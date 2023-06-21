The Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE is the perfect water purifier for small kitchens

Upgrade your water game with Bluevua's RO100ROPOT-LITE. Convenience meets purity in this countertop water filter system, delivering clean, delicious hydration at your fingertips.

Bluevua RO 100ROPOT-LITE has a compact design

Treat yourself to delicious purified water with the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE compact reverse osmosis filter system. Not only does it remove 99.99% of contaminants, but it also saves counter space!

The one kitchen gadget I can’t do without is my reverse osmosis water filter. Seriously! Thanks to this machine, my water no longer tastes like chlorine or hard metals. Every sip is a pure, refreshing paradise.

For that reason, I’m always happy to review similar filter systems. And today, I’m looking at the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE. It’s the compact variation of the Bluevua RO100ROPOT we discovered last week. Ready to filter your water and save space in the kitchen? I know I am! Let’s dive in.

Treat yourself to a countertop-size water filter

While reverse osmosis systems provide excellent-quality water, they can take up a significant amount of space. We’re talking about the size of a mini fridge or the standing water filters you see in office buildings.

If you live in a smaller space, you might not be able to accommodate one of these behemoths. And that’s where this compact reverse osmosis filter system comes in.

At just 9.7″ L x 9.4″ W x 14.1″ H, the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE is the ideal size for 1 to 2 people. It sits discreetly in your kitchen, on your nightstand, or even in the living room.

That’s right, with its small footprint, it lets water filtration leave the kitchen and go with you pretty much anywhere. You can even get one for your office.

Enjoy high-quality water filtration

A reverse osmosis water filtration system is one of the most effective ways to filter your tap water. And, true to form, this compact reverse osmosis water filter system uses a 5-in-1 filter to remove 99.9% of contaminants.

The list of particles it tackles is robust and includes fine sand, fungi, rust, PFOA and PFOS, viruses, chlorine, and heavy metal ions. That’s quite a lineup of unwanted particles, and it’s a relief knowing they won’t reach your drinking glass ever again.

Meanwhile, you can be sure this system delivers what it promises. The water filtration has been certified by SGS, and the reverse osmosis membrane has been tested and certified by NSF/ANSI 58.

Go for an easy-to-install reverse osmosis system

Many reverse osmosis systems also require professional installation by a certified team or a plumber. Luckily, the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE has a plug-and-play design.

That’s right, all you have to do is plug it into a power outlet, fill it up with water, and you’re ready to go. So you don’t have to coordinate schedules for installation or connect to the water line.

Get fast water delivery

Even better, the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE works quickly. Unlike many other water systems out there, it won’t make you struggle with heavy boxes, bottled water, or plastic waste.

And the purification process itself takes fewer than 3 minutes to give you a jar of water. The efficiency complements the innovative filtered water system, which produces a 3:1 ratio of water to waste.

This means the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE is 375% more effective than similar models, according to the company. Those typically have a 1:4 ratio of filtered water to waste.

Monitor your water filter with the smart display

It isn’t always easy to remember to change your water filter. But this compact reverse osmosis filter system makes it easy thanks to a smart LED display.

This useful component displays your filter’s lifespan and sends alerts when you need a replacement. So there’s nothing to track or dates to remember; this machine does it for you.

Purify water for 12 months with 1 filter

Tired of changing a water pitcher’s filter after only a few months? You get quadruple the lifespan with this countertop-size water filter. Its 5-in-1 composite filter lasts for a year before you need to replace it.

So, from June 2023 until June 2024, you can enjoy delicious water without disposing of a filter. It’s convenient for you and great for the environment.

Drink 6 tasty flavored water recipes

Ever heard of a water filter that helps you make fruit-infused water? Neither had I, but now it’s one of my favorite features of the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE.

Your purchase includes 6 delicious flavored water recipes that you can create in your filter. So if plain water is sometimes just a little too plain for you, you can spice things up with these fruit-infused options.

Rely on exceptional technical support

And, while this system is installation-free, that doesn’t mean you’re left on your own if there’s ever an issue with the product.

The company provides excellent customer service, ensuring your use of the filter system is hassle-free. Simply contact the team to troubleshoot any issues.

Additionally, you get a 1-year warranty with the filter. So, if there’s any problem, the company will fix it.

Choose the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE for quality water

The Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE water filter system is a game-changer when it comes to filtering water in small spaces. Its design is so petite that it can even fit on your nightstand.

And, equipped with a 5-in-1 filtration system that removes loads of unseen particles from water, and a long-lasting filter, this kitchen gadget is a must for studio apartment dwellers, students, or anyone who’d like to drink more filtered water throughout the day.

Upgrade your water filtration experience today with the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE compact reverse osmosis water filter system. Its premium features, convenience, and commitment to purity make it an outstanding choice.

Love this water filtration system? It’s $269 on Amazon. Get yours today!

