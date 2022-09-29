Ultimate gadget guide for home music setups—desks, music stations, amplifiers & more

Want to build a home music setup? Then check out today's Daily Digest. It has all the gadgets you need to create a music station right in your own home.

IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD is a limited-edition collection

So you make music at home. Whether you sing, play guitar, or create electronic beats, the right gear can get your work noticed. For that reason, we’re highlighting gadgets for home music setups. Because who says you have to book a recording studio?

Hoping to democratize music creation, IKEA and Swedish House Mafia collaborated to create the OBEGRÄNSAD collection. In fact, it features everything a person starting their music career might need, from a desk to a lamp. Best of all, everything’s affordable.

And both vocal and instrumental artists can appreciate the Apogee BOOM 2 IN & OUT. This audio interface tone shapes your recordings, adding a professional edge.

Take your home music creation to the next level with these music gadgets.

1. The IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD limited-edition collection includes a desk, armchair, and shelving units dedicated to at-home music setups.

IKEA OBEGRANSAD
IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD in a music setup

Are you a budding artist? Set up your at-home recording studio affordably with the IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD limited-edition collection. Comprised of 20 products that include everything from a clock to a desk, this series simplifies music making.

These gadgets are coming soon, and their prices are TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

2. The Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB Audio Interface adds beautiful tone shaping to recordings. It also powers demanding, high-quality mics.

Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB Audio Interface

Get the most out of your recordings with the Apogee BOOM 2 IN & OUT USB Audio Interface. It sculpts your instruments and vocals while you record with the Symphony ECS Channel Strip. Plus, it works with powerful mics like the Shure SM7B, offering up to 62 dB of noiseless gain.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

3. The teenage engineering OP-1 field synthesizer builds on a decade of user feedback with 100 new and improved features.

teenage engineering OP-1 field synthesizer in black

Take your music to the next level with the teenage engineering OP-1 field synthesizer. The latest edition of the popular OP-1, this updated product includes a versatile synth, sampler, sequencer, and recorder. It’s one of our favorite gadgets for home music setups.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

4. The BOSS DUAL CUBE LX ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier is excellent for both home and on-the-go jam sessions, giving you flexibility.

BOSS DUAL CUBE LX
BOSS DUAL CUBE LX on a table

You practice at home but are always ready for a gig. Luckily, the BOSS DUAL CUBE LX ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier easily accompanies you in both locations. It also produces full, immersive sound with its advanced amplifier features.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

5. The Positive Grid Spark MINI portable smart amp brings expansive, multidimensional sound to your music.

Positive Grid Spark MINI
Positive Grid Spark MINI in a backpack

Add accompanying instrumentals to your playing with the Positive Grid Spark MINI portable smart amp. The Smart Jam machine-learning technology actually adds drum and bass backing tracks that suit your playing style.

Get it for $229 on the official website.

6. The teenage engineering TX-6 battery-powered mixer also works as a synthesizer. Palm-size, it travels anywhere.

teenage engineering TX-6 front view

Record your band or create your own music with the teenage engineering TX-6 battery-powered mixer. It’s ideal for beginners with its Tempo Sync, keeping you on beat. With 6 audio channels, it lets you stretch your music genius, making it one of our favorite gadgets for home music setups.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

7. The Q Acoustics M20 HD wireless music system adds surround sound to your computer screen, laptop, turntable, and more.

Q Acoustics M20 HD in a video

Looking for a music system? Consider the Q Acoustics M20 HD wireless music system. Uncomplicated and sleek, it boasts a slew of connectivity options. Impressively, the Point to Point tech removes distortions and delivers accurate stereo imaging.

Get it for $699 on Amazon.

8. The Universal Audio SP-1 Standard Pencil Microphones record acoustic instruments, percussion, and live performances in natural detail.

Universal Audio SP-1 Standard Pencil Microphones and a guitar

Want to record yourself at home or during a performance? Then add the Universal Audio SP-1 Standard Pencil Microphones to your home music setup. They capture natural sound using a small-diaphragm condenser.

Get them for $399. See a list of retailers on the official website.

9. The ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 versatile keyboard lets you explore sound at your desk with an effortless playing surface and precision frets.

ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 on a desk

Elevate your music-making skills with the ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 versatile keyboard, another of our favorite gadgets for home music setups. It keeps you in the moment with its responsive playing surface. Control the sound using five intuitive movements.

Preorder it for $1,399 on the official website.

10. The Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer offers incredible mic control and mixing solutions. It’s unlike anything you’ll find in standard interfaces.

Elgato Wave XLR
Elgato Wave XLR on a desk

In a home music setup, you want to do more with less gear. The Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer helps with that as it does the work of multiple devices and brings you unconventional features like a capacitive mute button, anti-distortion tech, and more.

Get it for $159.99 on Amazon.

Have the power to create music at home with these gadgets for home music setups. These amplifiers, desks, and music systems give you all the right tools. What music gadgets do you use and love? Tell us about them!

