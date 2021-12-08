Wi-Fi 7: When is it coming and everything we know about the latest network technology

What's on the horizon for wireless networking? Well, Wi-Fi 7 is of course! But what does it bring over previous versions, and when will we finally see it? That's exactly what we're here to talk about today. Read on to learn more about this emerging new technology.

It seems like Wi-Fi 6 was only released yesterday and yet Wi-Fi 7 may already be around the corner. Granted, Wi-Fi 6 wasn’t actually released yesterday, but in 2019, roughly two years ago. While many are likely hearing the news about Wi-Fi 7, half are wondering if their networks made it to 6. Chances are that they didn’t. That’s not because there was anything wrong with it. It’s because most people don’t pay a lot of attention to the finer details of their Wi-Fi networks. Tech enthusiasts and hard-core gamers are among those that understand and appreciate its value. The average person doesn’t notice background tech the way that a person with an old phone notices a newer model.

With that said, what’s the big deal with Wi-Fi 7? What is it, what does it bring to the table, and when is it coming? That’s precisely what we want to take a look at today. Let’s go ahead and dive into everything we know so far. Plus, we’ll discuss why Wi-Fi 7 just might be worth the upgrade.

What is Wi-Fi 7 and what does it bring to the table?

Not unlike previous versions, Wi-Fi 7 is merely the next evolution of wireless networking. Though we call it by a simpler name, the technical name for this iteration is known as IEEE 802.11be. It improves on and surpasses the previous Wi-Fi 6 network. For example, one of the benefits of the Wi-Fi 6 technology was its ability to handle a larger number of devices with greater efficiency. Wi-Fi 7 enhances this even more and broadens network performance capabilities.

Wi-Fi 7 will also introduce improved techniques that will seek to lessen latency for a variety of common tasks. The multi-link operation will benefit users who experience signal interference and higher congestion rates. With new 320 MHz channels and 16 spatial streams, we may very well see an uptick in speeds and overall effectiveness.

Why does Wi-Fi 7 matter for those on older networks?

As we point out in this article, the average person just doesn’t care all that much about the nitty-gritty of their Wi-Fi network. If their devices are connecting to the internet and they aren’t experiencing snailish speeds or constant disconnects, they’re probably content to maintain the status quo. However, the honest truth is that if you’re running on Wi-Fi 5 network, you’re running on decade-old technology.

Wi-Fi 7 might not be enough on paper to warrant running out and buying it the moment it’s released, but if you’re on an older network it’s time to start considering an upgrade. These days we’re connecting more and more to our home or office networks and as individual devices evolve, so do their demands. In other words, on older equipment, you may begin to experience slower, less stable connections. Don’t worry though, this isn’t a concern for tomorrow. It’s something to consider as we move through the coming years.

When is Wi-Fi 7 coming and how soon will you need to upgrade?

So, the obvious question now is that of “when” Wi-Fi 7 is set to arrive. Well, that isn’t an easy question to answer. Because Wi-Fi 7 is still a long way off from receiving the official title from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, we probably won’t see consumer market adoption for some time. Even still, Wi-Fi 6E is still relatively new to its own adoption. This means there isn’t an official date yet that we can rely on. It could take as many as several years before we see Wi-Fi 7 go mainstream. In the meantime, if you’re looking to upgrade your older Wi-Fi network, check out routers featuring Wi-Fi 6 support. You can still see network improvements without having to wait for the latest tech.

