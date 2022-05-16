Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures

Want to elevate your home or office decor? Install the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. Modern and realistic, they add a cosmopolitan vibe to any room.

Enhance your living space with city skylines from around the world when you have the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These miniatures recreate over 50 of the world’s greatest cities and use 100% biodegradable material.

Have an empty wall that needs a little embellishment? Go modern and unique with CITYFRAMES. Created by a start-up design team in Germany, these highly realistic reproductions offer simple, true-to-life views of your favorite cities in a range of sizes.

Check out the innovative production methods

The design team aims to recreate each city’s unique feel in a clean, minimalist way. It starts by studying a city’s general layout. Then, it selects specific city areas that include architectural, social, historic, and urban areas of interest.

So the New York City models, for example, feature Midtown with the Empire State Building, while the Paris models offer skyline views of the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and more.

Next, the team combines datasets from the latest satellite images with laser scans from space, along with feedback from people living in each city, to create their model.

Learn about their 3D-print process

Once the 3D print preparations are complete, all CityCubes and CityFrames are created in the company’s internal production facility near Frankfurt, Germany.

When the 3D printing process is finished, all models receive post-processing treatment by hand. They’re then mounted onto a frame and inspected for quality.

Choose eco-friendly artwork

Do you try to choose sustainable art? Then these 3D city miniatures are for you. The 3D model portions use 100% biodegradable plastic based on cornstarch.

Meanwhile, this material is also easy to clean and UV resistant, so it won’t become discolored if you hang it on a wall in plenty of sunlight. What’s more, the wooden frames are made of solid wood that’s sustainably sourced.

Meet the CITYFRAMES family of 3D city maps

Wondering which CITYFRAMES size to get? Here’s the breakdown.

The CityCube

The CityCube is the most compact 3D city skyline. Measuring 7.1″ square, it’s ideal for city apartments or small walls. Otherwise, you can cover a more prominent wall with a selection of CityCubes, for a gallery effect.

The CityFrame

Then, the CityFrame covers a much larger area of your city. Available in sizes Small, Medium, Large Long, and Large Square, they let you choose the shape that best matches your space.

The CityWall

Finally, the CityWall is the largest size. It offers expansive views of the whole city and is available for Frankfurt, New York City, and Zurich (coming soon).

Spanning up to 2.40 by 0.95 meters, these works of art include detailed miniature representation of the entire city, becoming an impressive 3D map you can display in your home or office.

Travel the world’s greatest cities with these mini 3D maps

Show your passion for travel on your walls with these 3D city miniatures. In fact, you can choose from over 50 different cities. From Germany to South Korea, so many are represented.

Some hidden gems are Siena, Porto, and Zurich. The aerial views of these mid-size cities are beautiful.

Create a gallery of cities with the CityCube bundles

For eye-catching, eclectic wall decor, go for one of the CityCube bundles. Available in trios, larger collections, or customized selections, bundles let you enjoy different views within a city or scenes from all over the world.

Read our final thoughts

Show your love for travel or your own city with the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These stunningly realistic 3D city miniatures are unique works of art and are well-conceived from start to finish. Hang them in your home or office for pieces that start conversations.

Get the CITYFRAMES 3D city models for about $85 on the official website. Do you own one of these city models? Tell us what you love about it in the comments.