The best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Got a bunch of Apple devices to charge? Power them all at once and save space on your desk or nightstand with the best all-in-one chargers for Apple devices.

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad smartphone station in a home office setup

You know you don’t have to clutter your desk or bedside table with separate chargers for your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. Not when the best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices keep them both charged and organized.

Related: The best monitors to buy for your MacBook Pro

For one, the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger powers your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. What’s more, the Apple Watch puck detaches for on-the-go charging.

And if you use your iPad on the daily, it doesn’t get much better than the Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System. It boasts a vertical charging station for your iPad and the modules work separately or linked together.

Ready for a better Apple charging experience? Check out the all-in-one chargers for Apple devices below.

1. The GravGoods Wave Charge MagSafe wireless charger

GraveGoods Wave Charge in use

Eliminate cord clutter with the GravGoods Wave Charge MagSafe wireless charger. Its sleek, modern design looks great on your desk and keeps your Apple Watch, Airpods, and iPhone lifted and out of the way.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger has a detachable Apple Watch charging puck for on-the-go power.

Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger with devices

The Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is one of the best chargers for your Apple devices because it adapts so well to your everyday life. The iPhone charger holds your phone in both landscape and portrait, and the portable Apple Watch Charging Puck allows for Apple Watch charging on other devices. Plus, you can even power a fourth device with the extra USB-C port.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand in a video

Need a quick charge between meetings? The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand offers a fast charge to your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W), and it’s great for overnight charging, too. Made from stainless steel and aluminum, it looks modern at your bedside or on your desk.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

4. The Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger powers 4 devices at once, works with MagSafe, and the Apple Watch charger is MFi certified.

Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger charging devices

Charge all your Apple devices, including your iPad, with the Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger. It boosts your iPhone with 20 watts, and the Apple Watch USB-A stick gives your Apple Watch juice in sleep mode. Then, the USB-A port powers an additional device, like an iPad.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Nomad Base One Max MagSafe charger provides MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W and powers both your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Nomad Base One Max in white

Looking for the charger that lies flat? The Nomad Base One Max MagSafe charger is one of the best all-in-one chargers for the job. It charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and any Qi-enabled device. Weighing in at 900 grams, it anchors to your desk or bedside table.

Get it for $149.95 on the official website.

6. The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad smartphone station

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad in a video

Ideal for small desk areas, the Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad smartphone station has a flat, compact design. It provides a spot for all your Apple devices and travels easily. Plus, wireless charging is a breeze thanks to the designated charging areas and charge-indicating LEDs.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

7. The HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand holds your iPhone at an adjustable angle and charges your AirPods easily.

HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand on a workspace

Watch a YouTube tutorial from bed while your iPhone charges on the HYPER HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Its adjustable viewing angles let you watch content comfortably anywhere, and it even twists from portrait to landscape mode. With overvoltage, overheating, and overcurrent protection, it keeps your devices safe.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo with an iPhone and AirPods

The iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand blends seamlessly into your bedroom with its fabric-covered exterior. Moreover, it charges your iPhone at 7.5 W and has a 10W charging pad, making it one of the best all-in-one charges for Apple Devices.

Get it for $59.95 on the official website.

9. The Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger Watch Edition gives you charging convenience with its detachable Apple Watch puck.

Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger Watch Edition

Another of the best all-in-1 chargers for Apple devices is the Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger Watch Edition. You can rely on it to power your iPhone up to 7.5W, AirPods up to 10W, and other Qi-compatible devices up to 10W. Impressively, the detachable Apple Watch puck can power 3 devices simultaneously.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

10. The Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System

Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System with modules / Image Credits: iLounge

Get more flexibility while you charge with The Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System. It has a wireless charging pad for iPhone, a vertical charging station for iPads, and an Apple Watch charger. You can use the modules separately or link them together.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

Charging your Apple devices becomes effortless and organized with these all-in-one chargers. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜