Which sports smartwatch should you buy to keep up with your workouts?

Looking to buy a sports smartwatch? We've got some recommendations for you. From premium runner's watches to those that track over 150 sports, these gadgets enhance your workouts.

Whether you run every day or are just starting with fitness, a good sports smartwatch enhances your workouts. Like dedicated sports computers for your wrist, these gadgets use sensors that track everything from your heart rate to your readiness for the day—but you knew that already. Which sports smartwatch should you buy? Check these out.

There are so many great sports smartwatches out there, but which ones keep up with your workouts? The models below drew our attention for their many sports modes, high-quality sensors, durability, and connectivity options.

Add them to your fitness routine and see how exercise affects your body.

Want to take your morning run further? Go for any of the Garmin Forerunner 255 Series GPS smartwatches. This series is lightweight and pushes your abilities with built-in sports apps, a race widget, and a Garmin coach.

Get one for $349.99 on the official website.

2. The Fitbit Charge 5 advanced health tracker helps you stay fit and healthy with its ECG app, Active Zone Minutes, sleep tracking, etc.

The Fitbit Charge 5 advanced health tracker has a lot to love. Specifically, it improves your routine with Daily Readiness and Stress Management scores. It also guides you to your target heart rate zone and encourages you to maintain your intensity. Consider it when wondering which sports smartwatch should you buy.

Get it for $109.95 on the official website.

3. The Polar Pacer GPS watch elevates your run with its fast processor and essential functions that every runner needs.

Runners will love the Polar Pacer GPS watch. Its simple, streamlined design makes running effortless, and it’s featherlight at just 40g. Meanwhile, it tracks your pace, distance, and time. Best of all, the new antenna design follows your run anywhere in the world.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

4. The Garmin Instinct 2 rugged GPS watch series

Enjoy unlimited battery life with the Garmin Instinct 2 rugged GPS watch series. It has a tough build and is designed to train alongside you with HIIT workouts, built-in sports apps, workout suggestions, and much more.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

5. The DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch boasts 14 sports modes, from indoor walking to open water swimming, guiding you through training programs.

Great for indoor and outdoor sports, the DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch works as your trainer, coaching in real time as you hike, swim, run, use the elliptical machine, and much more.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

6. The Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch

Looking for a durable smartwatch? The Suunto 9 Baro endurance watch is it with its sapphire glass case and battery modes that let it run for up to 170 hours. What’s more, with over 80 sports modes, it can track pretty much any exercise. Which sports smartwatch should you buy? This one looks pretty great.

Get it for $399.20 on the official website.

7. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch helps you understand your body and keeps you connected while you work out.

Enjoy more insights on how exercise affects your body with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS Fitness smartwatch. It can give you a Health Snapshot and monitor your energy. Even better, it connects to your voice assistant and lets you take calls from your wrist.

Get it for $449.99 on Amazon.

8. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches have a 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor that tracks your blood oxygen, body composition, and more.

Stay in step with your health and wellness goals using the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches. These gadgets use real-time ECG monitoring, V02 Max readings, and Auto Workout Tracking to help you get the most out of your training.

Get one for $209.99 on the official website.

9. The Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch

Have a personal trainer at your wrist with the Polar Ignite 2 fitness watch. It helps you crush your goals thanks to its FitSmart training guide. Also, it offers sleep and recovery guidance, push notifications, and weather forecasts.

Get it for $229.95 on the official website.

10. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch

Supplement your workouts with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. Its PPG 3.0 sensor simultaneously tracks multiple health indicators like blood oxygen level, breath rate, and stress. Then, the 150+ built-in sports modes aren’t too shabby.

Get it for $189.99 on the official website.

These smartwatches take your workouts further, no matter your fitness level. They not only come with helpful sports modes, but they also give you a helpful overview of your health and readiness to meet the day. Do you own a sports smartwatch you love? Tell us about it!

