high-quality muscle massage guns and relaxation gadgets at your disposal. Because while keeping your training sessions challenging is important, you don’t want sore muscles weighing you down all day.

Related: Most innovative workout gadgets of 2022 to buy for your home gym

From frequency vibration massage guns to all-natural pain patches, these gadgets relieve pain, tightness, and soreness throughout the body. They even help you relax. Let’s check them out!

1. The Yunmai Portable Massage Hammers soothe tightness and soreness with their frequency vibration stimulation.

Yunmai Portable Massage Hammer in use

Enjoy a deep tissue muscle massage any time with the Yunmai Portable Massage Hammers. They’re available in 3 models: Slim Chic, Slim Elegant, and Pro Basic. Delivering frequency vibration stimulation, they target deep into the muscle fibers, reducing soreness after exercise.

Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

2. The Lyric therapeutic massager

Lyric in a video

Say goodbye to bulky, difficult-to-transport massage guns with the Lyric therapeutic massager. Impressively, this gadget connects to Wi-Fi, allowing it to receive updates and new wellness content. Using vibroacoustic science, it helps relieve minor muscle pain.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

3. The Booster Lightsaber smart massage gun adjusts its strength throughout a massage, improving your recovery.

Booster Lightsaber outside

The Booster Lightsaber smart massage gun is like having a masseuse at home with its pressure-adjusting sensors, which is why it made our list of must-have muscle guns and relaxation gadgets. Plus, it’s quiet at just 45 decibels.

Get it for $134.99 on the official website.

4. The Flow NANO heated massage gun

Flow NANO in a gym

Ease tired muscles after sports or intense exercise with the Flow NANO heated massage gun. Using percussion therapy. It minimizes pain trigger points throughout the body and even comes with a built-in smart therapy heat element.

Get it for $124.99 on the official website.

5. The LumaCare Duo handheld low-level laser therapy relieves pain from chronic or acute injuries in targeted areas.

LumaCare Duo in a video

With its 2 articulating arms and dual rotational emitter heads, you can expect targeted treatment from the LumaCare Duo handheld low-level laser therapy. What’s more, it uses infrared and visible red light to relieve pain, making it one of our favorite muscle guns and relaxation gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $2,490 on the official website.

6. The Therabody Theragun Elite quiet massage device massages your muscles without all the noise using its QuietForce technology.

Therabody Theragun Elite in use

Relax during your post-workout massage with the Therabody Theragun Elite quiet massage device. Unlike other massage guns, it gives you power without the high volume. Meanwhile, its range of 1,750—2,440 PPM reaches deep into your muscles.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

WHOOP 4.0 on a wrist

Track your health during workouts and relax when you’re all done with the WHOOP 4.0 fitness and health wearable. In fact, the Strain Coach gives you an exertion goal to prevent overtraining while the Sleep Coach measures your sleep patterns.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

8. The Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device with earbuds helps you relax by sending mild pulses to your brain, helping you feel calmer.

Neuvanna Xen on a beach towel

Bring it down after intense exercise with the Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device with earbuds. It promotes calm feelings by stimulating the vagus nerve, making it a must-have item on our list of muscle guns and relaxation devices.

Get it for $539 on the official website.

9. The Allbaro Air Posture Corrector

Allbaro Air Posture Corrector on a man lifting weights

Improve your form during exercise and get support afterward with the Allbaro Air Posture Corrector. This gadget made our list of massage guns and relaxation gadgets because it offers spinal support with air cells. Moreover, the air button and pump make filling and deflating a breeze.

Try with nok for $99.

10. The Kailo pain-relief patch turns off chronic pain anywhere in the body in just 60 seconds with its nanocapacitors.

Kailo on a person

Finally, whether you feel discomfort in your hand, neck, shoulder, or foot, the Kailo pain-relief patch can ease it quickly. Using natural elements, these reusable patches rely on nanocapacitors to turn off painful sensations. Even better, they last for years.

Get it for $83.30 on the official website.

Muscle soreness and aches and pains due to workouts are a thing of the past with these massage guns and relaxation gadgets. Do you use any of theses products? Let us know about your experience in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜