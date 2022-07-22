These smart home gadgets make multitasking a breeze

Is your home's to-do list never ending? Get on top of it with these smart home gadgets for multitasking. They help you get more done, faster.

Wzye Lock Bolt in black

Does your housework tend to pile up after the workweek? Or maybe you share your house with lovely but untidy kids and pets. Whatever your situation, home management isn’t easy, but the right smart home gadgets can certainly streamline things. So today, we’re looking at smart home gadgets for multitasking. They simplify chores, giving you more time to do what you love.

For instance, you won’t have to pretreat dirty laundry anymore with the GE Profile Top Load 900. This washing machine uses Alexa to target stains like coffee, deodorant, and chocolate.

Then, you’ll never mess up recipes and start all over again with the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro. It walks you through ingredient prep and cooking functions, helping you cook great meals every time.

Spend your weekends relaxing instead of doing housework when you have these smart gadgets at home.

1. The GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series

GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series

Stop wasting time pretreating spots on your clothes with the GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series. Just ask Alexa to handle them. Even cooler, this washing machine plays music and checks the weather.

Get it for $1,299 on the official website.

2. The Wyze Lock Bolt

Wyze Lock Bolt product review in action

Don’t waste time struggling to unlock the front door with the Wzye Lock Bolt. With it, you don’t need to carry a key. It unlocks the door using your fingerprint in just 0.5 seconds.

Get it for $73.99 on the official website.

3. The Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker connects to your Wi-Fi, letting you schedule brews from your smartphone.

Spinn smart wi-fi coffee maker in use

Brew your morning coffee before you step out of bed with the Spinn Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Maker. It’s Wi-Fi enabled, giving you control from anywhere. What’s more, it has settings for different coffees like espresso or ice coffee, making it one of our favorite smart home gadgets for multitasking.

Get it for $999 on Amazon.

4. The Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum series

Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum in use

Say goodbye to vacuuming forever with the Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum series. It cleans around objects like shoes thanks to its ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance. It also mops intelligently, removing stubborn dirt.

Get the vacuums in this series starting at $859 on the official website.

5. The Denon Home 350 wireless home speaker works with Alexa, changing the volume or skipping tracks via voice command.

Denon Home 350 wireless home speaker in gray

Control your music while you get stuff done around the house with the Denon Home 350 wireless home speaker. It puts Alexa in your living room where you can ask it to play music, adjust the volume, and more, hands free.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

6. The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro takes the guesswork out of cooking with its multiple functions and companion app.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro in use

Get recipes right every time with the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro. The App and the Joule Autopilot guide you through recipes step-by-step. They even monitor your cooking process and offer oven tips using Google Assistant and Alexa. It’s one of our favorite smart home gadgets for multitasking.

Get it for $499.95 on the official website.

7. The eufy SmartDrop smart delivery box keeps an eye on your packages, just like a doorperson, while you’re away from home.

eufy SmartDrop smart delivery box outside the house

You can’t always be home, waiting for deliveries. And in those instances, the eufy SmartDrop smart delivery box has your back. It walks couriers quickly through the unlocking process and sends you an alert once the delivery is complete. The all-metal body and 24/7 protection keep your purchases safe from thieves.

Get it for $398.99 on the official website.

8. The OtoZen driving assistant adds the latest smart features to your ‘dumb’ vehicle, keeping you safe on the road.

OtoZen driving assistant attached to a steering wheel

Most new vehicles have some smart connectivity. Luckily, you can add it to your older car with the OtoZen driving assistant. This little gadget affordably gives you audio alerts, Alexa access, hands-free navigation, and much more.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

9. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in lets you manage your home at your bedside with its Alexa connectivity.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in on a table top

Set alarms, get reminders, and manage your smart home gadgets with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. It’s a 1-stop home management system which is why it’s one of the best smart home gadgets for multitasking.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

10. The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread allows you to power devices on and off from anywhere, saving you time.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread in white

Power your devices even when you’re out with the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread. It lets you control the outlet remotely so you can turn on lamps, fans, and more all before you arrive home. Even better, it doesn’t block other outlets.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

Smart home gadgets help you get more done at home, giving you more time to do what you love. What smart home gadgets do you rely on? Let us know in the comment section.

