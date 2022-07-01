10 Kitchen gadgets you’ll wish you bought ages ago

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 1, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Don't have a stand mixer or kitchen composter yet? Indulge in your FOMO and check out these kitchen gadgets you probably should have bought ages ago.

Brewista Smart Scale II in use

There are certain things that a well-equipped kitchen needs, like a digital smart scale for ground coffee or a touchless soap dispenser. Practical and well-built, they make your daily kitchen tasks easier and less chore-like. They’re the kitchen gadgets you should have bought ages ago, and we’re rounding up some of the best below.

Every kitchen needs a good stand mixer. We love the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer since it doesn’t take up much counter space but gives you 10 speeds of power adjustment.

And, if a kitchen composter has been on your to-buy list, it’s high time you bought the Pela Lomi. Using heat, oxygen, and abrasion, it breaks down kitchen scraps into nutrient-dense compost, so you don’t have to take out the trash so often.

Ready to upgrade your kitchen? Have a look at these gadgets.

1. The KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer adds mixing power to your kitchen without taking up much space.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Red / Image Credits: TrustedReviews

While some mixers are behemoths, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has a 3.5 capacity that’s ideal for smaller kitchens. It’s also lightweight and works with over 10 hub-powered attachments.

Get it for $379.99 on the official website.

2. The Brewista Smart Scale II gives you super-accurate coffee measurements, ensuring you can replicate your favorite ratio.

Brewista Smart Scale II in a YouTube video

If you grind coffee beans every morning, the Brewista Smart Scale II is the gadget your coffee-making routine has been missing. It measures down to 0.1 grams, giving you impressive precision.

Get it for $89 on Amazon.

3. The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro simplifies your cooking process, helping you navigate both recipes and cooking modes.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro
Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro with different foods

If you find daily cooking stressful, the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro belongs in your kitchen. It combines an air fryer with 13 smart functions to make cooking easier and more enjoyable. Best of all, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it one of our favorite kitchen gadgets you should have bought ages ago.

Get it for $499.95 on the official website.

4. The SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker crafts homemade sparkling water right on your countertop, with fizz you can customize.

SodaStream Terra in a video

Love sparkling water? Drink it any time with the SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker. Using preset levels, you can even control the amount of fizz. And, as a bonus, you won’t have to buy disposable bottles of sparkling water anymore.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

5. The Pela Lomi Kitchen composter makes cleaning the kitchen easy, has no smell, and reduces your food waste footprint by up to 50%.

10 Kitchen gadgets you'll wish you bought ages ago
Pela Lomi in a kitchen

Hate dealing with smelly, leaky garbage bags? The Pela Lomi Kitchen composter can help. Instead of throwing your food scraps in the garbage, just pour them into this device. It turns your waste into dirt using heat, abrasion, and oxygen.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

6. The Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender adds a cool retro look to your kitchen and whizzes ingredients together using a 700-watt motor.

10 Kitchen gadgets you'll wish you bought ages ago
Smeg HBF01 in white

Still pureeing hot soups and sauces in a standing blender? Avoid the mess with the Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender. It blitzes ingredients right in your saucepan using a 700-watt motor and high-quality stainless steel blades, which is why it made our list of kitchen gadgets you should have bought ages ago.

Get it for $111 on Amazon.

7. The Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter has app control and grows fresh herbs and vegetables in your kitchen all year round.

10 Kitchen gadgets you'll wish you bought ages ago
Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter with greens

Plant the kitchen garden you’ve always wanted with the Modern Sprout Smart Indoor Hydroplanter. It grows fresh produce any time of year and is super easy to use and maintain. Connect to the Modern Sprout app to create an irrigation schedule.

Get it for $165 on Amazon.

8. The simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump is touchless, dispensing soap in only 0.2 seconds. It looks modern and keeps your sink cleaner.

10 Kitchen gadgets you'll wish you bought ages ago
simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump near a sink

If you’re tired of wiping up drippy soap from your push soap dispenser, get the simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump. Its touchless design and quick flow eliminate soap mess.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Greater Goods Nutrition Facts Food Scale guides you towards healthier meal planning, providing nutrition facts on over 2,000 foods.

Greater Goods Nutrition Facts Food Scale
Greater Goods Nutrition Facts Food Scale in use

Learn just how many calories are in that banana with the Greater Goods Nutrition Facts Food Scale. Simply place your food on top of the scale to measure the calories, protein, fat, fiber, and more. Incredibly useful, it’s one of the best kitchen gadgets you should have bought already.

Get it for $54.88 on Amazon.

10. The ASUS PureGo PD100 food cleanliness detector senses impurities like pesticides and pollutants in your food’s washing water.

ASUS PureGo PD100
ASUS PureGo PD100 near a kitchen sink

If you’re concerned about pesticides and toxins in your fruits and vegetables, the ASUS PureGo PD100 food cleanliness detector can give you peace of mind. It adds laboratory-standard food safety testing to your kitchen, detecting impurities in the washing water.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Your kitchen will be more streamlined once you buy these gadgets. You might even wonder how you cooked without them all this time. Have you purchased any great cooking gadgets lately? Tell us about them!

