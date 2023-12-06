Switchless review: these smart switches for Android and HomeKit bring automated lighting to your home

Check out Switchless Smart Switches. They offer a blend of convenient, cutting-edge tech for the home and a sleek design.

Switchless adds smart automation to your home

Outfit your home with automated lighting and other smart features when you have the Switchless smart switches for Android and HomeKit. This collection includes smart cover plates that add automation and other capabilities to your lighting.

I love smart home gadgets. Being able to check on my front door while I’m traveling or receive notifications about parcel deliveries at the grocery store have been game changers for me.

Well, I’m happy to report that there’s a new collection of smart lighting devices on the scene to consider, the Switchless smart switches. These devices are designed to elevate your home life with the latest technological advancements.

Get ready for an unprecedented level of lighting automation control. In fact, these smart switch covers offer climate sensors, a Nightlight Mode, motion sensors, and much more.

Read my in-depth review below to learn more about these smart switch cover plates.

Patent-pending smart cover plates

The genius behind Switchless lies in its Smart Cover Plates. These plates aren’t just design elements but rather functional components that enhance the switches’ capabilities. Each Smart Cover Plate connects to the central unit using a USB-C connection. This creates modular sensor clusters.

So imagine effortlessly swapping cover plates to transform a regular switch into a motion sensor, a light sensor, or even a security sensor. Doing so would add smarts to every switch in your house and create an automated lifestyle.

Consider this scenario: you could install a motion sensor cover plate in your hallway, allowing the lights to automatically illuminate as you step in. This would be convenient and conserve energy when the area is vacant. It’s a small change that makes a huge difference in your daily life.

The CLIMATE Cover plate offers temperature control

My favorite feature is the CLIMATE Cover plate. It offers temperature and humidity sensors that send you real-time temperature and humidity information for any room in the house, helping you make informed climate-control decisions.

Yes, using the app of your preferred smart hub, you can set up climate-based automation with these smart switches for Android and HomeKit. So if your bedroom gets too cold in the winter, or the kitchen swelters when you use the oven, these switches let you set automations to counter the situation.

Imagine setting up automation in your smart hub’s app to trigger the air conditioning when the temperature rises above a certain threshold or to activate a dehumidifier in the bathroom when humidity levels spike. These personalized responses ensure your home environment remains comfortable, regardless of external conditions.

The Switchless smart switches save energy

Moreover, Switchless goes beyond just offering convenience; it’s a pioneer in energy efficiency. By integrating temperature data from multiple rooms, Switchless Smart Switches collaborate with compatible thermostats to optimize energy consumption.

So, when your home senses no activity during certain hours, the switches communicate with the thermostat, adjusting the temperature to conserve energy. It’s automatic, meaning you don’t even have to remember to switch off the heat or air conditioning to save energy at home

It’s a simple yet impactful way to promote sustainability without compromising comfort.

The Nightlight Mode adds illumination

With the Switchless smart covers, you’ll never have to search for the light switch in the dark. Thanks to the Nightlight Mode, you can find it quickly and easily. You can even set it up as a guiding light in the dark or as ambient illumination when necessary.

For example, you could set the switches in your child’s room to emit a soft glow, offering comfort during bedtime without disrupting their sleep. Alternatively, in your living room, the switches can brighten up specific areas, creating an inviting ambiance for guests. It’s convenience tailored to your preferences.

The self-healing mesh network is always connected

Then, slow, unreliable Wi-Fi connections are a thing of the past with Switchless. Operating on the Matter protocol and Thread networking, these smart switches for Android and HomeKit communicate seamlessly, forming a robust mesh network throughout your home.

Imagine having a home network that’s always connected, enabling quick, reliable communication between devices. This ensures that commands and automation execute swiftly and without interruption.

These smart switches have wide compatibility

What’s more, because Switchless devices are paired with Matter and Thread, you can connect to them and control them using any hub that is Matter and Thread enabled.

For the moment, you can choose from Google Home, Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, and Home Assistant. They all work with the CLIMATE and TOBBLE product selection from Switchless.

A one-of-a-kind design

Product design matters. Most people don’t want to fill their homes with clunky gadgets that look out of place. For that reason, Switchless took care to make its products aesthetically pleasing.

Also, the smart cover plates have a sleek, compact design that keeps the innovative features discreetly out of sight. You can install them over your light outlets and never notice all the extra things they do. These smart switches for Android are truly multifunctional gadgets.

Remote control functionality of lights

Besides the standard smart switch functionalities, the brand also gives users remote control access to their entire Switchless ecosystem.

For instance, say you have already left for work, but you realize you forgot to turn off a few lights at home. With Switchless, a few taps on your smartphone’s app are all it takes to ensure your lights are off, saving energy and providing peace of mind.

Moreover, the timer options integrated into the app empower users to schedule specific lighting sequences based on their routine. Picture setting up a timer for the porch lights to turn on at dusk and switch off at dawn automatically. This not only enhances security but also eliminates the hassle of manually adjusting lights every day.

Lighting that enhances your environment

As a tech enthusiast who’s always embraced the convenience of smart home gadgets, I think Switchless smart switches are a cool new development in home automation. These devices don’t just redefine smart lighting; they elevate your living environment.

Meanwhile, what truly sets Switchless apart is its patent-pending Smart Cover Plates. These unassuming yet sophisticated covers transform regular switches into multifunctional sensors, offering motion detection, light sensing, and even security capabilities.

Additionally, these smart switches for Android and HomeKit help you transform your home into a truly intelligent living space. Its innovative features, energy-saving capabilities, and compatibility make it a must-have for anyone seeking an effortless, comfortable, and efficient lifestyle.

Want Switchless for yourself? Preorder a set of 2 for $119 on Kickstarter.