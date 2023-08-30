Best Labor Day kitchen gadgets to make your feast effortless

Labor Day feasts don't have to be stressful. With these kitchen gadgets, you can cook like a pro and enjoy the party.

We love what the KILN R Series Oven can do!

Hosting people at your place for Labor Day? Whether you’re hosting friends, family, or a mix, you’ll want to cook them a delicious last barbecue of the season. And, to help you with the prep work, we’re highlighting the best Labor Day kitchen gadgets.

First, if you’re looking for a way to wow everyone at your Labor Day get-together, consider getting the Everdure KILN R Series Oven. This sleek oven can cook pizza in fewer than 2 minutes!

Then, to ensure everything’s cooked properly, don’t forget the ThermoPro TempSpike meat thermometer. It lets you keep an eye on your meat dishes while you mingle with guests.

Well, without further ado, let’s dive into the best Labor Day kitchen gadgets for an easy, tasty cookout.

1. The Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer lets you bake, broil, toast, and more in record time. It costs just $49 on the official website for Labor Day.

Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer on a table

Crisp veggies, cook sweet potato fries, and do much more with the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer. It quickens cooking time for many popular meals and side dishes, letting you enjoy the day.

What’s more, 5 versatile settings—bake, broil, toast, reheat, and max-power air fry—cater to all your culinary desires.

2. The Everdure KILN R Series Oven 2-burner pizza oven lets you treat your guests to homemade pizza in under 2 minutes. Get it for $999.

Everdure KILN R Series Oven 2 Burner Pizza Oven
Everdure KILN R Series Oven with a pizza

Make your Labor Day cookout memorable with homemade pizza from the Everdure KILN R Series Oven. This 2-burner pizza oven can cook a large pizza in fewer than 2 minutes.

It also sears and bakes various dishes. Meanwhile, the rotating turntable and U-shaped burner eliminate the need for manual pizza turning. Simple to set up, use, clean, and store, the KILN R Series adds a modern twist to traditional pizza enjoyment.

3. The Traeger Grills Ironwood TFB61RLG pellet grills keep meat, fish & more at consistent temperatures. Buy it for $1,799.99 on the official website.

Traeger Grills Ironwood TRB61RLG on a deck

Treat your friends and family to a tasty end-of-summer barbecue with the Traeger Grills Ironwood TFB61RLG pellet grills. Their Smart Combustion technology ensures consistent cooking temperatures, and the insulated dual-wall construction minimizes temperature changes.

Plus, you can enjoy superior wood-fired flavor with Traeger FreeFlow firepot + and Super Smoke Mode. Manage your grill and food with WiFIRE technology while EZ-Clean Grease and Ash Keg simplifies cleanup. It’s one of our favorite Labor Day kitchen gadgets.

4. The ThermoPro TempSpike wireless meat thermometer helps you keep an eye on your food from up to 500 feet away. Get it for a deal at $79.99 on Amazon.

ThermoPro TempSpike product video

Cook ribs, steaks, and more to perfection with the ThermoPro TempSpike wireless meat thermometer. It lets you monitor your food from up to 500 feet away via Bluetooth 5.2. It also gives you wire-free convenience.

This smart tool measures meat and pit temperatures simultaneously with a user-friendly app for custom timers and graphs. Stay on track with pit temperature and cooking alarms. Rechargeable and waterproof, it’s the ultimate grilling upgrade!

5. The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense helps you avoid overmixing the dough for apple pie. Purchase it for $799 on the brand’s website.

GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense info video

Want to make your Aunt Jackie’s famous apple pie for the feast? Ensure you don’t overmix the dough with the GE Profile Smart Mixer. Equipped with Auto Sense, it adapts its mixing based on texture changes.

An integrated smart scale ensures precise ingredient amounts, and Alexa and Google Home compatibility offers voice control. It also comes with recipes and a digital display.

6. The KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender is great for puréeing soups, chili, sauces, and more. It costs $99.99 on the company’s website.

KitchenAid Cordless
KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender making a smoothie

Kick your Labor Day cooking up a notch with the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender. This useful gadget lets you ace recipes like tomato basil soup.

Moreover, its rechargeable battery lasts for 7 full batches of soup on a single charge. Plus, the cordless design makes it easy to store and take to friends’ parties. It’s one of the best Labor Day kitchen gadgets.

7. The SodaStream E-TERRA sparkling water machine allows you to serve homemade sparkling water. Buy it on sale for $138.99 on Amazon.

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker in white

Refresh your loved ones’ palettes with sparkling water from the SodaStream E-TERRA. This sparkling water machine dispenses freshly carbonated water at the press of a button.

Plus, you can customize your fizzy preferences with 3 preset carbonation levels. The starter kit comes with the sparkling water maker, a 60L CO2 cylinder for carbonation, and a reusable carbonating bottle that’s dishwasher-safe.

8. The Koolatron WC06 6-bottle wine cooler chills your wine to the proper temperature affordably. Get it for $179.99 on the brand’s website.

Koolatron WC06
Koolatron WC06 with wine

You—yes, you—can serve wine at the ideal temperature with the Koolatron WC06. This 6-bottle wine cooler has a cooling range of 46–66°F and operates efficiently thanks to its eco-friendly thermoelectric technology.

Even better, it’ll set you back only $179.99. So you can upgrade your party while staying on budget. Also, the space-saving design won’t take up much room in your kitchen.

9. The Breville the Barista Touch Impress espresso machine helps you craft espresso-based drinks at the meal’s end. Purchase it for $1,499.95 on the official site.

Breville the Barista Touch Impress
Breville the Barista Touch Impress making coffee

Treat everyone to a homemade latte, espresso, or macchiato before they drive home when you have the Breville the Barista Touch Impress. This espresso machine offers step-by-step barista guidance.

Moreover, it shows you exactly how to use the Impress Puck System, extract precisely, and create silky microfoam. It belongs on any roundup of Labor Day kitchen gadgets.

10. The Meridian 25 premium hard cooler is just about the most elegant cooler we’ve ever seen. Preorder it for $290 on Kickstarter.

Meridian 25 at a picnic

Ok, you probably won’t receive the Meridian 25 premium hard cooler in time for Labor Day, but you can reserve one and use it next year. Boasting a sophisticated design, it blends in with your party decor.

Most importantly, the vacuum insulation keeps your drinks colder for longer than most coolers on the market. You can even choose to add on LEDs so your guest can easily see what’s inside.

What to consider when buying kitchen gadgets for parties

  1. Consider the size of your party. If you’re hosting a small gathering, you won’t need as many gadgets as you would for a larger party. For a small party, you might just need a few basic things like a chef’s knife, a cutting board, and a stainless steel skillet. For a larger party, you might want to invest in some more specialized gadgets like a slow cooker, an air fryer, or a grill.
  2. Think about the type of food you’ll serve. What kind of food do you like to cook? What are your guests’ favorite foods? Once you know what kind of food you’ll serve, you can start to narrow down your choices of kitchen gadgets. For example, if you’re serving a lot of appetizers, you might want to get a charcuterie board or a popcorn maker. If you’re serving a main course of grilled meat, you might want to get a grill pan or a meat thermometer.
  3. Choose gadgets that are easy to use and clean. When you’re hosting a party, you don’t want to spend all your time cleaning up. Choose gadgets that are easy to use and clean so you can spend more time enjoying your guests.
  4. Don’t forget about the basics. Even if you’re buying some new gadgets, don’t forget about the basics. You’ll still need knives, cutting boards, measuring cups and spoons, and other essential kitchen tools.

Here are some additional tips

  • Look for gadgets that are multipurpose. This will save you space and money.
  • Read reviews before you buy. This will help you make sure you’re getting a quality product.
  • Don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations from friends or family. They may have some great suggestions for kitchen gadgets that are perfect for parties.
