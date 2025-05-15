What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals

The Galaxy S25 Edge is bold & compact—if you're going for it, you'll want the right gear. From chargers to cases, these are the best accessories for the S25 Edge.

Best gadgets & accessories for the Galaxy S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge was officially announced, and it’s refreshing to see a phone that actually fits in my pocket. If you’ve already pre-ordered or are thinking about it, now’s a good time to start looking at accessories. Nope, Galaxy S25 cases won’t work here—the S25 Edge is too thin. That’s why I’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S25 Edge accessories available right now. No guessing, no mismatches—just the stuff you actually need.

From chargers to camera lens covers, there’s already a decent range of gear out there that help can protect the Galaxy S25 Edge and keep it running smoothly. As a tech writer with 5 years of experience (and a longtime Samsung owner myself), I only recommend the accessories that are worth your time and money.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge accessories—so far:

1. Samsung 50W Duo Wall Charger

Samsung 50W Duo product photo

Your new phone won’t get very far without a charger. And that’s where the Samsung 50W Duo Wall Charger comes in. This dual-port charger really packs a punch with its 50W of fast charging for 2 devices. It’s excellent for home or office use when you need to charge your phone and another device simultaneously.

Users appreciate the charger’s fast speeds—and who’s going to complain about charging 2 devices at once? On the other hand, you may want to get a slimmer charger if you’re a frequent traveler. Reviewers have noted that the Duo Wall Charger has a bulky shape that may not pack easily.

Amazon List Price: $59.99 Deal Price: $37.99, 37% OFF

2. Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Foldable Charger

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Foldable Charge & components

You know what will fit into your carry-on? The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 foldable charger. Sleek and compact, its foldable design saves space and is easy to take on the go. And, like the Duo Wall Charger above, it too, can charge a second device—like another phone or earbuds.

I love how this charger keeps phones charged and organized—it really reduces wire clutter, if that’s important to you (for me, it’s crucial). Users have appreciated the packable design for travel. However, some have said that the charging speed isn’t as fast as other travel chargers, especially when charging 2 devices at once.

Amazon Price: $69.95

3. Anker Zolo Power Bank 10,000 mAh

Anker Zolo Power Bank in color options

As a working mom, having a power bank with me is non-negotiable—I need backup when I’m out and about. And for new Galaxy S25 Edge owners, I recommend the Anker Zolo Power Bank. It packs a 10,000 or 20,000 mAh battery in a 7.6 oz design—lightweight, just like your phone. Best of all, it can bring your Samsung to 53% battery in only 30 minutes. Yass!

Meanwhile, the built-in USB-C cable makes life easier—I don’t have to carry another cord! Plus, the design is sturdy—it can handle being wedged between books and water bottles in my backpack. Despite minor issues about longer recharge times for the larger capacity model, it’s a solid power bank.

Amazon List Price: $44.99 Deal Price: $32.39, 28% OFF

4. Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring in black

I love using wearables to stay on top of my health and fitness. And if I were buying the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, I’d also want the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Paired with the phone, you can take full advantage of subscription-free health, fitness, and sleep tracking features. Definitely a cause for celebration.

What’s more, I appreciate the ring’s sleek and modern look. Your friends will totally think it’s just a new fashion statement—until you tell them. Be sure to mention the heart tracking, skin temperature, and sleep tracking.

Amazon Price: $399.99

5. Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Galaxy Buds3 Pro in a YouTube video

Undoubtedly, you’ll want to pair your S25 Edge with earbuds. The best ones for the job are the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro. The latest Galaxy earbuds are packed with premium earbud tech like dual dynamic drivers and AI-enhanced features for noise control and music. Commuters, fitness enthusiasts, and professionals will all find something to love about these earbuds.

I love how well they transition from workouts to the workplace—they adapt so easily to my needs! Plus, the real-time translation is a serious boost for people who travel often. The one con is a shorter battery life, especially when the ANC is activated.

Amazon List Price: $249.99 Deal Price: $199.99, 20% OFF

6. Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro in a woman’s ear

After dropping $1,219.99 on the phone, a pair of affordable earbuds might be what you’re looking for. I recommend the Beats Fit Pro. They deliver immersive audio and a comfortable fit. I like the flexible wingtips—they keep the buds in place during workouts and commutes.

Other users have enjoyed the ANC and Transparency modes—expect immersive music and calls. However, the charging case lacks wireless charging capability, so you’ll have to rely on wires and plugs for juice.

Amazon List Price: $199.95 Deal Price: $169.95, 15% OFF

7. Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case for S25 Edge

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case with a smartphone

The Galaxy S25 Edge can withstand tough conditions, but you’ll still need a protective case for it. That’s where the Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case comes in. Created specially for the new phone, it’s printed with graphics of the phone’s internals. The effect is minimalist and techy.

Of course, it covers all the basics: an anti-yellowing material, raised edges for screen and camera protection, and military-grade drop protection. There’s also MagSafe compatibility. I love the combination of style and protection here. Though some users have said the clear back can show fingerprints.

Amazon Price: $20.99

8. Poetic Guardian Case

Poetic Guardian Case on a phone

If you’re like me, though, and are prone to accidental drops, the Poetic Guardian Case for Galaxy S25 has your back. You can count on it for full coverage thanks to its built-in screen protector, reinforced corners and shockproof body. With it on your new phone, you can say goodbye to smartphone anxiety.

I especially appreciate the textured sides for a better grip—so necessary since my hands are always full. Overall, the design is a win and the built-in screen protector keeps touch sensitivity and fingerprint recognition.

Amazon Price: $20.95

9. Spigen Tough Armor (Ai) MagFit for Galaxy S25 Edge

Spigen Tough Armor (Ai) MagFit Case product images

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the Spigen Tough Armor (Ai) MagFit Case. It’s fully equiped to protect your phone with a 91.6% impact reduction, 92.3% shock absorption, and AI-powered protection. Yep, I said AI. Spigen designers created the case with help from an AI model analysis.

My favorite part? The built-in kickstand. I love that it lets me go hands-free with just a flip. That way, I can multitask anywhere. What’s more, the slim magnetic technology makes wireless charging easy—no charger fiddling here. Available in 3 slick colors, it can match your style.

Amazon Price: $19.99

10. Ailun Glass Screen Protector

Ailun Glass Screen Protector close up

Despite the Corning Gorilla Ceramic Glass 2, a screen protector is a must, and Ailun’s Glass Screen Protector is a perfect fit for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The tempered glass is laser-cut to match the phone, complete with polished, rounded edges. Don’t worry, it keeps the original HD clarity and touchscreen accuracy.

Yes, it shields your phone against scratches, dust, and shocks. But what sets the Ailun Glass Screen Protector apart is the easy installation. It comes with guide stickers and both wet and dry wipes to ensure the cleanest screen prior to installation.

Amazon Price: $7.99

11. Suttkue Camera Lens Protector

Suttkue Camera Lens Protector on a smartphone camera

Even a slight shock can damage a smartphone’s camera lens, resulting in poor-quality photos and videos. Avoid this fate for your Samsung Galaxy S25 with the Suttkue Camera Lens Protector. With a 9H hardness, it’s stronger than typical film and can protect your camera from daily wear and tear.

Highly-transparent, it won’t impact the quality of videos or photos—even at night. It’s a smart idea for people whose lives get a little messy—teachers, parents, coaches, cooks, and artists are some great examples.

Amazon List Price: $6.99 Deal Price: $5.99, 14% OFF

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the slimmest, lightest high-spec smartphone we’ve seen from a major tech brand in a while. If you’re going for it, you’ll want the right gear, and these S25 Edge accessories— cases, chargers, wearables, and screen protectors are the accessories I recommend to get the most out of it.