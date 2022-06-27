The best cold brew and iced coffee makers of 2022

Want to elevate your cold coffee game in 2022? Check out our list of the best machines for the task. They let you sip cold brews and iced cappuccinos all summer.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker in use

If you love extra-strength cold brew coffee or an iced cappuccino on summer mornings, you’re reading the right blog. Because if you got weirdly into coffee over the past couple of years, you undoubtedly want to create tastier cold coffees, too. For that reason, today, we’re rounding up the best cold coffee makers of 2022.

You probably already know a thing or two about cold coffee—like, that a great iced coffee starts with a high-quality extra-strength brew. We love the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker’s iced coffee mode for this.

And, if cold brew coffee is the only caffeinated beverage for you after April, there’s quite a selection of dedicated coffee makers below. In particular, the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker has a compact, convenient size.

Stay cool in the hot weather with cold coffee using the gadgets below.

1. The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker

Atomi Smart Coffee Maker in a video

If you’re looking for iced-coffee-making convenience, go for the Atomi Smart Coffee Maker. The app lets you turn it on or off via your phone, so you can start brewing anytime. The strength settings also adjust the brew to your taste.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

2. The KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker works with both pods and ground coffee for hot/cold versatility.

KEURIG K-Duo on a countertop

Sometimes you just brew for yourself, and others brew for a group. Either way, the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker creates great coffee for both hot and cold coffee drinks.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

3. The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with coffees

Sure, you can make iced coffee from pretty much any coffee maker, but the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker has a dedicated iced setting. It reduces the amount of water needed for brewing, ensuring the strength accounts for the ice in your glass, making it one of the best cold coffee makers in 2022.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

4. The GE Appliances Café Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker looks gorgeous, connects to smart assistants, and has 4 brewing modes.

GE Appliances Café Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker in use

Adjust your brewing mode to Bold on the GE Appliances Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker for fantastic iced coffee. You can further customize your cold cup of Joe in the auto brew setting and use it with smart assistants.

Get it for $279 on the official website.

5. The Fellow Clara French Press user-friendly coffee maker has a sleek yet traditional design along with coffee and hot water ratio lines.

Fellow Clara French Press in use

French press coffee makers, like the Fellow Clara French Press user-friendly coffee maker, are also great for cold coffee since they produce a more robust drink. And, with its helpful ratio lines, this gadget ensures you get the perfect brew every time.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

6. The KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker brews a smooth, balanced morning drink in the refrigerator where it stays cold until you’re ready to drink.

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker in a refrigerator

Enjoy your cold brew as soon as it’s done brewing with the KitchenAid ColdBrew Coffee Maker. It seeps in the fridge, keeping your coffee nice and cold, so you don’t have to add as much ice. Just add grounds and water.

Get it refurbished for $94.99 on eBay.

7. The Osma Pro countertop brewer creates cold brew anytime you want thanks to microcavitation. Best of all, it works in just 2 minutes.

Osma Pro in a kitchen

You don’t have to wait around all day for your cold brew to be ready with the Osma Pro countertop brewer. It uses microactivation, preserving the coffee’s time- and heat-sensitive compounds. The process takes just 2 minutes and results in various aroma and flavor compounds.

Get it for $695 on the official website.

8. The Espro CB1 cold brew coffee kit makes ultra-strong java up to 48 ounces at a time, letting you enjoy cold brew for days.

Espro CB1 in black

Ensure your cold brew is both smooth and strong with the Espro CB1 cold brew coffee kit. It makes crafting your own cold brew at home easy with its etched lines and recipes right on the growler. Plus, the grounds go through 2 filters for a smoother taste.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

9. The Goat Story Cold Brew Kit filtered coffee maker

Goat Story Cold Brew Kit in a video

Cut down on the mess generated by your cold brew with the Goat Story Cold Brew Kit filtered coffee maker. It’s a timesaver and easy to use thanks to its coffee bags and airtight cover.

Get it for $22 on the official website.

10. The OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker has a compact size, taking up less space in your fridge and on your countertop.

OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker’s components

If you don’t always have enough space in your fridge for a larger cold brew device, check out the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Its size is more compact than most, and it brews hot and cold coffee.

Get it for $34.25 on Amazon.

From high-quality hot coffee devices to space-saving cold coffee makers, these are some of the best devices for cold coffees in 2022. Which one(s) would you love to add to your morning routine? Tell us!

