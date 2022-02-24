Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support

By Mark Gulino on Feb 24, 2022, 7:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

If you're in the market for a new air purifier, it might be worth waiting just a little longer. Xiaomi is gearing up to release a new line of smart air purifiers and they're coming soon. With a 3-in-1 purification system, voice control, and easy maintenance features, you won't want to miss it. Read on to learn more!

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series has voice control support

Who can’t appreciate clean air? These days, especially for those who live in densely populated areas, it doesn’t hurt to take advantage of the technologies we have to make breathability a little better. Not only is there pollution to worry about, but also viruses, bacteria, and other undesirable entities that can travel through airways. Even natural pollutants, such as pollen, can be enough to irritate those sensitive to it. This is why an air purifier is the way to go. Thankfully, Xiaomi is preparing to release a whole new line of them: the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series. Let’s check it out!

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series cleans air in homes

Features a highly effective 3-in-1 filtration system

Right out of the gate, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series is ready to get the job done. Its 3-in-1 filtration system and high-efficiency filter are extremely effective and can eliminate as much as 99.97% of toxic particles. For example, pet hair, pollen, dust, smoke, dander, and even cotton fibers are all captured. This is especially helpful to those who suffer from health issues like allergies and rhinitis.

Eliminates odors and uses negative air ionization

Air contaminants and particles are one thing, but what about those pesky smells and odors? Don’t worry, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series can take care of that, too. Odors from pets and cooking fumes, formaldehyde, and VOC are no match for this device. This is accomplished using its built-in activated carbon filter. There’s even a negative air ionization feature that further promotes cleaner air.

Official promo for Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 series

Keeps maintenance simple and to a minimum

Another great aspect of Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 series is its maintenance simplicity. For example, there’s only one filter to replace and it can last as many as 6 to 12 months. Not only that, but its air ducts are easy to clean, too. This way, you’ll be able to run it through the year with hardly any maintenance necessary. We like that.

Offers lots of handy ways to interact with the devices

The new purifiers also include a myriad of ways in which you can interact with them. One such way is its one-touch Auto Mode with real-time feedback and automatic optimization. Then, there’s its easy-to-read OLED display that shows you relevant information during use. There’s even built-in voice control support that allows you to use Google Assistant and Alexa commands.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support
These air purifiers support app connectivity and control

An overall fresh, attractive, and helpful air purifier

Anyone looking for a new air purifier this year will want to keep an eye out for the new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series. It delivers on everything you expect from a solid-quality modern air purifier but with extra smart features included. There are 3 different model variants which are all available to see on the official website.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series is coming soon. You can find it here starting at $199.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year

When it’s time to buy a gift for your favorite MacBook owner, your job is practically done for you. Because you know they always appreciate a cool gadget or accessory for their favorite laptop. So we sifted out some of..
It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore

Keep your mail and deliveries safe with the RMB2000 mailbox. This parcel mailbox has spacious compartments for both mail and packages. Made of high-density polyethylene and coated with a UV stabilizer, it boasts a beautiful, functional look that lasts for..
Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution

Professional photographers and photography enthusiasts will be excited to hear that Panasonic has finally announced its latest cutting-edge product: the Lumix GH6 camera. This new offering will bring an advanced Micro Four Thirds sensor along with keeping a strong focus..
Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course

Experience a new game with Mahjong Party. This online Mahjong course teaches you to play this game of skill and luck through step-by-step videos, beautiful images, and written instructions. You’ll build advanced techniques in no time. If you’re interested in..
Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house

Spring will be here in just 4 weeks. That means it’s time to gear up for the gardening season with some of the best garden gadgets in 2022. Whether you tend multiple flower beds or grow flowers on your apartment..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Nurosym neuromodulation gadget is clinically validated, reduces stress and anxiety
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Nurosym neuromodulation gadget is clinically validated, reduces stress and anxiety

Despite the many advantages and conveniences of modern-day life, it certainly doesn’t seem to be any less stressful. Be it frustrating working conditions, constantly evolving social pressures, or the many other challenges we encounter daily, there’s plenty of anxiety to..
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is designed for on-the-go gaming
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is designed for on-the-go gaming

The mobile gaming market is huge. There are thousands of games to choose from and a diverse selection of paid and free games. While free games are the most popular and highest grossing, gamers interested in the Lenovo Legion Phone..
Universal Audio SD-1 standard dynamic microphone has enhanced articulation boost and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Universal Audio SD-1 standard dynamic microphone has enhanced articulation boost and more

Nothing is more essential to any vocalist or live performer than a microphone that properly captures the sound projected into it. Moreso is a mic capable of enhancing that audio as it passes through. There are, of course, different kinds..
The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022

Your dog or cat is always there for you, so you definitely want to spoil them with some of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022. From pet cams to stylish collars, these products ensure your furry baby stays..
Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat

Sometimes there are enough earbuds to make you wonder if any are capable of doing something different. Well, Sony may be reading our minds. While it’s no surprise that they’ve got another new product on the way, we can at..
Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster

It’s never a bad time to install a security system. While some security-tech companies tend to dominate a larger corner of the market, others are easy to miss. Unfortunately for both smaller companies and consumers, there are some really great..