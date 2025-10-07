UREVO Wireless Recovery Boots bring AI-powered muscle relief to athletes and home users

The fitness and wellness category at IFA 2025 in Berlin reflected how quickly personal health technology is evolving. From connected treadmills to AI-guided relaxers, there was a wave of innovation on the showfloor aiming at improving everyday wellbeing. Smart recovery tools in particular drew significant interest this year, with brands focusing on data-driven design, app connectivity, and portability.

Smarter recovery after intense exercise

Recovery often takes a back seat to training, but fitness enthusiasts are realizing it’s a crucial part of performance.

At IFA 2025, lifestyle brand UREVO showcased a new entry into the smart-wellness space: the AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots. This latest design builds on its previous Leg Relax Massager, combining functionality, intelligence, and comfort in one streamlined system. Also debuting on Indiegogo, the UREVO Recovery boots attracted attention in the Fitness & Digital Health zone as visitors lined up to test the massagers.

AI meets comfort

Designed as a cable-free alternative, the UREVO Recovery Boots don’t have bulky attachments, which feel great as you can still move around when enjoying the massage. Paired with the brand’s companion application, UREVO SmartCoach App, the boots analyze muscle condition in real time using built-in sensors. The algorithm then helps to adjust air pressure automatically, responding to each leg’s needs.

Users can also choose between up to 32 modes, customizing compression intensity and tracking data over time. This app-integrated approach matches with the current trend in fitness and wellness category: developing toward AI-enhanced wellness devices, which use data to personalize care rather than relying on generic routines.

Deep massage for effective recovery

Inside, the boots feature UREVO’s Matrix airbag system and 8 deep massage nodes that replicate the feel of professional manual therapy. With adjustable pressure, the system promotes circulation, reduces lactic acid buildup in our muscles, and relieves tension after training or long days on the move.

There are also partnerships with several professional skiing athletes. The boots meet the recovery demands of high-intensity sports while remaining accessible to recreational fitness enthusiasts.

Don’t want your equipment turn outdated? UREVO’s Recovery Boots include Over-the-Air (OTA) upgrades, meaning that the device won’t remain static after purchase. Users receive new massage programs and sport-specific recovery modes as they are developed through the app and no new hardware is required. This continuous-update model means the boots can evolve based on feedback from real athletes and testers, staying relevant over time.

