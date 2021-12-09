Useful travel gadgets to help you fly through “new normal” vacations

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Planning a Christmas vacay? Make sure you're ready for new normal travel by including these gadgets in your suitcase. They help you stay healthy.

Olika Birdie ergonomic hand sanitizer in use

Sail through the requirements and stay healthy in airports, hotels, etc., with these new normal travel gadgets. Because while travel might be a little different now, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your trip.

Related: The best wireless car chargers that can charge your phone effortlessly on the go

That means investing in a reusable mask, like the MaskFone. But it’s no ordinary mask; it combines earbuds and a microphone for music and calls.

And for a quick, adorable way to keep your hands clean, the Olika Birdie is a great choice. You’ll love the fun colors and ease of use.

Ensure your travels are happy and healthy with these gadgets helpful travel gadgets.

1. The LG PuriCare Mini air purifier removes ultrafine dust and particles. It’s also quiet and won’t disturb others on the plane.

LG PuriCare Mini and a laptop

You can never be sure about the air quality while you travel, and the LG PuriCare Mini air purifier helps with that. Its app shows you information about the air in your environment. What’s more, the portable size is ideal for planes, hotel rooms, and more.

Get it for $152.93 on Amazon.

ALLER 100% Cotton Face Masks on a woman

Tired of uncomfortable masks? The ALLER 100% Cotton Face Masks have pieces that fit your face’s unique shape. They also come with reusable filters.

Get it for $16.99 on the official website.

3. The Olika Birdie ergonomic hand sanitizer

Olika Birdie in a person’s hand

Another of our favorite new normal travel gadgets is the Olika Birdie Ergonomic Hand Sanitizer. It comes in an adorable bird shape. Just twist it to access the spray.

Get it for $5.99 on the official website.

4. The mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging keeps your essential items free of germs. Sanitize your cards, earbuds, and more.

mophie UV Sanitizer on an artist’s table

Ensure things like your credit cards, cash, and keys are clean with the mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging helps with that. Equipped with UV bulbs, this charger powers any Qi-enabled phone and keeps away the germs.

Get it for $79.95 on the official website.

5. The LITO foldable suitcase saves you storage space. Plus, its shell is made from 50 recycled plastic bottles for sustainable travel.

LITO in a video

The new normal has heightened the shift towards sustainable products. And you can do your part by adding the LITO foldable suitcase to your travel plans. It folds, saving you storage space. Plus, its shell is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Preorder it for $247.71 on Indiegogo.

6. The Safe Travels Kit clean traveling gear keeps you safe and healthy in transit with an antimicrobial seat cover and pillowcase.

Safe Travels Kit with a person on a plane

The Safe Travels Kit clean traveling gear made our list of new normal travel gadgets because it gives you a barrier against those high-traffic airplane seats. These accessories are soft and comfortable. Plus, the pillowcase doubles as a tray table cover.

Get it for $44 on the official website.

7. The OwlzzZ Sleep Mask

OwlzzZ Sleep Mask on a person sleeping

Rest keeps you healthy during a trip. Luckily, the OwlzzZ sleep mask blocks out all light, helping you get those precious Zs. It’s soft, easy to clean, and won’t tangle your hair.

Get it for $22.99 on the official website.

8. The MaskFone smart face mask

MaskFone on a person in a city

Masks are requisite for air travel. But you can make the most of it when you wear the MaskFone smart face mask. Its built-in microphones and earbuds make it easier to take calls. You can also use it for listening to music.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Whoop 4.0 fitness health wearable takes your skin temperature and monitors your blood oxygen right on your wrist.

WHOOP 4.0 on a person’s wrist

If you get sick on vacation, the Whoop 4.0 fitness health wearable might know before you do. This tracker keeps an eye on indicators like skin temperature and blood oxygen levels. It even comes with a sleep coach.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

10. The Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier creates a healthy breathing zone all around you. It’s designed by MIT and NASA engineers.

Wynd Plus on a table

Although it boasts a small footprint, the Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier is a particle-fighting heavyweight. Its antimicrobial silver eliminates infectious germs and filters out odors, allergens, pollution, dust, more. Meanwhile, it purifies up to 8 liters of air per second.

Try with nok for $199.

With these gadgets in your carry-on or luggage, you’ll be ready for travel in the new normal. Which of these new gadgets would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜