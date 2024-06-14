Aqara Smart Lock U100 review: This HomeKit smart lock unlocks in multiple ways

Unlock convenience and security with the Aqara Smart Lock U100. See how this sleek & modern lock can upgrade your HomeKIt experience!

As a homeowner, I love my smart door lock. It opens easily with a passcode or a phone so I don’t have to carry house keys. Plus, it locks automatically behind me, so I don’t have to worry about security. Well, I’ve found a pretty impressive smart door lock for HomeKit users—the Aqara Smart Lock U100—and I’m reviewing it today.

The U100’s sleek, modern design looks great on any door. It also offers many options for securing and unlocking your front door, including fingerprint, touch screen keypad, voice command, keys, or iPhone/Apple Watch.

And since it’s designed for Apple HomeKit, it works with Siri and Apple Key. Want to see if the Aqara Smart Look U100 is right for you? Check out my in-depth review below!

Full Apple Home integration

As a smart lock designed for Apple users, the U100 is fully compatible with Apple Home. This means I can unlock it using the Apple Home Key just by tapping my iPhone or Apple Watch. Incredibly, this entry method even works when the devices are out of battery.

Yes, even if I’ve forgotten to charge my Apple Watch the night before, I can still use it to open the door when I return home in the afternoon.

I can also share and manage entry via the Apple Home app. This is great for when I want to let in trusted individuals like my kids, their friends, or service people when I’m not at home.

Integrated fingerprint reader & keypad

Then, there’s my favorite feature: the built-in fingerprint reader and keypad. These have become pretty mainstream, but as someone who grew up watching Back to the Future, I’m amazed every time I use one.

The Aqara Smart Lock U100’s fingerprint reader is highly precise, with an accuracy rate of 98.6%. It. can store up to 50 fingerprints, so you can give access to as many people in your circle as you need.

Remote lock status and Auto Lock

Have you ever left for a trip and forgotten whether or not you’ve locked the door? It’s an uneasy situation that can keep you from enjoying your vacation. But with this HomeKit smart lock, you’ll never have to deal with that again.

You see, this HomeKit smart lock lets you check its status in the Aqara Home app. That way, you can see if the door is open or closed no matter where you are. Even better, a built-in gyroscope allows the U100 to lock automatically after it has closed—so it can help when you have forgotten to lock the door.

Multiple entry/lock options

The Smart Lock U100 stands out for its multiple entry/lock options. In addition to the fingerprint reader, it also unlocks with remotely configurable passwords using the Aqara Home app, one-time local passwords, a mechanical key, an NFC card (not included), voice command, or iPhone/Apple Watch.

I like the flexibility this offers. I can leave the house with just one device—or even no devices at all—and still enter my home while keeping it secure. With this device, locking/unlocking the door isn’t something I have to worry about anymore.

Automation with Aqara and 3rd party devices

If you use the Aqara Smart Lock U100 with an Aqara Zibee 3.0 hub, it’s compatible with third-party ecosystems such as Alexa, Google Home, IFTT, and the Aqara Home app.

Playing nice with third-party devices offers users a host of advantages. For example, if someone rings the Aqara Video Doorbell G4, I can see who is at my doorstep and unlock the U100.

Do Not Disturb mode and security features

Meanwhile, I also appreciate the handy ease-of-use features and security. First, there’s the Do Not Disturb Mode. It mutes the door’s lock sounds so that users can enter their homes without waking their families up (it’s ideal for anyone who works night shifts or frequently takes late-night flights).

Then, you can be sure your data is safe thanks to compliance with BHMA Level 3 safety standards. Information is safeguarded with end-to-end encryption using a secure 128-bit AES algorithm. Fingerprint data is stored locally and can’t be accessed by unauthorized individuals.

DIY installation & IP65 rating

I rely on my better half for home DIY projects. That being said, I try do to avoid giving him work that ties up his Saturdays. Thankfully, the U100 is easy to install with simple tools and requires no drilling for most doors.

Along with installation, users don’t have to worry about the weather affecting this door lock. The U100’s outer panel has an IP65 rating and operates from -31°F~150°F.

My thoughts on the Aqara Smart Lock U100

The Aqara Smart Lock U100 is a great addition to any smart home setup, especially for Apple users. Its seamless integration with Apple HomeKit allows for easy unlocking with an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the devices are out of battery. The various entry methods, from the highly accurate fingerprint reader to the touchscreen keypad, ensure flexibility and convenience at your fingertips.

Other features, like automatic locking, multiple entry options, and compatibility with third-party ecosystems like Alexa and Google Home, make it a versatile and reliable choice for any home.

Want this smart lock for yourself? Get it for just $189.99 on Amazon!

