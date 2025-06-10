When is 6G coming out? What we know (and don’t) about the next wireless revolution

5G changed how we stream, work, and connect—but the next leap is already in motion. Here’s what you need to know about 6G: when it’s coming, what it’ll do, and why it matters.

6G on blocks

5G arrived in my city in December of 2020 and, wow, what a change for the better! Before, streaming on the go always came with considerable lag—there was no guarantee you’d finish that Game of Thrones episode. But now, the process is super smooth; interruptions only happen if you run out of battery or go completely off grid. And working from a mobile hotspot? Let me just say my 5G connection is sometimes faster than the Wi-Fi. So, yes, 5G revolutionized mobile computing…but when is 6G coming out?

I know, I know—I’ve only had 5G for 5 years, and I’m already asking about the next version. We tech editors are impatient for change, but we know our readers are too.

So today I’m jumping deep into the 6G rabbit hole—what it promises, where it’s being developed, when it might launch, and how it could transform industries from healthcare to entertainment.

And why should you care? Because while 6G may still be years away, the race to define is happening now—and it could change how you work, connect, and live in ways 5G only scratched the surface of.

When is 6G coming? The waiting game begins

Making the jump from 5G to 6G /Adobe Images

While talk of 6G may seem cutting edge for most of us, preparations for 6G standardization actually began at the end of 2023. That’s when 3GPP agreed to develop a 6th-generation mobile system. Then, in March 2024 at 3GPP meetings in Denmark, a timeline was set. What’s in it?

Here are the abridged deets: actual development work on 6G starts around mid-2025 9 (so, now). First comes a nearly 2-year-long study phase where experts will explore all the tech possibilities. Then, by June 2026, 3GPP will finalize how long the next development phase (called “Release 21”) will take. Ericsson, a major player in all this, says we should expect the official technical specs to be ready by the end of 2028. And the first 6G phones or systems? Probably not hitting the market until 2030.

So yeah—if you were hoping to upgrade your phone next year for 6G, don’t hold your breath. But the planning is serious, and the wheels are in motion.

What will 6G actually do? Beyond faster speeds:

It looks like 6G will take its sweet time getting to us. But in the meantime, what should we look forward to? Is it just faster speeds or is 5G aiming for something much bigger?

The answer is: much bigger.

According to the IMT-2030 framework and other industry sources, 6G isn’t just about faster downloads. It’s about blurring the lines between the digital, physical, and even virtual worlds. Think less “faster phone” and more “sci-fi tech becomes real.”

Here are a few big ideas being tossed around right now:

– Immersive experiences like never before

Forget your clunky VR headset—6G aims to make extended reality (XR) smooth, mobile, and massively upgraded. We’re talking holographic teleportation, brain-computer interfaces, and the digitization of senses like touch and smell. Yes, smell. It sounds totally out there, but the tech is already in the pipeline.

– Digital twins of… everything?

6G could let us build digital copies of real-world systems—factories, cities, even the network itself—for testing, optimization, and predictive maintenance. Pair that with advanced AI and you’ve got the foundation for smarter, more secure, and more efficient systems. Yep, it sounds like something straight out of The Matrix.

– Smarter robots in every industry

5G brought us the industrial IoT, but 6G wants to take robotics to the next level. From warehouse bots to service robots that work alongside humans, expect more autonomy and tighter integration with AI systems—especially in smart manufacturing and logistics.

– Fixed wireless, finally done right

With broader spectrum allocation, 6G could dramatically improve broadband coverage. We’re talking reliable, high-speed internet in rural areas without needing fiber cables. This could be a huge step forward towards total digital inclusion.

– Next-gen IoT, including devices that don’t need batteries

6G is expected to support a huge ecosystem of ultra-low-power IoT devices—like sensors powered entirely by harvested energy. That means better tech for healthcare, agriculture, and connected vehicles, with less infrastructure maintenance.

– Connected transportation that actually thinks

Using integrated sensing and communication (ISAC), 6G could help vehicles “see” and respond to their environments in real time—boosting autonomous driving and in-car experiences.

– Critical comms for safety and rescue

For emergency responders and public safety networks, 6G could offer more reliable, always-on connectivity in even the most challenging conditions.

And that’s just the stuff we know about now. The 6G tech cycle is still in its early days, and chances are, we’ll see use cases that sound impossible today become everyday within the next 10 years.

Industries Set to Soar with 6G

An imagined image of 6G / iStockphoto

The next generation of connectivity won’t just be faster—it’ll be smarter, more adaptive, and deeply connected with how we live and work. While 5G laid the foundation for mobile broadband, 6G is shaping up to be the infrastructure for an entirely new class of services.

Below, I’ve broken down 7 key use cases expected to emerge with 6G in 2030.

1. Mixed Reality

What to expect: Interactive experiences where the virtual and physical mix.

What it needs: Instant computing speeds, ultra-low latency, adaptive streaming, spatial awareness, and AI compute offloading.

6G will bring immersive technology into everyday life. Think multiplayer MR gaming that’s so responsive, it feels real—or business meetings where 3D holograms replace video calls. The idea isn’t just about better visuals, but also about syncing multiple users’ perspectives in a way that feels natural.

2. Global Internet

What to expect: High-speed internet even in remote areas.

What it needs: A hybrid network of terrestrial towers, satellite links, and efficient data sharing.

Bringing mobile internet to everyone is one of the hallmarks of 6G internet. With smarter network layering—like tall cell towers in rural zones, satellites for unreachable terrain, and home hotspots for daily use—basic connectivity could finally become a global norm.

3. Autonomous Mobility

What to expect: Safer, more efficient autonomous-driving systems—on roads and in the sky.

What it needs: Hyper-reliable networks, centimeter-level positioning, and real-time machine-to-machine communication.

Autonomous vehicles need more than just good hardware. They need a virtual safety net. 6G will fill in critical gaps that GPS and current networks can’t, especially in places where signal spoofing or outages can lead to dangerous missteps.

4. Critical Services

What to expect: Real-time connectivity for first responders and public safety.

What it needs: Built-in fallback layers, service-level guarantees, and AI-enabled recovery.

In crisis moments, communication should be instant and reliable. 6G can ensure that emergency crews stay connected even when traditional networks are strained or down. And with AI, networks can be self-healing. This would allow first responders to do their job, regardless of the conditions.

5. Spatial Data

What to expect: Applications that understand physical environments.

What it needs: Integrated sensing, network-based positioning, and smart data exposure.

6G will turn the network itself into a source of geospatial insight. By using sensing signals (like radar reflections) and precise timing data, networks can detect where people, vehicles, or even non-connected objects are located—and how they’re moving.

This spatial intelligence will be a critical component in services like mixed reality, smart mobility, or even city planning.

6. Massive Digital Twins

What to expect: Real-time monitoring and control of physical systems.

What it needs: Scalable IoT connectivity, efficient data exchange, and AI-powered simulations.

Digital twins are a virtual representation of a physical object. With 6G, they can become decision-making tools for factories, utilities, and cities. How will we use them? For coordinating a fleet of warehouse robots or monitoring energy use in a skyscraper. They allow organizations to build smarter, more responsive environments.

7. AI Communication

What to expect: Sensory enhancements, intuitive digital assistants, and real-time AI collaboration.

What it needs: High-speed compute access, low latency, and always-on intelligence.

From real-time translation to AI-generated video, the future of communication will be deeply shaped by artificial intelligence. Devices will become more than tools—they’ll become extensions of our senses.

We’re already seeing the rise of AI-enhanced features like noise-canceling headphones, smart visual recognition, and predictive text. With 6G, these features will become faster, more reliable, and more deeply integrated across our entire tech ecosystem—supporting new interfaces like brain-computer inputs and real-time emotion detection.

The Road to 6G: What’s Coming, When, and Why It Matters

Yes, 5G is still making its way into communities around the world. But conversations about 6G are already shaping the future of connectivity, with groundwork being laid for research, standard-setting, and testing. Meanwhile, telecom providers and governments are investing heavily in future-proof infrastructure.

While we won’t see widespread 6G networks for several years, the momentum behind it is building. With the potential to reshape industries and redefine how we live, work, and communicate, the road to 6G promises to be an exciting one!