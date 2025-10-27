Samsung trifold phone: Camera leaks hint at 100x zoom

Samsung’s Galaxy TriFold got my attention—and the shape is just the start.

Image Credit: u/Downtown_Owl_2420, Reddit

Did you hear that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 outshined all the older foldables, giving the whole segment a big push? Foldables now feel like a real battleground, with every Chinese brand vying for a piece of the market. Soon, we might see a showdown between Asian giants when the Samsung trifold phone meets Huawei’s Mate XT.

From what I’ve read, Samsung looks ready to fix Twitter’s camera drama. I won’t lie—these past few days I left Twitter just to escape the flood of tweets roasting Samsung’s camera chief.

Samsung plans to show off the Galaxy Z TriFold (tentative name) at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, South Korea, on October 31. World leaders, including Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, will join the event.

Visitors at APEC won’t touch the new foldable since Samsung plans to keep it under glass, says Bloomberg. The phone should reach stores sometime in 2025.

Reports about the global release don’t match. SamMobile says Samsung will sell it beyond China and South Korea, starting with the UAE and later the USA. Evan Blass thinks it stays in Korea, the Chinese market, and maybe the UAE. My guess? Samsung starts in Asia first before taking it worldwide.

Since Samsung plans to make only around 50,000 units, a small launch feels smart. At a rumored $3,000 per phone, I wouldn’t be surprised if they struggle to move all of them.

Design

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s first phone with two hinges. You can use it like a regular phone or open it up into a full-size tablet. The public might catch a glimpse in a few days, but we haven’t got many design leaks yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold design / Image Credit: KIPRIS

A KIPRIS document shows the TriFold’s smallest battery (T1) sits in the section with the triple rear cameras. The second-largest battery (T3) goes in the part with the cover display. The biggest battery (T2) fits in the middle segment, which rests between the other two when the phone folds.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold design / Image Credit: VeePN Research Lab

Back in October 2024, Xleaks7 shared a trifold design that looks a lot like Huawei’s Mate XT. It has three sections, with one section thicker than the others. That main section holds the cameras, battery, processor, motherboard, and other key parts. Folded, it’s almost the same thickness as the other sections.

Samsung Galaxy Rollable design / Image Credit: VeePN Research Lab

Xleaks7 also presented a rollable patent, which expands into a bigger screen when needed but stays compact and square when folded. It looks like a Galaxy Z Flip, mixing foldable convenience with rollable tech.

I love the rollable design for keeping the screen big. But I value function over form. I need a phone I can hold without touching the display. We reached the limit without going edgeless. Edge drops destroy the device.

Display

Samsung’s trifold phone might pack a 6.5-inch cover screen and open up to a 10-inch main display, with the middle fold around 8 inches. By comparison, the Huawei Mate XT has a smaller cover at 6.4 inches, a mid-screen at 7.9 inches, and a bigger main screen at 10.2 inches

Camera

X user @TechHighest and @evowizz dropped animations showing off features of Samsung’s trifold phone. One clip focuses on the camera app, and that part gets interesting.

The animation shows how zoom works and hints that the Galaxy Z TriFold could hit 100x zoom. That’s huge because Samsung foldables, especially the Z Fold series, fall short on zoom. Compare that to OPPO and VIVO, which already pack insane zoom into their phones. If Samsung plans to charge a premium for the trifold, they can’t afford to lag behind here.

Parting thoughts

I’m intrigued by the TriFold’s two-hinge design and how it compares to Huawei’s Mate XT. The rumored 100x zoom has me curious, since I’ve personally felt Samsung foldables lag behind other brands in camera power. At $3,000 for only 50,000 units, I wonder if I’ll get my hands on one, but I can’t deny I want to see it in action.