The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live

You've got to make changes if you want to cook and eat sustainably. We're here to help with kitchen gadgets and accessories that reduce your impact.

Modern Sprout smart GrowHouse planter on the kitchen table

Everyone wants to leave behind a clean, healthy planet for future generations. The trouble is, today’s current food packaging and waste disposal processes just aren’t cutting it. You’re not powerless, though, which is why we’re featuring the most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that truly make a difference.

The kitchen is everyone’s favorite room, but it also tends to rack up waste, since most plastic food wrap and packaging aren’t recyclable. But gadgets that recycle materials at home, like the Lasso Loop, ensure you’re doing something about it.

Then, food scraps and leftovers that would typically be destined for the trash or the garbage disposal get new new life with the Reencle at-home composter. It’s easy to use and turns kitchen waste into nutritious compost.

Give your kitchen a sustainable overhaul with these gadgets and accessories.

1. The LG InstaView refrigerator 2022

LG InstaView in a kitchen

Whenever you open the fridge door, cold air escapes, causing the appliance to work harder. But the LG InstaView refrigerator 2022 solves this problem. You can see its contents from the outside by knocking on its windowed door, making it one of the most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories out there.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

2. The SodaStream One Touch automatic sparkling water maker replaces your daily can of spakling mineral water, reducing waste.

SodaStream One Touch on a kitchen island

If you love sparkling water but hate throwing away all those cans and bottles, the SodaStream One Touch automatic sparkling water maker is a great solution. It has 3 carbonation levels and the bottles are reusable.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

3. The Lasso Loop smart recycling solution lets you recycle glass, plastic, and metal into usable material right in your home kitchen.

Lasso Loop in black

Frustrated by the world’s current recycling methods? The Lasso Loop smart recycling solution lets you take matters into your own hands by transforming recyclables into useable material which you can trade in for cash.

Preorder it for $3,999 on the official website.

4. The Reencle at-home composter returns 90% of your food scraps back to nature and can compost up to 2 pounds of food per day.

Reencle in a video

Your leftovers and scraps aren’t destined for the garbage when you have the Reencle at-home composter. Its 3-tiered system tackles odor and facilitates drying.

Preorder this gadget for $429 on Kickstarter.

5. The Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse planter

Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse with herbs

When you have the Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse planter, you can grow your favorite herbs and greens right at home. It made our list of the most sustainable kitchen gadgets because it reduces the need to buy plastic containers of herbs.

Get it for $239 on the official website.

6. The GoSun Fusion hybrid solar oven overhauls your cooking methods. Use it to cook a range of foods quickly, even on cloudy days.

GoSun Fusion in a video

The GoSun Fusion hybrid solar oven makes an excellent substitute for your current oven. It reaches temperatures up to 550°F and steams, bakes, and cooks food at any time since it also works with electricity.

Get it for $419 on the official website.

7. The etee Beeswax Food Wraps are organic, biodegradable, and easy to use. Get them for a sustainable alternative to plastic food wrap.

etee Beexwax Food Wrap in green

Your leftover food can stay fresh without plastic wrap when you use the etee Beeswax Food Wraps, another of the most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories out there. Its waxed cotton is sticky, creating a reliable seal. Best of all, they’re reusable and preserve your food’s quality for days.

Get them for $17.95 on Amazon.

8. The Five Two Airtight Silicone Lids add a versatile cover to any pot or dish. The 5 flexible sizes pull to fit your container and are microwave safe.

Five Two Airtight Silicone Lids in a freezer drawer

You don’t have to cover bowls of leftovers with plastic wrap when you have Five Two Airtight Silicone Lids. They stretch to fit your containers and are heat safe up to 550°F. What’s more, they’re BPA and BPS free.

Get them for $40 on the official website.

9. The Stasher Platinum reusable storage bag transports snacks and school lunches in place of one-use plastic bags with a zipper.

Stasher Platinum with berries

Zip-top plastic bags are super helpful, but throwing them away every day isn’t sustainable. A better option is the Stasher Platinum reusable storage bag. It comes in multiple sizes and lets you take cut fruits, sandwiches, and more on the go.

Get it for $12.99 on Amazon.

10. The Uhmm Foldable Food Storage box has a beautiful modern design. Its plastic material is recyclable and paraben/phthalate free.

Uhmm Foldable Food Storage Box with breakfast bars

You won’t have to worry about the Uhmm Foldable Food Storage Box when it reaches the end of its lifespan. Its plastic is recyclable and free of harmful chemicals. Meanwhile, the origami-style design looks so stylish.

Get it for $24.95 on The Grommet.

Cook the foods you love while reducing your impact on the planet with the most sustainable kitchen gadgets out there. Do you use any eco-friendly kitchen gadgets you love? Let us know about them in the comments.

