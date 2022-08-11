Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam

Videoconferences are a permanent part of business. But do you really have the best gear for it? This AI webcam takes your setup to the next level.

Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam
WyreStorm FOCUS 210 works on a desktop computer

Impress your clients, colleagues, and supervisors with professional videoconferences when you have the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K AI Plus Business webcam. This professional AI webcam ensures you look great in any light, fits everyone into the frame, tracks your movement, and so much more.

Maybe you upgraded your webcam a couple of years ago. Well, my friends, the technology has improved by leaps and bounds since then. The best webcams for business today boast object tracking, AI light adjustment, and compatibility with all popular video calling applications.

It’s time to add a camera that genuinely enhances your professional appearance—like the WyreStorm FOCUS 210—to your workspace. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting new webcam.

Capture a 120° field of view and plenty of detail

Your audience will feel like they’re in the conference room with you, thanks to this AI camera’s 120° field of view. The wide-angle lens does what it promises; it captures more of the room and the people in it.

Meanwhile, all the details are discernable with the wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. It enhances image quality in high-contrast lighting environments and transmits clear details in bright and dark environments within the 120° field of view.

WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI webcam
WyreStorm FOCUS 210 during a meeting

Look your best no matter the lighting

Let’s face it: unless you’re a creative professional, you probably didn’t set your home office up for video production. And it’s the same deal for corporate offices—that fluorescent overhead light makes anyone look dull.

But that changes when you add AI backlighting compensation and low light compensation to your setup, the kind you’ll find in this professional AI webcam.

Whether your call takes place on a rainy or sunny day, with backlighting or without it, you’ll always look bright and professional for your boss, clients, and colleagues.

Ensure your whole team fits into the frame

Does your team sometimes jump on calls with you to headquarters? Ensure everyone is seen and heard with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210. Its advanced auto-framing function automatically frames attendees as they enter or leave the camera’s field of view.

Even better, it does this totally on its own—you won’t have to make any manual changes. That way, everyone enters the frame quickly and easily, helping you get to business without any technical hassles.

Track the presenter’s movements in real time

You’ve likely heard of presenter tracking on webcams, but if you haven’t experienced it, it’s a thing to behold. This technology automatically keeps the presenter centered, even if they get up to point to a visual in the background.

And this professional AI webcam automatically follows you when you enable the presenter tracking mode on WyreStorm FOCUS software. Once enabled, the camera lens tracks your presence in real time and keeps you centered.

That way, you won’t have to recruit a friend or family member to keep the camera on you during an online presentation. How cool is that?

WyreStorm FOCUS 210 in a meeting room

Zoom in or out while you talk with this 4K webcam

Has your standard webcam ever auto zoomed when you didn’t want it to? Luckily, the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 lets you control the closeups during a Zoom or Skype meeting.

Magnify your call up to 8 times with 4K Ultra HD resolution. Otherwise, adjust to a narrower or wider field of view to zero in on what you want using the digital pan/tilt function or zoom.

Enjoy high-quality video capture

Of course, the impressive features above mean nothing if your webcam doesn’t shoot high-quality footage. But that’s not a concern with this professional AI webcam because it boasts 4K ultra HD video at 30 fps, 1080p Full HD at 60 fps, and 720p at 90 fps.

So you can expect stunning clarity, smoothness, and details at high refresh rates. It’s the ideal office gadget for livestreams and recording quick movements.

Record precise stereo audio

Audio quality is another important webcam component to consider. Luckily, the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 has you covered there, too. It features dual AI noise-canceling microphones that filter sounds like keyboard typing, wind noise, barking dogs, and more.

That way, your audience can focus on your voice, not what’s happening around you. Meanwhile, it picks up your voice at a distance of up to 16 feet and ensures you sound natural.

Ace online meetings, whether you're at home or the office, with this AI webcam
WyreStorm FOCUS 210 close up

Use this professional webcam for any meeting

Your company may communicate via Zoom, but what if your clients prefer Skype or Google Meet? Don’t worry; this professional AI webcam is nothing if not adaptable.

It works with all popular video calling apps like Zoom, Skype, Teams, Facebook, BlueJeans, Webex, Fuze, Google Meet, and more. According to the company, whatever your software application, this camera supports seamless use.

Go for a user-friendly webcam

While you expect great results from your professional webcam, you don’t want to spend an afternoon setting it up and learning how it works. And we’re happy to report that with its clip, plug, and play design, you won’t have to.

Simply clip the camera to your laptop or display, plug it in, and start calling. It works in just 3 steps. Even better, the slim design travels easily, letting you participate in conferences anywhere.

Moreover, this professional AI webcam keeps your privacy in mind. The attached lens cover thwarts prying eyes from spying. It also protects the lens from dirt and scratches.

Add the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 to your setup

So is the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 a worthwhile buy? You bet it is with its multiple high-tech features, premium video quality, and ease of use. A webcam like this takes your professional conferences from good to great, ensuring you always look your best on camera. At just $179.99, it’s also a great value for the money.

Get it for yourself or the professional in your life on Amazon for $169.99. What workspace gadgets do you use and love? Tell us about them in the comment section.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
