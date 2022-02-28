This foldable charger was born for portability and works with all your devices

Charge your laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more with this folding GaN charger. Its compact design delivers a faster, more efficient charge.

AOHI Magcube 100W charging a laptop

Keep your devices charged and ready with the AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger. Offering up to 100 watts of fast charging on a single port, this folding GaN charger brings a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 0% to 100% in just 1.8 hours.

Whether you’re a professional, student, or lead a busy home life, you depend on your devices throughout the day. That’s why it’s such a pain when their batteries die.

But the AOHI Magcube 100W makes charging simpler because it powers your devices quickly, works with pretty much any gadget, and is incredibly easy to take on the go. Add it to your workspace to get back in the game sooner.

AOHI Magcube 100W charging laptops and a phone

Power up with a 100-watt USB-C fast charge

Tired of waiting for your devices to reach even 45%? This folding GaN charger puts an end to long charging sessions thanks to its support for up to 100-watt PD fast charging.

This allows it to take a MacBook Pro 16″ from 0% to 45% in just 30 minutes and from 0% to 100% in as little as 1.8 hours. So you won’t have to put your projects aside for long when you have the AOHI Magcube 100W.

AOHI Magcube 100W with devices and cables

Charge 2 devices simultaneously with the dual USB-C ports

Moreover, if you work on 2 laptops, you can add juice to both simultaneously with this compact charger. It’s possible due to the intelligent power allocation technology; the dual-port PD adapter actually recognizes and optimizes the power supply depending on how many devices you’re charging.

So, when you power 2 laptops, you can charge one at 65 watts in the C1 port and a second at 30 watts in the C2 port. And when you go for both a laptop and a smartphone, the C1 port provides a 65-watt charge while the C2 delivers a 20-watt charge.

So, with just one palm-size charger, you can power your most important gadgets quickly and easily.

AOHI Magcube 100W in use

Travel anywhere with this compact charger

Let’s be honest; the USB-C power adapter that came with your MacBook is bulky, and the large square shape doesn’t pack well in a bag or store conveniently in a desk drawer.

This folding GaN charger is different. Measuring only 2.36″ L x 2.36″ W x 1.26″ H, it easily fits in your palm. So it has no trouble with your backpack, laptop bag, or suitcase pockets.

What’s more, the folding prongs make the shape even tidier, and you won’t have to worry about your charger scratching other devices or stress about prongs becoming damaged during travel.

Finally, weighing in at only 3.67 oz, it won’t add much extra weight to your bags.

AOHI Magcube 100W at a workspace

Stay safe while charging

Thankfully, the AOHI Magcube 100W is safe to use. It features over-current, over-heating, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection. That way, you and your devices are protected in any situation.

AOHI Magcube 100W in a video

Enjoy a 4-foot USB-C to USB-C cable with an LED digital screen

Most charging cables aren’t long enough to let you work on your laptop comfortably from a charging outlet that’s not right below your feet. But since the folding GaN charger comes with a 4-foot-long cable, you won’t have that problem.

Yes, a 4-foot-long cable will give you plenty of space to connect to an outlet that’s not in your immediate vicinity and still have plenty of room to work.

Even better, the charging cable features a cool LED digital screen to monitor real-time power and charging speed.

Use this GaN charger for nearly all your devices

Tired of having to pack separate chargers for each of your devices? Well, the AOHI Magcube 100W might be the last charger you buy because it’s compatible with so many tech gadgets.

Since it supports PD 18W, 30W, 45W, 60W, 65 W, 87W, 97W, and 100W, it works with a range of devices. From your MacBook Air Pro/Air to your Nintendo Switch, this folding GaN charger powers a plethora of gadgets.

See the product’s official website to view the full compatibility range.

Get fast, efficient charging with GaN technology

The AOHI Magcube 100W relies on GaN technology, which enables it to charge phones, tablets, and laptops quickly and efficiently in a small form factor.

When you go for this new technology, you can expect your charging to keep up with the latest devices.

Check out our final thoughts

The AOHI Magcube 100W is a practical charger for anyone. Delivering up to 100 watts, it quickly brings your large devices back to life. Then, its dual-port charging feature allows you to charge 2 devices at once, which can be handy when you need 2 laptops or a laptop and a smartphone for work.

Overall, it’s a convenient, travel-friendly charger that saves you time and boosts your work productivity. Add it to your home or regular office tools for better efficiency.

Get the AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger for $85.99 on the official website. What office gadgets and accessories do you rely on throughout the day? Let us know in the comments.

