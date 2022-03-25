The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G modems, Wi-Fi 6E routers & more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

You work, chat, and watch TV all while relying on your home network. These 2022 internet devices ensure it's speedy and seamless.

OPPO 5G CPE T1a ultrafast 5G modem on a table top

Still have internet dead zones in your house? Fix them with the gadgets in this ultimate internet devices guide for 2022. Whether you’re on a video call with Gram and Pop in the garden or working from your attic-based home office, they keep you connected.

Related: Weekend Digest: Best workspace gadgets for your Mac Studio and Studio Display setup

You can literally blanket your home in Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi router collection. With up to 5,800 square feet of coverage and support for up to 150 devices, it lets you say goodbye to lagging internet for good.

Then, for both 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in your home, check out the OPPO5G CPE T1a. It allows for instant access to high-speed Wi-Fi and multidevice connections. That way, you’ll never be without internet—and everyone in the family can connect.

With these helpful internet devices, your work, communication, and entertainment can be flawless this year.

1. The OPPO 5G CPE T1a ultrafast 5G modem boasts both 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for multidevice network use.

OPPO 5G CPE T1a in use

Even devices with no 5G capabilities can enjoy the experience with the OPPO 5G CPE T1a ultrafast 5G modem. Simply plug in the 5G SIM. This modem also uses the Snapdragon X55 5G chipset and features SA/NSA and Global Mainstream frequency bands.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E routers provide faster, smoother internet across your home or office.

Netgear Orbi 960 Series front view

You won’t have to worry about lagging internet at home or the office with the Netgear Orbi 960 Series Wi-Fi 6E routers. They give you speeds up to 10.8 Gbps and use Quad-Band Turbo-Charged technology, reducing delays.

Get them for $1,499.99 on the official website.

3. The Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model connects to all your devices at home and provides low latency.

Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 with a laptop

Connect all your devices to your home network without issues when you have the Comcast xFi Advanced Gateway 2022 model. It made our ultimate internet devices guide for 2022 because of its tri-band system and IoT support.

This gadget is coming soon to Comcast customers for a TBA price.

4. The Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System covers your entire home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi. The 3-pack version connects up to 120 devices.

Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System in a video

Say goodbye to internet dead spots with the Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System. It blankets your house with speedy internet, allowing you to work anywhere. Best of all, the Vilo 3-pack supports up to 120 devices.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

5. The ASUS ROG Rapture AC5300 gaming router helps you dominate your network with gaming optimizations.

ASUS ROG Rapture AC5300 on a black background

Level up your gaming experience with the ASUS ROG Rapture AC5300 gaming router. It elevates your play with features like ROG Game Boost and Gaming Ports to prioritize gaming traffic. Then, its AiMesh technology connects to other ASUS routers, creating a whole-home Wi-Fi network.

Get it for $310.98 on Amazon.

6. The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router gives you faster internet in your home or office.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 on a table

Work from home without internet worries when you have the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router. It belongs on this ultimate internet devices guide for 2022 thanks to its combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps. What’s more, its tri-band setup also has a 6 GHz band, supporting Wi-Fi 6E devices.

Preorder it for $399.99 on the official website.

7. The Linksys Velop AX4200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System supports up to 120 devices with speeds up to 4.2 Gbps.

Linksys Velop AX4200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 video

Solve family internet disputes with the Linksys Velop AX4200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System. Ideal for large households, it connects up to 120 devices all at once. So it’s great for video chats, gaming, and work with no interruptions.

Get it for $579.99 on the official website.

8. The TP-Link Deco Voice X20 whole-home mesh Wi-Fi 6 system keeps you connected as you walk around your house.

TP-Link Deco Voice X20 on furniture

You know the frustration of a dropped video call when you move to the wrong corner. The TP-Link Deco Voice X20 whole-home mesh Wi-Fi 6 system eliminates that with its fast Wi-Fi 6 speeds and TP-Link Mesh technology. It also has Alexa built in.

Get it for $300.58 on eBay.

9. The ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router keeps you connected even when you’re not at home with its data-tunneling technology.

ASUS RT-AX68U on a side table

Enjoy quick and easy internet access with the ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router. Thanks to its encrypted data-tunneling VPN technology, it allows you to take your home network with you, which is why it made our ultimate internet devices guide for 2022.

Get it for $213.10 on Amazon.

10. The TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router Collection offers up to 5,800 square feet of internet coverage.

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router in white

Another excellent choice for fast, stable Wi-Fi 6 around the house is the TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router Collection. It offers a whopping 5,800 square feet of coverage, supports up to 150 devices, provides Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1.8 Gbps, and much more.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

Ready to eliminate dropped calls and lagging connections for good? Then go for any of the internet devices on this list. Do you own one? Let us know what you think about it.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜