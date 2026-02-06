Can Nex Playground really compete with Xbox or PS5?

Nex

If you’re a parent, you’ve probably seen the Nex Playground popping up all over your social feeds. This petite, minimalist kids’ gaming console ticks a lot of boxes for modern families: no in-app purchases, gesture-controlled games, and no controllers to lose or break. With overwhelmingly positive reviews and a growing fanbase, one question kept nagging me: Nex Playground vs Xbox PSG—could this cheerful little console actually replace the gaming titans in my Living room? Or is it just filling a very different role—one that looks really appealing after your kids have blasted Fortnite sound effects one too many times?

Related: Parenting in the age of AI: what the next 30 years could look like

What Exactly Is the Nex Playground?

At first glance, the Nex Playground barely looks like a game console at all. It’s a small, neutral box that fits in your palm and under your TV. The kind of device that doesn’t scream “this house belongs to gamers” the way an Xbox or PS5 does. I appreciate that.

Basically, it’s a motion-controlled gaming console designed for kids and families. Instead of controllers, it uses a built-in camera to track body movements. So natural movements like jumping, waving, and balancing turn into gameplay. If you remember the Nintendo Wii, it’s like that but without the controllers.

One of its biggest selling points—and one that immediately caught my attention as a parent—is how intentionally limited it is. There are:

No in-app purchases

No ads

No open-ended browsing

No chat with strangers

No controller rage (because there are no controllers)

The console comes with 5 games built in. Via the Nex Playground subscription model, Play Pass, you can access an entire catalog of ad-free games. Nex has partnered with brands like Mattel, Hasbro, and Paramount to create its titles. Browsing them, I was impressed by how curated and age-appropriate everything looked. There’s everything from Peppa Pig (which my kids would have loved when they were younger) to intense fitness videos for adults.

It’s very clear Nex isn’t trying to be the next Xbox or PlayStation. It’s aiming to be the console you don’t have to supervise like a hawk every time your kid turns it on. I love that. I also love the glowing reviews it gets from parents who want to delay a traditional console for as long as possible, but still want to introduce their kids to gaming fun.

Nex Playground vs Xbox PS5: Who Are These Consoles Actually For?

Nex

This is where the comparison gets interesting—and where it also starts to feel a little unfair. The Nex Playground is unapologetically built for families with younger kids. It assumes:

Games will be played in a shared living space

Parents will be nearby

Sessions will be relatively short

Fun should be immediate, physical, and low-stakes

Xbox and PS5, on the other hand, are built for gamers first. Even when they market themselves as “family-friendly,” their ecosystems revolve around:

Controllers (plural, expensive, easily broken)

Massive game libraries

Online accounts and subscriptions

Games that reward long, uninterrupted play

Sure, both Xbox and PlayStation can be family consoles. But anyone who’s tried to enforce screen-time rules while a kid is mid-mission in a sprawling open-world game knows how that usually goes.

The Nex Playground sidesteps that entire power struggle. There’s no “just five more minutes” because most games are designed to wrap up quickly. There’s no heated debate over whose turn it is because many games work best with multiple players moving around together.

For me, there’s something deeply appealing about a console where gaming looks like more of a social event than a solitary screen-contained experience.

But, if we’re being honest: if you genuinely enjoy gaming, the Nex Playground will feel a little watered down—not on par with the immersive experiences you’re used to.

Game Libraries: Where the Comparison Starts to Crack

This is the section where the Nex Playground vs Xbox PS5 comparison really shows its limits. Xbox and PlayStation offer thousands of games across every genre imaginable—story-driven epics, competitive shooters, cozy indie titles, sports simulations, you name it. Between Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, it’s almost impossible not to find something to play.

The Nex Playground, by contrast, offers a much smaller library focused on active movement games and party-style experiences. For that reason, the games amount to simple physical challenges that kids can reasonably complete in a short period of time. They’re nothing like Assassin’s Creed or Monster Hunter.

And to be clear: the games are good at what they’re trying to do. They’re colorful, accessible, and often genuinely fun to play together. Watching kids figure out coordination and timing—while laughing instead of melting down—is refreshing and something the gaming industry has lacked.

But to compete with the likes of Xbox and PS5, Next Playground would need narrative depth, endless worlds, or progression systems. You know, the stuff that keeps older kids (and adults) hooked for months. If your household includes tweens, teens, or adults who care about high-quality gaming, the Nex Playground will not scratch the itch.

Controls, Motion Gaming, and the “No Controllers to Break” Factor

Nex

One of the clearest ways the Nex Playground doesn’t behave like a traditional console (and why the comparison is difficult) is how it’s controlled. Instead of DualSense or Xbox controllers, the system relies on the built-in camera and AI motion tracking. They read body movements and translate it into action in the game. There’s a tiny remote for navigation, but gameplay itself is entirely controller-free.

As Creative Bloq put it, the Nex Playground “doesn’t use controllers — your body is the controller,” and the camera’s AI tech manages to track motion “surprisingly well” whether you’re slashing fruit or squatting in a fitness game.

Why Parents Love This

I’m loving the controller-free approach. There’s nothing for kids to lose under the couch or for you to step on in the middle of the night.

Plus, unlike traditional consoles, where players often sit still for long stretches, Nex’s games encourage jumping and dancing—it’s a console that literally gets you moving. Meanwhile, the button- and joystick-free system is easy even for younger kids to pick up and learn.

Nex Playground Review: Cost, Subscriptions, and Value

Let’s talk money, because raising kids ain’t cheap. The Nex Playground isn’t a bargain buy, hovering around $349 to $249. It’s less expensive than the PS5 ($538.99 on Amazon) or Xbox Series X ($649.99 on Amazon). However, for the full library of games, you’ll pay an additional $89 per year.

To be fair, the Nex subscription gives you access to the full library of games, with no in-game purchases or ads. Compare that to Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, which can add up if you start layering extra purchases or DLC.

Still, there’s a trade-off: the subscription is mandatory to access most games, so if you cancel, your kids are left staring at a very minimal cube. But for families looking for predictable monthly costs and no surprise spending, it’s a fine deal.

Can Nex Playground Replace an Xbox or PS5? Honestly?

PlayStation

I’ll say it depends. If you’re a hardcore gamer and your evenings involve stealth missions, open-world RPGs, or competitive online matches, Nex is a cute side activity, not a replacement.

But, if you’re a younger family, Nex Playground is a great Xbox or PS5 alternative, especially if you’re on the fence about a video console in general. It’s ideal for kids under 10, provides fun, active play, and the games wrap up in a reasonable amount of time.

So, while it won’t replace the drawn-out, immersive games of the mainstream consoles, Nex Playground is one of the most family-friendly gaming systems I’ve seen and could work to guide your kids to a healthier gaming style, if that’s what you’re after.

Who Should Actually Buy the Nex Playground

Let’s simplify this. The Nex Playground is for families who:

Have younger kids: The motion controls, short game sessions, and easy-to-understand gameplay are perfect for ages 4–10.

Like shared play: Games are best with multiple players in the living room, encouraging movement and interaction.

Want screen-time limits: The curated library and short session lengths make it easy to enforce boundaries.

Who it’s not for:

Teens: They’ll outgrow it fast unless they just like mini-movement games.

Competitive gamers: Motion controls aren’t precise enough for esports-level gameplay.

Long solo players: If your kid wants to disappear into a story-driven epic for hours, Nex isn’t going to cut it.

In short, it’s a console for families looking for safe, active play, and simplicity—not AAA graphics or endless libraries.

Conclusion: A Different Kind of Competition

At the end of the day, the Nex Playground isn’t competing with gaming power or mechanics. What it does offer is peace of mind, ease of use, and getting kids moving. For parents with young kids, that’s gold.

Xbox and PS5 still dominate in depth and graphics, so they remain the consoles for serious gaming. But the Nex Playground is not here to take that crown. It’s here for a certain (might I say, beautiful) phase of family life when kids need safe, active play session. If that’s you right now, it’s probably the console you’ll use most. And honestly, sometimes that’s worth more than high-resolution graphics or AAA titles.