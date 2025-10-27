Samsung trifold phone: Camera leaks hint at 100x zoom 

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 27, 2025, 7:41 pm EDT under Tech News,

Samsung’s Galaxy TriFold got my attention—and the shape is just the start.

Samsung trifold phone: Camera leaks hint at 100x zoom 
Image Credit: u/Downtown_Owl_2420, Reddit

Did you hear that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 outshined all the older foldables, giving the whole segment a big push? Foldables now feel like a real battleground, with every Chinese brand vying for a piece of the market. Soon, we might see a showdown between Asian giants when the Samsung trifold phone meets Huawei’s Mate XT.

From what I’ve read, Samsung looks ready to fix Twitter’s camera drama. I won’t lie—these past few days I left Twitter just to escape the flood of tweets roasting Samsung’s camera chief.

Galaxy Z TriFold release date and price

Samsung plans to show off the Galaxy Z TriFold (tentative name) at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, South Korea, on October 31. World leaders, including Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, will join the event.

Visitors at APEC won’t touch the new foldable since Samsung plans to keep it under glass, says Bloomberg. The phone should reach stores sometime in 2025.

Reports about the global release don’t match. SamMobile says Samsung will sell it beyond China and South Korea, starting with the UAE and later the USA. Evan Blass thinks it stays in Korea, the Chinese market, and maybe the UAE. My guess? Samsung starts in Asia first before taking it worldwide.

Since Samsung plans to make only around 50,000 units, a small launch feels smart. At a rumored $3,000 per phone, I wouldn’t be surprised if they struggle to move all of them.

Design

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s first phone with two hinges. You can use it like a regular phone or open it up into a full-size tablet. The public might catch a glimpse in a few days, but we haven’t got many design leaks yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold design
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold design / Image Credit: KIPRIS

A KIPRIS document shows the TriFold’s smallest battery (T1) sits in the section with the triple rear cameras. The second-largest battery (T3) goes in the part with the cover display. The biggest battery (T2) fits in the middle segment, which rests between the other two when the phone folds.

Galaxy Z TriFold design
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold design / Image Credit: VeePN Research Lab

Back in October 2024, Xleaks7 shared a trifold design that looks a lot like Huawei’s Mate XT. It has three sections, with one section thicker than the others. That main section holds the cameras, battery, processor, motherboard, and other key parts. Folded, it’s almost the same thickness as the other sections.

Samsung Galaxy Rollable design
Samsung Galaxy Rollable design / Image Credit: VeePN Research Lab

Xleaks7 also presented a rollable patent, which expands into a bigger screen when needed but stays compact and square when folded. It looks like a Galaxy Z Flip, mixing foldable convenience with rollable tech.

I love the rollable design for keeping the screen big. But I value function over form. I need a phone I can hold without touching the display. We reached the limit without going edgeless. Edge drops destroy the device.

Display

Samsung’s trifold phone might pack a 6.5-inch cover screen and open up to a 10-inch main display, with the middle fold around 8 inches. By comparison, the Huawei Mate XT has a smaller cover at 6.4 inches, a mid-screen at 7.9 inches, and a bigger main screen at 10.2 inches

Camera

X user @TechHighest and @evowizz dropped animations showing off features of Samsung’s trifold phone. One clip focuses on the camera app, and that part gets interesting.

The animation shows how zoom works and hints that the Galaxy Z TriFold could hit 100x zoom. That’s huge because Samsung foldables, especially the Z Fold series, fall short on zoom. Compare that to OPPO and VIVO, which already pack insane zoom into their phones. If Samsung plans to charge a premium for the trifold, they can’t afford to lag behind here.

Parting thoughts

I’m intrigued by the TriFold’s two-hinge design and how it compares to Huawei’s Mate XT. The rumored 100x zoom has me curious, since I’ve personally felt Samsung foldables lag behind other brands in camera power. At $3,000 for only 50,000 units, I wonder if I’ll get my hands on one, but I can’t deny I want to see it in action.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Smeg x Porsche collab: I never thought a kitchen collection could have horsepower—until now
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Smeg x Porsche collab: I never thought a kitchen collection could have horsepower—until now
I have a weakness for beautiful things that don’t need to be this beautiful. You know—those objects that could have been purely functional, yet someone decided, “Let’s make this feel like a sculpture.” That’s how I ended up spiraling into..
No tricks, just tech: 10 killer Halloween gadgets for adults
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
No tricks, just tech: 10 killer Halloween gadgets for adults
In my house, Halloween isn’t just for the kids. My husband and I get in on the fun, too—by turning our place into the spookiest apartment on the block. And since I’ve got this pretty cool gig at Gadget Flow,..
Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: One’s sleek, one’s smart—but which one’s worth it?
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: One’s sleek, one’s smart—but which one’s worth it?
Between work deadlines and school pick-ups, I definitely feel like I’m on a treadmill most days—just not the kind that burns actual calories! But I have been trying to move more—walking when I can, sneaking in quick weight-lifting sessions—but I’ve..
Touch screen OLED MacBook Pro leaks: Bright screen, no notch, and my dream upgrade
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Touch screen OLED MacBook Pro leaks: Bright screen, no notch, and my dream upgrade
Steve Jobs once slammed touch screens on laptops, calling them “ergonomically terrible.” Apple also worried a touch Mac could eat into iPad sales. But between June 2024 and June 2025, iPad sales dropped while Macs kept getting hotter. Now it..
Galaxy Event October 2025: 5 features making Samsung’s XR headset a serious Apple Vision Pro competitor
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy Event October 2025: 5 features making Samsung’s XR headset a serious Apple Vision Pro competitor
Samsung’s got a new mixed-reality headset, and yeah… it looks a lot like an Apple Vision Pro clone. They wrapped up a year of hype on October 21 (my birthday) by unveiling the Galaxy XR at the Galaxy Event October..

Popular Blog Posts

17 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
17 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 am. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Prime Day Deals Last Minute: The Clock’s Ticking on These 60% off (or more) Steals
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Prime Day Deals Last Minute: The Clock’s Ticking on These 60% off (or more) Steals
The early bird doesn’t always catch the worm, especially when it comes to Prime Day Deals last minute. Today’s the final day of October Prime Day sales, and that’s exactly when some of the deepest discounts drop. If you’ve been..
Amazon’s Prime Day laptop deals: My 9 favorites for Windows and Mac users
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Amazon’s Prime Day laptop deals: My 9 favorites for Windows and Mac users
Amazon’s October Prime Day runs from October 7 to 8, but I couldn’t resist checking out the best deals that make your digital life better. Laptops often top $2,000, so October offers a perfect chance to grab your favorite model..
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs. Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED: Bright screens, big prices, zero regrets (maybe)
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs. Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED: Bright screens, big prices, zero regrets (maybe)
Apple and Garmin dropped the latest versions of their top smartwatches. Garmin’s fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED stands out with a screen brighter than any other watch and features that keep you connected even off the grid. Apple’s Ultra 3 pushes..
Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Everybody loves a good deal. That’s why budget smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy FE and Fitbit Inspire 3 exist. They skip the fancy extras of premium models but leave more money in your pocket.  Now that Apple’s Watch SE 3..

You Might Also Like

OPPO Find X9 Pro review: The camera phone that surprised me
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
OPPO Find X9 Pro review: The camera phone that surprised me
If you’ve been scrolling through X the past few days, you might have noticed a pattern. Everyone is roasting Samsung—some even want the South Korean company’s Head of Camera gone—while cheering for OPPO. I get why people feel that way..
5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
5 Best headphones on Temu (cheap picks that actually sound good)
Sometimes you just want a really cheap pair of headphones. In those moments, there’s Temu. I’ve bought my share of stuff from the Chinese discount retailer in recent years—mostly kids’ galoshes and makeup boxes—with mixed results. So, when I was..
Up to 25% off! Ride smarter this fall with Ausom’s high-performance electric scooters
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Up to 25% off! Ride smarter this fall with Ausom’s high-performance electric scooters
If you’re shortlisting the Best Electric Scooters for Adults right now, Ausom’s fall promotion lines up three strong options—Save up to 25% on all three models by using discount code AUSOM41T3: the L1, L2 Max Dual, and DT2 Pro—that map..
BYTE-sized crypto mining: My honest take on this dual-card, quiet little wealth box
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
BYTE-sized crypto mining: My honest take on this dual-card, quiet little wealth box
And here’s the kicker: you only need about $100 extra to unlock Goldshell BYTE‘s full high-power potential. If you already have a 140W wall charger, congratulations — you’ve just saved yourself that cost and gained access to BYTE’s high-efficiency mode..
Redmi K90 Pro Max leaks: I didn’t expect Xiaomi’s Bose subwoofer to make explosions rumble
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Redmi K90 Pro Max leaks: I didn’t expect Xiaomi’s Bose subwoofer to make explosions rumble
If you think the smartphone scene revolves around Apple and Samsung, you might want to take another look. Xiaomi moved 43.5 million phones in the third quarter, grabbing a 13.5% share, which marks a nice bump from last year. That..
Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks: Here’s how Samsung might use AI to keep prying eyes off your screen
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks: Here’s how Samsung might use AI to keep prying eyes off your screen
The Ultra is Samsung’s biggest and most powerful smartphone, packed with more artificial intelligence than ever. Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks hint that Samsung might use AI to add privacy features that, just like screen protectors, hide your display from anyone..