Declutter your space and charge your devices with the Tidee all-in-one compact charger

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 21, 2023, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Keep your home tidier with the Tidee all-in-one charging solution. It powers, holds, and keeps your devices in a single, convenient location.

Tidee makes cooking with your tablet easier

Charge your devices in one spot, without wire clutter, when you bring the Tidee all-in-one charging solution into your home. It offers multiple base models that make charging, organizing, and using your tech gadgets easier than ever.

Many wireless chargers still need a cord to connect to an outlet. So if you want to reduce the wires in your home, those won’t help. That’s where Tidee comes in. It’s a game changer when it comes to home organization.

While this charging system supports and charges your smartphone wirelessly, it also holds and charges your tablet while you cook, stores your wallet and keys, and charges your electric toothbrush simultaneously, with or without wires. Let’s check it out!

Tidee product video

Choose from multiple base models

With the Tidee system, you can choose from multiple base models that work with the Tidee charging unit. They make charging a more personalized experience, adapting to your space, usage needs, and device.

For instance, the wireless charging shelf with MagSafe can charge and hold your MagSafe phone securely. That way, you can charge without worrying about your phone slipping off the shelf.

There’s also a Standard S-Shelf, Standard XL Shelf, and Toothbursh Shelf. So there’s really something for all needs here.

Tidee
Tidee
Tidee
Tidee in lifestyle scenes

Stores and charges your devices

Most important, these shelves work as versatile wireless charging bases that lift and charge your devices. So they keep your essentials off surfaces like desks, kitchen counters, and nightstands, freeing up space.

Finally, you’ll be able to charge your phone while you cook without adding an extra cord to your cooking space. It also means you can use your tablet for video recipes while simultaneously charging it. And, since Tidee can prop your device, you can easily and comfortably view the content.

Tidee
Tidee in a kitchen

Keeps all your devices in one space

Since Tidee is so adaptable, it lets you keep everything you need in one place. So if you tend to forget your phone or keys on your way out, you could set up this all-in-one charging solution in your entryway and use it as a landing spot for your phone, keys, and power bank.

That way, you can leave quickly and be prepared for whatever the day brings. Plus, your devices will be charged and ready for you.

Organizes the bathroom with a toothbrush charger

Another neat feature is the toothbrush shelf. It fits standard electric toothbrushes and plugs right into the outlet, keeping your electric toothbrush charged and away from the sink.

It saves you from using your standard toothbrush charger with its cord, giving you more bathroom counterspace for things like cologne, shavers, etc.

Gives you years of use

Meanwhile, this gadget uses premium materials, ensuring its durability. You won’t have to worry about it breaking on you after just a couple of years.

What’s more, this gadget can keep up with your busy schedule. Its handy wireless charging bases charge and recharge your devices time and time again.

Charges wired devices, too

Not all devices charge wirelessly. Tidee’s creators know this and have designed their product to accommodate both wired and wireless charging.

The Tidee Unit is equipped with 2 USB-C ports on the back. Simply plug in your cables, wind them, and your devices will start charging.

Gives you worldwide charging

People all over the world can experience the convenience of tidier charging thanks to Tidee’s changeable plugs. The company offers US/ UK/ EU plug types.

That also means this all-in-one charging solution is suitable for overseas trips.

Offers a portable battery add-on

Tidee’s Kickstarter campaign also offers a portable battery add-on. It fits seamlessly onto Tidee, ensuring you always have backup power whenever you’re away from home.

It packs serious power with its 5,000 mAh capacity and 10W fast charging. Moreover, it’s lightweight, easy to carry, and MagSafe compatible.

Blends into your home

Charging cords add unnecessary clutter to your home and office. It’s time to clean them up and give yourself more space with this all-in-one charging solution.

It removes cords, yes, but it also looks great in your home. Boasting a sleek modern design, it blends into your interior. Plus, an adjustable wall spacer ensures it rests steadily against your outlet.

Makes using tech seamless

So, should you buy Tidee? If you’re tired of dealing with cords and misplacing devices, the answer is yes. The cool gadget charges your devices tidily and lifts them for better viewing.

This way, your devices stay out of harm’s way. Not only that, but Tidee can keep your EDC essentials in one place, so you don’t lose them around the house.

Want your devices to fit seamlessly into your life? Support Tidee’s Kickstarter campaign. Pledges start at about $60.

What do you love about Tidee? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
