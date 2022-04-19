VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more

By Mark Gulino on Apr 19, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Are you gearing up to buy an eBike for the summer? Well, hold your figurative horses! There's a new offering in town, and these eBikes are sure to have you re-thinking your purchase plan. Read on to learn more about VanMoof's latest eBikes here.

VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more
VanMoof’s latest eBikes feature Turbo Boost and more

If you’re not familiar with eBikes, they’re well worth getting acquainted with. Especially now that there are so many great options to choose from, like VanMoof’s S5 & A5 eBikes. eBikes offer acceleration support and lots of great smart features to enhance your riding experience. This is why they’re the next big thing in bicycling and it’s also why we’re checking out these cool new eBikes from VanMoof. Let’s get a closer look, shall we?

VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more
VanMoof’s new eBikes feature a sleek design

Feature the Halo Ring Interface to assist your ride

Right out of the gate a nifty feature the VanMoof S5 & A5 provides is the Halo Ring Interface. It uses a series of glowing LED lights that use steady or moving patterns to indicate important information. For example, they can tell you about the battery level and speed without distracting you from the road ahead. This is a valuable safety asset, but it also looks cool too.

Official Promo for the S5 & A5 eBikes

Offer the ability to mount your phone and track rides

If you like being able to track riding stats, there’s a dedicated app that will let you do precisely that. Using the eBike’s phone mount you can connect your phone and run the VanMoof app to track your speed, distance, and duration. You can even let the eBike charge your phone while it’s connected, which is nice for when you arrive at your destination.

VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more
Mount and connect your phone to track ride stats

Include Turbo Boost acceleration and smooth riding

VanMoof’s S5 & A5 eBike’s make riding a breeze. There’s an E-shifter, torque sensor, and Gen 5 motor that keeps things running smoothly and quietly. Not only that but the included Turbo Boost function makes acceleration much easier which is especially nice if you’re tired or perhaps have easily-irritated knee issues like one of my friends.

Provide an effective antitheft system to keep them safe

These sleek eBikes have another trick up their… handlebars? It’s the built-in antitheft system that helps keep your eBike safe. When you enable security, anyone else who tried tampering with the eBike will trigger the alarm, locking everything down. With the Peace Of Mind technology, you’ll even be able to track down your missing eBike. Pretty cool, right?

VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more
Side view of VanMoof’s latest eBike

Futuristic eBikes that will be perfect for the warm weather

There’s no doubt that the VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes are sleek and futuristic-looking gadgets. They’re high-tech but also functional for those of us who like to balance the fun features with practical ones. Between their easy maintenance, safety and security enhancements, and included Turbo Boost technology, you really can’t go wrong. These eBikes will be the perfect rides for those gorgeous Spring and Summer days.

You can pre-order the VanMoof S5 & A5 next-gen eBikes here, starting at $2,998.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation

The summer 2022 travel season is almost here. To help you prep your suitcases, we’re rounding up some of our favorite modern travel gadgets of 2022. From smart suitcases to noise-canceling headphones, these products make travel a breeze. Related: These..
Must-have muscle massage guns and relaxation gadgets for post-workout recovery
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have muscle massage guns and relaxation gadgets for post-workout recovery

On days when you work out a little harder than usual, it’s essential to have high-quality muscle massage guns and relaxation gadgets at your disposal. Because while keeping your training sessions challenging is important, you don’t want sore muscles weighing..
Gadgets coming soon in 2022—from AI to VR, these futuristic tech gadgets deserve a space in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Gadgets coming soon in 2022—from AI to VR, these futuristic tech gadgets deserve a space in your life

So you’re into the latest gadgets, and you’ve updated your home with things like smart locks, coffee makers, and more. Well, that just scratches the surface of what futuristic tech has to offer, and these gadgets coming soon in 2022..
Most innovative workout gadgets of 2022 to buy for your home gym
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative workout gadgets of 2022 to buy for your home gym

Had enough of your old treadmill? Switch up your workout with some new gear from our list of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2022. These high-tech, clever gadgets offer brand-new takes on all sorts of workouts. Related: The most..
Best beach gadgets and accessories to buy for summer 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best beach gadgets and accessories to buy for summer 2022

Gear up for fun and relaxation by the ocean with the best beach gadgets and accessories of 2022. From a high-end hydrofoil to ultra-packable fins, these gadgets ensure you have a blast in the water this summer. Related: Which pizza..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Segway E110A eScooter has secure locking, a generous seat bucket, and a digital display
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Segway E110A eScooter has secure locking, a generous seat bucket, and a digital display

There are lots of different ways to get around town. One such way is the eScooter. They might not be an ideal replacement for a full-sized vehicle, but there are scenarios in which a full-sized vehicle may not be an..
Dry your 3D printing filaments the right way with the JengaLabs Active Dryer
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Dry your 3D printing filaments the right way with the JengaLabs Active Dryer

Ensure your 3D printing filament lasts longer and produces consistent results with the JengaLabs Active Dryer. This 3D printing filament dryer properly dries your nylon after use, removing both surface and internal moisture. It’s essential to dry your 3D printing..
Restore your knees post training or surgery with massages from this knee therapy device
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Restore your knees post training or surgery with massages from this knee therapy device

Look after your knee health with the Kneeflow massage therapy device. This knee therapy device uses infrared heat and soft massage airbags, relieving aches and tension on knee ligaments, joints, and cartilage. Knee pain after working out or playing a..
Time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories for your daily life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Time-saving kitchen gadgets and accessories for your daily life

If you work all day and care for a dog/house/kid(s) after hours, it’s easy to resort to take-out and prepackaged meals. But healthy, homemade food doesn’t have to be a huge time commitment, not when you have these time-saving kitchen..
The most valuable sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most valuable sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home

Switch to a greener lifestyle with the most valuable sustainable gadgets for your home. These gadgets will actually make a difference due to their minimal effect on the planet and the value they add to your house. Related: Weekend Digest:..
Our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week

Save your eyes and go all-in on tabletop and role-playing games with our favorite board game crowdfunding campaigns of the week. Whether you’re a longtime role-playing, card, or tabletop gamer or are just entering the realm, these new campaigns are..