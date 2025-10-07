Surfshark VPN Review: Why I’m sticking with this one in 2026 and beyond

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 7, 2025, 6:33 am EDT under Hands on Review,

Tired of VPNs that promise the world but barely deliver a stable connection? Surfshark flips the script with a package that actually feels built for everyday use.

Surfshark VPN Review: Why I’m sticking with this one in 2026 and beyond
Surfshark

Most VPNs sound the same. They promise blazing speed, iron-clad privacy, and a “no logs” policy. But when you actually try them, half leave you frustrated with clunky apps, device limits, or mysteriously slow servers. That’s why Surfshark caught my attention. Not because it ticks the usual boxes (it does), but because it quietly overdelivers in ways most VPNs don’t even attempt.

After putting it through its paces for the past month, I can say this with confidence: Surfshark isn’t just another VPN; it’s a security package that feels designed for real people, not only power users. See my thoughts in the Surfshark VPN review below.

Surfshark VPN
Credit: Surfshark

Why Surfshark Stands Out

If you’ve wrestled with VPNs before, you know the pain: endless fiddling with settings, only 3 devices allowed, or your streaming suddenly geo-blocked mid-episode. Surfshark takes all those headaches and sends them packing.

At its core, Surfshark is built on a massive network; like, 3,200+ RAM-only servers spread across 100 countries. That means no hard drives storing your data (better privacy), and you get plenty of global options, whether you’re trying to watch BBC iPlayer from New York or encrypt your traffic on hotel Wi-Fi in Bali.

And here’s what I didn’t expect: connecting is genuinely fast. I’ve had VPNs in the past that slowed my internet to a crawl, but Surfshark kept my connection smooth, even while gaming or video calling. I streamed full 4K Netflix from a UK server with no buffering—that’s something I can’t say about other providers I’ve tried.

Surfshark VPN
Credit: Surfshark

Unlimited Devices = Sanity

If you’ve ever used a VPN before, you know the device limits are super arbitrary. And nothing kills productivity more than getting kicked off your VPN because your partner logged in on their laptop. Surfshark fixes this with unlimited devices under a single account.

That means my phone, tablet, laptop, and even my kids’ devices all stay protected. There’s no juggling or micromanaging of devices. For families, this is huge. For creators, freelancers, and digital nomads, it’s equally liberating. I no longer feel like I’m being punished for having more than two devices.

Surfshark VPN
Credit: Surfshark

Security That Goes Beyond the Tunnel

Beyond that, Surfshark offers a slew of security features that give me peace of mind. Here are the features that move Surfshark from “solid VPN” to “full cybersecurity suite.”

  • Antivirus baked in: The antivirus features aren’t a separate app or an upsell. It includes actual malware protection for ransomware, spyware, and other common threats.
  • Alternative ID: This is my favorite feature! Surfshark generates a proxy email and fresh online identity so my real info stays private. It helps me avoid giving out my personal information on one-time use websites. The result is fewer spam emails and way less risk of my personal address leaking.
  • Data breach alerts: Surfshark scans for leaked emails, credit cards, and IDs tied to your accounts, so you find out before a hacker does. I was surprised at how many data leaks it brought up!
  • Ad blocking: The Built-in CleanWeb feature kills ads, trackers, and those annoying cookie pop-ups before they even appear.

Most VPNs sell themselves on “anonymous browsing.” Surfshark sells itself on peace of mind. And in 2025, when AI-driven scams, phishing, and leaks are only ramping up, that matters more than ever.

Surfshark VPN
Credit: Surfshark

Easy Enough for Anyone

VPN setups can be intimidating, especially if you’re not super technical. I’m not, so I totally understand this point. Luckily, Surfshark makes onboarding almost too easy. The app is clean, intuitive, and stripped of unnecessary complexity. Open it, hit connect, and you’re done.

Even the advanced features like split tunneling or switching protocols are clearly explained. You don’t have dig through Reddit threads for hours just to figure out if you’ll break your Netflix account. I also appreciate that Surfshark is transparent about the impact on speed. Switching servers gives you ping and load info upfront, so you know if you’re picking a crowded option.

Who Surfshark Is For

If you’re the type who just wants a VPN to spoof a location and maybe hide from your ISP, Surfshark is overkill…but in the best way possible. It’s for people who want to cover all bases: privacy, security, family device protection, and day-to-day peace of mind online.

I’d even argue it’s ideal for small teams. Unlimited devices mean you can share an account across multiple workstations without stressing over extra licenses.

How Surfshark Is Priced

Surfshark keeps things simple with 3 subscription tiers: Starter, Starter+, and One. All plans include the full Surfshark suite—unlimited devices, 3200+ RAM-only servers across 100 countries, ad & malware blocking, breach alerts, and the optional Surfshark One bundle for all-in-one security. Plus, every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can totally give it a whirl with zero risk.

Final Verdict: A VPN That Actually Overdelivers

I’ve used several VPNs over the years, with mixed results. Some were expensive beasts that needed constant maintenance. Others were a bit easier, but the security was dubious, at best. I didn’t expect this Surfshark VPN review to impress me. But between its massive server network, unlimited devices, and surprisingly thoughtful extras like Alternative ID and breach alerts, it’s hard not to see it as one of the best all-around packages out there.

Because you’re not just getting a VPN. You’re getting digital security package that’s simple enough for beginners yet comprehensive enough for anyone serious about online security. With unique and useful features like the Alternative ID and unlimited devices, I can easily see this becoming my favorite VPN in 2025 and beyond!

The internet isn’t getting any safer, but with Surfshark, you don’t have to worry about that! Check out Surfushark’s competitive price plans on the official website.

