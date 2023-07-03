VeRelief Collection review: these vagus nerve stimulators help you relax

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 3, 2023, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Say goodbye to stress and hello to a positive mindset with the VeRelief nerve stimulator collection. These little gadgets help you relax in seconds!

Hoolest VeRelief Collection can relax you in seconds

Take on the day in a relaxed, confident state with the Hoolest VeRelief Collection. These vagus nerve stimulators activate the vagus nerve, relieving your stress in seconds.

Have an important meeting coming up? Maybe you’re overloaded with responsibilities. Regardless of what’s stressing you, relief is on the way with the VeRelief Collection.

We’ve covered vagus stimulators on Gadget Flow before, but this collection comes in 2 models: the VeRelief Mini and VeRelief Prime. Both are primed to calm your nerves and improve your performance under pressure.

VeRelief Collection intro video

Discover the vagus nerve

If you haven’t heard of the vagus nerve before, let’s do a quick introduction here.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the vagus nerve is part of your parasympathetic nervous system. It sends electrical signals from the brain to other parts of your body and controls functions like heart rate, breathing, and digestion.

The vagus nerve also deactivates your flight-or-fight response—bringing the body back to a calm state once a stressful situation ends.

VeRelief Collection in lifestyle scenes

Stimulate your vagus nerve

One way to get the vagus nerve working better is a treatment called transcutaneous VNS, a noninvasive stimulation using electrical impulses.

A pilot study has shown that patients with treatment-resistant depressive disorders showed noticeable clinical improvement after transcutaneous VNS sessions.

It’s the same therapy you get from these vagus nerve stimulators, which rely on gentle electrical impulses. But the VeRelief Mini and the VeRelief Prime have their different features. Let’s check them out!

VeRelief Collection close up

Recover fast with the VeRelief Mini

Do you feel stressed and overwhelmed by the end of the day? You can recover from it quickly with the VeRelief Mini. It produces mild electrical impulses, stimulating a portion of the vagus nerve around the ear area.

It’s one of my favorite vagus nerve stimulators for anyone living a high-stress lifestyle. Can you imagine brushing your stress and anxiety away like they’re nothing?

The VeRelief Mini does exactly that, relieving feelings of anxiety in seconds. Or, if you have more time, a 10-minute session helps you achieve a transcendent-like state where you’re so relaxed that you feel like you’re floating.

To me, it sounds like a dream—who wouldn’t want to calm a racing mind with simple electric pulses? This device helps you get back in the game sooner after a difficult event.

So use it at bedtime to unwind or throughout the day to boost your mood—this tiny wellness product provides the relief you’re looking for.

Target more of the vagus nerve with the VeRelief Prime

For faster, more long-lasting stress relief, The VeRelief Prime in Hoolest’s nerve stimulators collection is for you. The size and shape of a computer mouse, it targets the median nerve in your wrist, the auricular vagus nerve in your neck, and the trigeminal nerve in your forehead.

With a higher power output than the VeRelief Mini, it offers deeper penetration, faster effects, and longer-lasting results. So it’s great for dealing with stress that tends to stick around.

And, with 5 modes of operation, it gives you all the benefits of nervous system recovery, no matter what comes up.

Relax anywhere with these portable nerve stimulators

What I love most about these vagus nerve stimulators—besides the stress relief—is their portable design. Both the VeRelief Prime and VeRelief Mini fit in your hand and thus travel easily.

The VeRelief Mini is great to have at your side every day for quick pick-me-ups, while the computer-mouse-size VeRelief Prime carries well in bags and backpacks for more dedicated anxiety relief.

Overall, you can take these gadgets anywhere, and that’s a good thing. Because you shouldn’t have to stay at home or visit the doctor’s office to relax.

Add this vagus nerve stimulator to your wellness routine

While the fight-or-flight response helped prehistoric humans survive in the jungle, a modern lifestyle keeps this ancient reaction in overdrive.

The vagus nerve stimulation you get from the Hoolest VeRelief Collection significantly reduces depression and can help you recover from fight-or-flight quickly.

That way, you can go about your day feeling calm and collected. What’s more, the products work in just seconds and are super portable.

So, if you’re looking for a quick way to recover after a stressful day, I recommend the Hoolest VeRelief Collection. These devices evaporate stress.

Want to get in on nerve stimulation? You can preorder the Hoolest VeRelief collection starting at $199.95 on its official website.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
