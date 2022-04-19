VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more

Are you gearing up to buy an eBike for the summer? Well, hold your figurative horses! There's a new offering in town, and these eBikes are sure to have you re-thinking your purchase plan. Read on to learn more about VanMoof's latest eBikes here.

VanMoof’s latest eBikes feature Turbo Boost and more

If you’re not familiar with eBikes, they’re well worth getting acquainted with. Especially now that there are so many great options to choose from, like VanMoof’s S5 & A5 eBikes. eBikes offer acceleration support and lots of great smart features to enhance your riding experience. This is why they’re the next big thing in bicycling and it’s also why we’re checking out these cool new eBikes from VanMoof. Let’s get a closer look, shall we?

VanMoof’s new eBikes feature a sleek design

Feature the Halo Ring Interface to assist your ride

Right out of the gate a nifty feature the VanMoof S5 & A5 provides is the Halo Ring Interface. It uses a series of glowing LED lights that use steady or moving patterns to indicate important information. For example, they can tell you about the battery level and speed without distracting you from the road ahead. This is a valuable safety asset, but it also looks cool too.

Official Promo for the S5 & A5 eBikes

Offer the ability to mount your phone and track rides

If you like being able to track riding stats, there’s a dedicated app that will let you do precisely that. Using the eBike’s phone mount you can connect your phone and run the VanMoof app to track your speed, distance, and duration. You can even let the eBike charge your phone while it’s connected, which is nice for when you arrive at your destination.

Mount and connect your phone to track ride stats

Include Turbo Boost acceleration and smooth riding

VanMoof’s S5 & A5 eBike’s make riding a breeze. There’s an E-shifter, torque sensor, and Gen 5 motor that keeps things running smoothly and quietly. Not only that but the included Turbo Boost function makes acceleration much easier which is especially nice if you’re tired or perhaps have easily-irritated knee issues like one of my friends.

Provide an effective antitheft system to keep them safe

These sleek eBikes have another trick up their… handlebars? It’s the built-in antitheft system that helps keep your eBike safe. When you enable security, anyone else who tried tampering with the eBike will trigger the alarm, locking everything down. With the Peace Of Mind technology, you’ll even be able to track down your missing eBike. Pretty cool, right?

Side view of VanMoof’s latest eBike

Futuristic eBikes that will be perfect for the warm weather

There’s no doubt that the VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes are sleek and futuristic-looking gadgets. They’re high-tech but also functional for those of us who like to balance the fun features with practical ones. Between their easy maintenance, safety and security enhancements, and included Turbo Boost technology, you really can’t go wrong. These eBikes will be the perfect rides for those gorgeous Spring and Summer days.

You can pre-order the VanMoof S5 & A5 next-gen eBikes here, starting at $2,998.