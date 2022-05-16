Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 16, 2022, 7:15 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Want to elevate your home or office decor? Install the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. Modern and realistic, they add a cosmopolitan vibe to any room.

Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures
CITYFRAMES CityWalls enhance any living area

Enhance your living space with city skylines from around the world when you have the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These miniatures recreate over 50 of the world’s greatest cities and use 100% biodegradable material.

Have an empty wall that needs a little embellishment? Go modern and unique with CITYFRAMES. Created by a start-up design team in Germany, these highly realistic reproductions offer simple, true-to-life views of your favorite cities in a range of sizes.

CITYFRAMES
CITYFRAMES
CITYFRAMES
CITYFRAMES in CityCube, CityFrame, and CityWall styles

Check out the innovative production methods

The design team aims to recreate each city’s unique feel in a clean, minimalist way. It starts by studying a city’s general layout. Then, it selects specific city areas that include architectural, social, historic, and urban areas of interest.

So the New York City models, for example, feature Midtown with the Empire State Building, while the Paris models offer skyline views of the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and more.

Next, the team combines datasets from the latest satellite images with laser scans from space, along with feedback from people living in each city, to create their model.

CITYFRAMES
CITYFRAMES
CITYFRAMES
CITYFRAMES in lifestyle situations

Learn about their 3D-print process

Once the 3D print preparations are complete, all CityCubes and CityFrames are created in the company’s internal production facility near Frankfurt, Germany.

When the 3D printing process is finished, all models receive post-processing treatment by hand. They’re then mounted onto a frame and inspected for quality.

CITYFRAMES YouTube video

Choose eco-friendly artwork

Do you try to choose sustainable art? Then these 3D city miniatures are for you. The 3D model portions use 100% biodegradable plastic based on cornstarch.

Meanwhile, this material is also easy to clean and UV resistant, so it won’t become discolored if you hang it on a wall in plenty of sunlight. What’s more, the wooden frames are made of solid wood that’s sustainably sourced.

CITYFRAMES
CITYFRAMES on a work table

Meet the CITYFRAMES family of 3D city maps

Wondering which CITYFRAMES size to get? Here’s the breakdown.

The CityCube

The CityCube is the most compact 3D city skyline. Measuring 7.1″ square, it’s ideal for city apartments or small walls. Otherwise, you can cover a more prominent wall with a selection of CityCubes, for a gallery effect.

The CityFrame

Then, the CityFrame covers a much larger area of your city. Available in sizes Small, Medium, Large Long, and Large Square, they let you choose the shape that best matches your space.

The CityWall

Finally, the CityWall is the largest size. It offers expansive views of the whole city and is available for Frankfurt, New York City, and Zurich (coming soon).

Spanning up to 2.40 by 0.95 meters, these works of art include detailed miniature representation of the entire city, becoming an impressive 3D map you can display in your home or office.

CITYFRAMES
CITYFRAMES closeup

Travel the world’s greatest cities with these mini 3D maps

Show your passion for travel on your walls with these 3D city miniatures. In fact, you can choose from over 50 different cities. From Germany to South Korea, so many are represented.

Some hidden gems are Siena, Porto, and Zurich. The aerial views of these mid-size cities are beautiful.

Create a gallery of cities with the CityCube bundles

For eye-catching, eclectic wall decor, go for one of the CityCube bundles. Available in trios, larger collections, or customized selections, bundles let you enjoy different views within a city or scenes from all over the world.

Read our final thoughts

Show your love for travel or your own city with the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These stunningly realistic 3D city miniatures are unique works of art and are well-conceived from start to finish. Hang them in your home or office for pieces that start conversations.

Get the CITYFRAMES 3D city models for about $85 on the official website. Do you own one of these city models? Tell us what you love about it in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022

Your keyboard is pretty essential. It’s practically your digital voice, and you use it just as much as your mouse and monitor. So you want it to be quick, comfortable, and loaded with features. Luckily, the best gaming and office..
These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker

Enjoy your music anywhere with the Neckphone TRi. These 3-in-1 headphones transform into a neckspeaker and wireless speaker. Meanwhile, the Open Directional Non-Invasive Sound tech lets you listen to the neckspeaker without disturbing others. Think headphones offer only 1 listening..
Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more

It’s a great time to be bored because we’re coming at you with our weekly list of board games. These boredom-crushing board games will provide the fun you’re looking for. Call over a couple of friends, order a pizza, and..
Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more

Ok, so the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar won’t actually blow you away. After all, it needs you to stay on the same continent so you can hear how fantastic it sounds. Of course, you’re probably wondering what makes..
Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage

Many gadgets come with internal memory and storage that you can’t expand without cloud support. Other gadgets include the ability to use memory cards. If you own one of these devices—be that a drone, dashcam, or camera—you’ve probably found yourself..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Weekend Digest: The ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide—how you should choose yours & the best options to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide—how you should choose yours & the best options to buy in 2022

These days almost everyone needs to own a personal computer. If you do own a computer, it surely needs a monitor to display its content. It’s fair to point out that some computers and monitors come neatly manufactured as a..
The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022

Use a MacBook for work? While it’s a powerful machine, pairing it with the right accessories can ignite your workflow and take productivity to the next level. And that’s where the best MacBook gadgets and accessories for work in 2022..
The best of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories to keep you on track at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories to keep you on track at work

A clear desk reflects an uncluttered mind. But, since you use your desk for work, it likely sees its share of papers, notebooks, cords, and more throughout the day. But you can keep all the bits and pieces tidy with..
The P4 modular wireless charging station’s InstaCharge technology charges from 0%–50% in under 5 minutes.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The P4 modular wireless charging station’s InstaCharge technology charges from 0%–50% in under 5 minutes.

Power your devices anytime, anywhere with the P4 wireless power bank. This modular wireless charging station consists of 3 parts: the Hub, the Plug, and the Mobile. Depending on your needs, you can use each piece separately or together. Last..
Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories

There’s so much to enjoy about summer cooking, from barbecues to berry crumbles. But don’t greet the start of the season with a subpar mixer or a weak chopper. If you’re the type of person who preps your tools ahead..
Google I/O Keynote 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro & much more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Google I/O Keynote 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro & much more

Today marks Google’s 2022 I/O event keynote. What new and exciting things did it announce this time around? There are a plethora of updates, improvements, and enhancements to Google’s suite of apps and services. From Assistant and Tensor to Maps..