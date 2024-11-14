The French door air fryer by Midea I’m eyeing this Christmas (here’s why!)

Craving crispy fries, roasted chicken, and effortless meals? The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer combines style and versatility to transform your kitchen into a cooking powerhouse.

It’s an air fryer you’ll actually want in your kitchen!

I’ve been a big fan of air fryers for a while now—they make the crispiest fries and wings with hardly any oil, and they’ve made my weeknight meals a breeze. But let’s be honest: most air fryers aren’t winning any style points. Mine is a bulky black box that sticks out on my otherwise minimalist countertop. Enter the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer! This sleek, mini-oven-inspired appliance has 10 cooking functions and brings serious style to any kitchen.

With looks and versatility like this, it’s already at the top of my Christmas wishlist. Let me tell you why!

Midea Flexify with food

Professional Cyclone air fryer toaster oven

First things first—let’s talk about cooking power. Unlike many toaster-oven-style air fryers that limit air frying to a single zone, the Midea Flexify is a full-fledged air fryer throughout. Thanks to its 360° air cyclone technology, powered by a top convection fan and 6 surrounding heat tubes, it delivers consistent, even cooking from all angles.

This means no more half-crisp, half-soggy batches. My kids’ favorite snack—sweet potato fries—come out perfectly crispy and evenly cooked every time. The powerful, uniform air circulation is ideal for a busy family of 4, making meal prep both fast and worry-free!

Midea Flexify with food, side view

10 Versatile cooking functions

While the air frying feature is fantastic, the Midea Flexify takes versatility to a whole new level. With 10 cooking functions—Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Toast, Dehydrate, Reheat, Slow Cook, Warm, and even Pizza mode—this appliance can handle it all!

I love a kitchen gadget that can replace multiple appliances. This French door air fryer could easily stand in for a toaster, slow cooker, and, dare I say, even my conventional oven. That means more free space on my countertop and less clutter in my cupboards—always a win in my book.

But it’s not just about space-saving. With so many functions in one device, I’m excited to expand my cooking repertoire. For example, I currently use my oven to dehydrate foods, but it’s a slow and tedious process. With the Midea’s dedicated dehydrate function, I could save time and effort, opening up a world of new recipes to try!

Midea Flexify with stuffed zucchinis

Huge, 26.4-quart air fryer oven capacity

Small-batch cooking just doesn’t cut it at my house—we need room for seconds and leftovers! Thankfully, the Midea Flexify’s roomy, vertical design offers the space we need for family-sized meals without crowding the countertop.

With a generous 26.4-quart capacity, this air fryer can handle a whole chicken surrounded by veggies, creating a hearty roast dinner for up to 6 people. It’s also large enough to fit a tray of fries and breaded wings underneath, making snack time a breeze. The ample cooking space makes family mealtime easier and keeps everyone fed.

Flexible cooking controls

Another thing I appreciate about the Midea Flexify is that it doesn’t limit me to rigid presets I can’t adjust. Just like a traditional oven, I have complete control over the temperature and cooking time. I can fine-tune the temperature in precise 5°F increments and adjust the time down to the minute.

This level of control lets me experiment with different recipes and customize settings for perfect results every time. Whether I’m air-frying veggies, slow-cooking meats, or reheating leftovers, I get the flexibility I need to hit that sweet spot in flavor and texture. For anyone who likes to have a hand in the cooking process, this feature is a win.

Gorgeous French double-door design

Our family spends a lot of time in the kitchen—it’s where we gather to eat, chat, and even entertain friends. It always seems to draw people in, so I want every part of it to look warm and inviting. My current air fryer, though functional, feels out of place in our carefully designed space. But the Midea Flexify, with its sleek French doors and clear windows, brings a touch of elegance to the countertop.

The double-door design isn’t just stylish—it’s practical, too. With a single pull, both doors open smoothly, making it easy to check on food or add ingredients without fuss. It’s a pleasure to display a gadget that looks as good as it performs. Plus, that effortless dual-door opening feature is a lifesaver during busy cooking times.

Final thoughts on the Midea Flexify

The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer is definitely making its way onto my Christmas wishlist this year. It’s got everything I love: versatility with 10 cooking functions, a spacious 26.4-quart capacity, and that gorgeous design. The precise temperature and time controls are super helpful, and the easy-to-use dual-opening door makes it practical for my busy family.

My only reservation? It’s a bit on the larger side, so if you’re tight on counter space, it might require a bit of adjustment. But honestly, with all the functionality it offers, I’m more than happy to make room for it!

Ready to upgrade your meals and kitchen style? Get the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer for just $169.99 on the official website today and start cooking with ease and elegance!

