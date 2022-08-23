These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 23, 2022

If you have a smaller kitchen, you don't have to forgo home-cooked meals. These space-saving kitchen gadgets give you plenty of cooking capabilities.

These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve fits in small spots

Got a space-limited kitchen? Whether you cook in a studio apartment or have a galley kitchen, it doesn’t matter. With these tiny kitchen gadgets, you can create tasty meals in any space.

One way to save space in your kitchen is to choose products with single-serve designs, like the Keurig K-Supreme or the Ninja Fit Blender. They make the most of little counter space.

Then, multipurpose kitchen gadgets give you more functionality. We love the Ooni Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate and the OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale With Timer.

Make smart purchases for your compact kitchen with these tiny kitchen gadgets.

1. The Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker has a slim design that doesn’t take up much space on your countertop.

These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens
Aarke Carbonator Pro with bottles

Even in a small kitchen, you can enjoy homemade sparkling water thanks to the Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker. Its operation is simple, and its sleek shape fits easily on your countertop.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

2. The sousShelf kitchen companion serves as a mini holder for your tech and utensils while you cook, keeping your space organized.

sousChef YouTube Video

Maximize limited counter space with the sousShelf Kitchen companion. Its 6-in-1 design includes a device holder, a bottle opener, 2 porcelain utensil holders, coasters, and a stylus.

Preorder it on Indiegogo for about $99.

3. The Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker has a space-saving design and brews 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups.

Keurig K Supreme
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker at breakfast

Enjoy coffee portioned to your preference with the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker. It brews up to 12-ounce cups and works with travel mugs up to 7″ tall. Even better, the reservoir has 2 positions, letting you select the ideal setup for your kitchen. It’s one of our favorite tiny kitchen gadgets.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

4. The Ooni Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate combines a sizzling pan and griddle pan in one space-saving design. Use it to cook eggs or fry steak.

These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens
Ooni Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate with steak

Multipurpose gadgets are your friends in a space-limited kitchen. And the Ooni Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate is a great example. Featuring both griddle and sizzler pan sides, it reduces your cookware.

Get it for $95.70 on Amazon.

5. The Cuisinart Tasty One Top compact induction cooktop connects to your smartphone and automatically adjusts to recipes for simple cooking.

Cuisinart Tasty One Top compact induction cooktop
Cuisinart Tasty One Top with ingredients

Don’t have a cooktop in your kitchen space? Add the Cuisinart Tasty One Top compact induction cooktop. It automatically changes its temperature to match instructions on the recipes in its companion app.

Get it for $139.95 on Amazon.

6. The OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale with Timer is a thin, sleek gadget that measures your cooking and baking ingredients. It also has a timer.

OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale with Timer video

Another multiuse product is the OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale with Timer. It measures ingredients in ounces, grams, and pounds. Plus, the integrated timer helps with pour-over coffee, making it an ideal tiny kitchen gadget.

Get it for $55.99 on the official website.

7. The Soma Stainless Steel Kettle heats water for both coffee and tea and includes a useful thermometer so you can fine-tune your beverages’ strength.

These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens
Soma Stainless Steel Kettle in black

If you love expertly brewed coffee and tea but want minimal accessories for each, the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle is the kitchen gadget for you. It brews hot water for pour-over coffee and loose-leaf tea. The integrated timer helps you get superior beverage strength.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

8. The Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe comes with a slim holder, keeping it compact and organized in your utensil drawers.

These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens
Tappecue AirProbe2 and meat

Utensils with holders like the Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe help you organize your kitchen drawer space. This wireless gadget also saves your cooking history and works with an app.

Get it for $79 on Amazon.

9. The DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles has a 4-inch nonstick surface that’s ideal for smaller kitchens, apartments, and college dorms.

DASH Mini Maker
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles in Aqua

Whip up a hearty breakfast, even if you’re short on space, with the DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles. It cooks waffles, of course, but you can get creative and use it for cooking waffled hash browns, cookies, and more, making it a fun and useful tiny kitchen gadget.

Get it for $12.49 on Amazon.

10. The Ninja QB3001SS Fit Compact Personal Blender offers single-serve blending. You can blend in the Nutri Ninja cups and twist on a lid.

Ninja QB3001SS FitCompact Personal Blender
Ninja Fit with fruit and veggies

Love smoothies but don’t have space for a full-size blender? Go for the Ninja Fit blender. The powerful pulse technology with the compact design makes it perfect for smaller kitchens.

Get it for $59.45 on Amazon.

You don’t need a huge kitchen or full-size appliances to enjoy great eats. These space-saving gadgets help you cook delicious food no matter your kitchen’s size. Do you use any tiny kitchen gadgets you love? Tell us about them!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
