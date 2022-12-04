New tech gadgets you can buy sooner than you’d think

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 4, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Ready for new tech? So many anticipated items have just arrived or are coming soon. We're highlighting the best in today's Daily Digest.

gitaplus cargo-carrying robot in brown

Have you waited all year for the Meta Quest Pro or the DJI Mavic 3 Classic? Well, they’re finally here, and so are a slew of other unbelievable products. These are new tech gadgets you can buy now or that are coming soon.

Wouldn’t you love to have a robot follow you as you shop, carrying your bags so you don’t have to? The gitaplus cargo-carrying robot can do that, and it’s coming soon!

Then, if you’re into drone photography, the DJI Mavic 3 Classic is finally available. It boasts a professional Hasselblad camera and a 46-minute flight time.

Ready to be impressed? Check out the products below.

1. The Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars create a sci-fi atmosphere in any office, game setup, living room, etc.

Nanoleaf Lines Squared color-changing LED bars on the wall

Upgrade your home’s lighting in a big way with the Nanoleaf Line Squared color-changing LED bars. These modular LED bars offer RGB illumination in 16M+ colors. They can sync with your music and screen.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Level Lock+ smart lock with Apple home keys offers 1-tap access to your home from your Apple Watch or iPhone.

Level Lock+ smart lock with Apple home keys in use

Getting in the front door is so much easier with the Level Lock+ smart lock with Apple home keys. It unlocks with just a tap from your Apple Watch or iPhone. Plus, it lets you create automation and scenes from anywhere.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

3. The Blackdove Digital Art Canvas is a stylish way to display your NFTs. Blackdove web app compatible; it keeps your collection secure.

Blackdove Digital Art Canvas displays on the wall

Show off your prized digital art with the Blackdove Digital Art Canvas. It supports all leading NFT platforms so you don’t have to worry. What’s more, this NFT display shines brightly even during the day. It’s one of the new tech gadgets you can buy now.

Get it for $1,512 on the official website.

4. The gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is double the size of the previous model. It follows you while walking, carrying your stuff.

gitaplus cargo-carrying robot design

You don’t have to carry your bags while shopping anymore with the gitaplus cargo-carrying robot. It totes up to 40 pounds of gear and can follow pedestrian etiquette.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $3,475. Sign up for notifications on the official website.

5. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone flaunts a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera for professional imagery and color saturation.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic camera drone demo video

Are you a professional photographer or videographer? Then you’ve likely been waiting for the DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone. It has industry-leading features like a 4/3 Hasselblad camera, 5.1K/50fps images, and a 46-minute maximum flight time.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

6. The 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers offers a secure magnetic connection, keeping them in place.

8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers in white

Ensure your controllers are always charged and ready with the 8BitDo Dual Charging Dock for Xbox wireless controllers. The Magnetic Secure Charging holds controllers in the proper position. Then, the LED charging indicator lets you see the status at a glance. It’s one of our favorite new tech gadgets you can buy now.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

7. The Heatbit smart heater warms the room and mines Bitcoin simultaneously. This is one heater that gives you cashback while it works.

Heatbit smart heater in the living room

Heat your home or office with the Heatbit smart heaters and mine Bitcoin simultaneously. It quietly warms areas up to 170 square feet. Meanwhile, it increases hashrate while decreasing energy use.

Get it for $1,149 on the official website.

8. The Wyze Air Purifier offers an affordable means to clean a 500-square-foot room in an hour. It also has 3 filter options.

Wyze Air Purifier in black

Want an air purifier without spending over $500? The Wyze Air Purifier is the answer. Priced at just $169.99, it offers powerful purification in addition to smart features like complete remote control and voice assistant compatibility.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

9. The Meta Quest Pro VR headset boasts an open-periphery design, keeping you in touch with the physical world while you interact in the virtual one.

Meta Quest Pro VR headset in use

The Meta Quest Pro VR headset is finally here, helping you work in the virtual world while staying in the real world. It delivers high-resolution mixed reality and aids collaboration. It’s one of the best new tech gadgets you can buy now.

Get it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

10. The Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee horological-theme camera is inspired by the iconic “Ghost Bezel” diving watch.

Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee horological-theme camera in use

Love limited-edition cameras? The Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee horological-theme camera is a Leica/Hodinkee collaboration. This camera comes in 2 variations that are small and easy to carry—but they feature a superb prime lens.

Get it for $5,795 on the official website.

Treat yourself to cutting-edge innovation with these new tech gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

