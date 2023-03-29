This innovative tooth-whitening kit uses violet light to remove stains

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 29, 2023

Transform your smile with the Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit. It makes your teeth up to 3 shades lighter in just 7 treatments.

Brighten your smile without any pain when you use the Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit. With just 10 minutes a day and as few as 7 treatments, this safe teeth whitening kit can lighten your teeth by up to 3 shades.

Wish you had whiter teeth? While there are plenty of tooth-whitening products out there, many aren’t safe for tooth enamel, cause pain, or are just plain ineffective. You might wonder if there is anything you can do to improve your smile and oral health.

Thankfully you can, and it’s called the Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit. It comes with everything you need to quickly and effectively whiten your teeth—3 WhiteMax Gel Pens, 1 InstantPurple Color Corrector, 1 GLO405 Whitening Light, and 1 EnamelBoost Serum Pen.

These products cause zero damage to enamel or tooth sensitivity. Let’s check out this kit!

Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit product video

Get your dream smile using light therapy

You’ve probably heard of light therapy before, but did you know it can also whiten your teeth? This safe teeth whitening kit comes with the GLO405 whitening light, which uses red and violet light therapy to improve the look of your teeth.

The company says red light therapy may help reduce tooth sensitivity and gum inflammation. In fact, its users report that their teeth feel better after a 10-minute session. Red light therapy has also been tied to killing bacteria in the mouth.

Then, you can use violet light therapy to enhance the company’s WhiteMax gel for better and longer-lasting effects. Meanwhile, the violet light mode has a built-in 15-minute timer to time your sessions precisely.

Even better, the rechargeable GLO405 whitening light has a long-lasting design. It’s wireless and waterproof so that you can take it in the shower with you or on your next outdoor adventure.

Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit users

Whiten your teeth without stress

What’s more, using the Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit is easy. The first step is to rinse your mouth well with water. Then, apply the WhiteMax gel to your teeth and place the GLO405 tray in your mouth.

Next, you’ll run the violet light therapy session for 15 minutes and then the red light therapy session for 10 minutes. Once that’s done, you’ll rinse your mouth again and be ready for your day.

So in just 25 minutes, you can be on your way to the smile of your dreams. And you can do the treatment while checking your email and scrolling through the headlines. You can even use it while you work from home!

Use a highly effective, safe whitening gel

In addition to the light therapy, the Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit relies on a highly effective whitening gel. It uses 35% carbamide peroxide and natural ingredients associated with high-quality effects compared to other whitening systems.

Furthermore, the company assures its gel is 100% safe and doesn’t harm teeth, unlike charcoal products or whitening toothpaste with abrasive ingredients that wear away tooth enamel.

Protect your teeth with the enamel-enhancing feature

There’s even a process for protecting your tooth enamel using demineralization and natural ingredients. To use it, apply the EnamelBoost on your teeth, then insert the GLO405 tray in your mouth. Next, you’ll shine the violet light therapy for 15 minutes, then the red light therapy for 10 minutes.

The natural ingredients in the gel, like peppermint oil, raw coffee, and chamomile extract help you avoid tooth sensitivity. Finally, it’s a safe teeth whitening kit that keeps your tooth health in mind!

Correct tooth color temporarily on the go

Don’t have time for a full tooth whitening session? Go for a quick color correction for your next special occasion when you use the InstantPurple on your toothbrush.

How does it work? Simply squeeze the InstantPurple color corrector on your toothbrush, then brush your teeth for 2 minutes. You’ll see a quick, temporary color change perfect for a night out, a wedding, or an important meeting.

Get teeth that are 3 shades lighter in 7 treatments

Even better, this safe teeth whitening kit guarantees results. The company says you can expect teeth up to 3 shades lighter after 7 treatments or your money back. That’s a pretty big promise, and it shows how confident the company is in its product.

Improve your smile and oral health

If you’re looking to brighten up your smile and improve your oral health at the same time, the Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit is the perfect solution. With its combination of violet and red light therapy, WhiteMax Gel Pens, and more, this kit offers a comprehensive approach to teeth whitening that’s both safe and painless.

Ready for a brighter smile? Buy the Mint GLO405 Teeth Whitening Kit for $99 on the official website. What do you love about this product? Let us know!

