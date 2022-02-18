Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

A great mouse and keyboard are essential to gaming success. Boasting ergonomics, cool designs, and more, these are the gadgets your setup needs in 2022.

Razer Naga X ergonomic MMO gaming mouse

Level up your gaming in 2022 with these must-have gaming keyboards and mice. They keep you gaming comfortably and precisely so that you can make the most of every move.

Your keyboard is your command hub, and an ideal one to own in 2022 is the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. New for this year, it has durable keys and lightning-fast processing that you’ll love.

Then, since your mouse is your digital hand, it has to be steady and agile. We like the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse, which is an upgrade from the popular V2 model as it boasts most of the same great tech plus Chroma lighting.

Will 2022 be your best year for gaming? With these keyboards and mice, it can be.

1. The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has a durable aluminum frame and is up to 8x faster than most gaming keyboards.

CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in black

Take your performance up a notch with the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It features AXON technology for increased processing and transmitting. Plus, the per-key RGB backlighting looks amazing.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

2. The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard with lighting

Game while keeping your wrists healthy with the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Dr Disrespect Keyboard. Featuring an ultralow profile, it puts less stress on your wrists. What’s more, with ROCCAT’s Titan Switch Optical, it actuates at an impressive speed.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

3. The Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard is great for long gaming sessions thanks to its PBT keycaps.

Logitech G413 SE on a desk

Play for as long as you like with the Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard. Its keycaps are made from wear-resistant PBT. Then, 6-key rollover with anti-ghosting gives you total control.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

4. The SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard

SteelSeries Apex 3 with RGB illumination

You won’t have to worry about spilling your drink on the SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard. It can handle accidents with its IP32 water-resistance rating, which is why it made our list of must-having gaming keyboards and mice. Whisper quiet with RGB illumination, this keyboard is a solid addition to your gear.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

5. The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard comes with advanced switches and customizable buttons, elevating your skills.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog in a video

Go for the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard if you want a premium keyboard. With cool key customizations, it gives you accurate controls. And a leatherette wrist rest keeps you tapping away comfortably.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

6. The SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless eSports mouse has an incredibly light form factor and Prestige Optical Magnetic Switches.

SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless with headphones and a keyboard

Unlike other gaming mice, the SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless eSports mouse stays fresh and clicky throughout its 100-million-click lifespan. Moreover, it’s 9% lighter and has a smaller ergonomic profile. It definitely belongs on a list of must-have gaming keyboards and mice.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

7. The Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse

Razer Basilisk V3 on display

Surpass the competition with the Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse. It lets you program your macros and functions over 11 buttons, and the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel lets you spin through tasks.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

8. The ROCCAT Kone Pro Dr Disrespect Lightweight Gaming Mouse

ROCCAT Kone Pro Dr Disrespect Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Care for your hands during long gaming sessions with the ROCCAT Kone Pro Dr Disrespect Lightweight Gaming Mouse. Its ergonomic design is ideal for extended play. Even better, it delivers quick actuation and responsive clicks for champion-level speed and accuracy.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

9. The Razer Naga X ergonomic MMO gaming mouse

Razer Naga X in a row

No matter your role, you’ll always be ready with the Razer Naga X ergonomic MMO gaming mouse. Its 16 buttons let you map a range of abilities, and 2nd-Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches offer improved tactile feedback.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

10. The CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO gaming mouse boasts responsive movements with its drag-reducing tail.

CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO in a video

Game with flexibility when you have the CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO gaming mouse. Weighing only 74 grams, it’s ideal for eSports players. Also, the drag-reducing cable lets you move freely.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

The right mouse or keyboard can make a huge difference in your gaming. These must-have gaming keyboards and mice support your performance. Do you own any of these gadgets? Let us know how they’re working out for you in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜