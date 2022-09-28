10 Portable speakers to add to your on-the-go party setup

Liven up birthdays, picnics, and more with these portable speakers for parties. They're easy to carry and have some pretty cool features.


Marshall Willen portable speaker in black and white

Hosting a backyard BBQ? Maybe you want to jazz up picnics in the park with your group. Either way, these portable speakers for parties are the answer. Compact and equipped with things like LED light shows and wireless mics, they liven any gathering, indoors or outdoors.

Set the mood at outdoor parties with the Polaroid P3. Its retro design is party ready, and so is its petit size. Thanks to the analog dial, you can even change the music without your phone.

And you can bring big, impressive audio anywhere with the Marshall Willen. It sounds just like the larger Marshall speakers but fits in your pocket. Dust and water resistant, it’s ready for anything.

Make parties memorable, anywhere, with these fun portable speakers.

1. The Polaroid P3 retro music player has a compact footprint. Carry it from one party to the next with the polished metal handle.

Polaroid P3
Polaroid P3 in blue

Add a retro vibe to your next party with the Polaroid P3 retro music player. Its portable size is easy to cary. What’s more, it works with the Polaroid Music app for more functionality.

Get it for $189.99 on the official website.

2. The Marshall Willen portable speaker brings everything you love about the larger Marshall speakers to spur-of-the-moment parties.

Marshall Willen
Marshall Willen in water

Bring iconic Marshall audio to any party when you have the Marshall Willen portable speaker. With a 2″ full-range driver and 2 passive radiators, it certainly packs a punch. It’s also IP67 water-and-dust resistant, making it one of our favorite portable speakers for parties.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

3. The Tronsmart Bang Outdoor Party Speaker boasts LEDs that sync with your music. It even has a built-in power bank.

Tronsmart Bang Outdoor Party Speaker video

Invite the Tronsmart Bang Outdoor Party speaker to your next party for fun and convenience. The LEDs set the atmosphere, while the integrated power bank charges your phone if it runs low.

Get it for $109.99. Check the official website for a list of retailers.

4. The House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker uses sustainable materials, stands up to dust and water, and packs 40 watts of power.

House of Marley Get Together 2
House of Marley Get Together 2 on a chair

Looking for an eco-friendly portable speaker? The House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker is it. Made from natural bamboo and REWIND textile, this is a speaker you can feel good about buying. And, of course, it delivers clear, powerful audio.

Get it for $279.99 on the official website.

5. The Polaroid P1 music player is Polaroid’s most portable speaker. The useful carabiner clip lets you take the good vibes anywhere.

Polaroid P1 in color options

Jazz up small get-togethers with the Polaroid P1 music player. It’s the size of your palm and comes in fun, bright colors. Tap two P1s together to create an immersive setup.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

6. The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker is drop proof and withstands both water and dust, so it’s ‘s great for outdoor parties.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 in a video

Not only is the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker easy to carry, but it’s also pretty rugged. This speaker stands up to heavy use, making it the ideal speaker for pool, camp, beach, and lakeside events. It’s one of our favorite portable speakers for parties.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

7. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker takes the party on bike rides, hikes, and more. The SmartID tech charges your phone.


Tribit StormBox Micro 2 in use

Keep the party going even on outdoor adventures with the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker. It’s pocket-sized and can be clipped to anything from backpacks to bike handlebars. Enjoy big sound in a small design.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website

8. The Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker delivers power and portability. Its 25-hour battery life keeps the party going.


Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker outdoors

Invite your friends and turn up the volume with the Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Its retractable handle is ideal for portability. And with up to 25 hours of battery life, your parties can last all day.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

9. The Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker is compact and easy to carry. It sets the vibe with mixed-color lighting.


Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker at a party

Add music to your skateboarding, study sessions, and outdoor parties with the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker has 3 sound modes—XBass, Audiobook/Podcast, and Music. So the sound is always customized to your audio, which is why it made our list of portable speakers for parties.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker makes an excellent addition to your on-the-go party kit with its wireless microphone.

JBL PartyBox Encore 100W with people

Enhance any party with the JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker. Weighing a little over 16 pounds, it’s easy to transport. And you can’t top the wireless microphone, strobe lighting, and deep bass audio.

Get it for $299.95 on Amazon.

Create memories with friends, anywhere, when you add these portable speakers to your on-the-go party setup. Which ones will you add to your shopping list? Let us know!

