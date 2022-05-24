Sticky notes meet the digital age with these physical QR code stickers

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 24, 2022, 7:00 am EDT

You've got thousands of notes on your phone, but where did you save the manual for your TV? Make managing your digital information more intuitive with the Keer digital sticky notes.

Sticky notes meet the digital age with these physical QR code stickers
Keer QR stickers link to digital notes

Get your digital notes and reminders under control with the Keer digital sticky notes. Just place these physical QR stickers around your home or office for quick links to all the information you need.

Your home and office are full of gadgets and systems. Undoubtedly, you save some digital user manuals on your phone, while you sometimes leave a physical note reminding you to do things like water the plants.

It isn’t always easy remembering where you saved those manuals on your phone, and the physical notes fall off and get lost as well. Luckily, Keer digital sticky notes combine the best of both methods, helping you stay organized.

Keer Digital Sticky Notes QR Code Reminder Stickers
Keer Digital Sticky Notes QR Code Reminder Stickers
Keer Digital Sticky Notes QR Code Reminder Stickers
Keer in different uses

Digitization has exposed us to an endless amount of information. Every item, task, or relationship comes with its own photos, reminders, instructions, and routines.

The amount of information is massive, and dealing with it takes a real effort. But what if you could strategize it more intuitively, linking physical objects to their digital notes?

This is exactly what these physical QR stickers aim to do. They link anything you want to one digital space. That way, you won’t have to sift through all the files on your phone to find the user manual for your smart sprinkler system. Simply scan the Keer QR code to pull up the information.

Keer Digital Sticky Notes QR Code Reminder Stickers
Keer with books

Organize your life in a snap with these digital sticky notes

Think setting up Keer digital sticky notes might be difficult? You’d be wrong. These physical QR codes are easy to create and use.

Simply stick your Keer digital sticky note wherever you need it and add your notes and files. Then scan the code to get the information when and where you need it.

It’s a great option for things like your method for steaming rice or brewing coffee. You could link your instructions to a Keer digital sticky note that you stick on your rice cooker or coffee maker so you never have to flip through the notes on your phone again.

Keer Digital Sticky Notes QR Code Reminder Stickers
Keer with a cat and bowl

Go for an affordable organization option

Even better, these physical QR stickers are affordable. According to the company’s Kickstarter page, you can print unlimited Keer digital sticky notes with the app subscription.

Otherwise, if subscriptions aren’t your thing, you can go for the lifetime options. And if you don’t have a printer, that’s not a problem either because the company sells stickers, too.

So no matter your sticker preferences, the Keer digital sticky notes can adapt to you.

Keer in a YouTube video

Learn more about the stickers

If you decide to use the company’s stickers, what can you expect? Well, they’re high quality and durable, so they’re a great way to go.

They come in glue or electrostatic options and are resistant to heat, water, scratches, and tears. They won’t get soggy and fall off, even if you wipe them with soap and water. So it’s a physical QR sticker you can place pretty much anywhere.

Check out the Keer app

Meanwhile, the connected app is simple to use. It’s where you’ll create and then find your Keer digital sticky notes. You can also read, edit, or delete the information on the stickers from the app.

Best of all, you can manage your Keer digital sticky notes from anywhere. You don’t have to be physically in front of them to edit their information, read them, or even delete them.

What’s more, the app works with both Android and iOS, and it’s light and user friendly. Plus, the algorithm can create over 8 billion different Keer digital sticky notes. And if you need more, the company is happy to expand.

Get limitless organization options with these digital stickers

The sky really is the limit with these physical QR stickers. Use them to replace all those binders full of notes and file cabinets stuffed with folders.

You could even give the whole family access to a Keer digital sticky note that links to a shared grocery list. That way, everyone can add what they need. When it’s time to go shopping, all necessary items are already on the list.

Another idea is to use the Keer digital sticky notes with storage boxes. You could take a photo of the items in a box and link it to its sticker. Then, the next time you’re looking for something, you’ll find it right away.

Read our final thoughts

If you want to improve your organization, the Keer digital sticky notes can help. They make accessing digital information about your devices, objects, and routines easier, combining a physical message with a smartphone app.

It’s an ideal way to always have your notes precisely where you need them and makes combining the digital world with the physical one a breeze. Preorder the Keer digital sticky notes for about $8 on Kickstarter.

What organizational gadgets do you use and love? Tell us about them!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
